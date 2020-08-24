Stories of Honor: Marty Miller, earned Bronze Star in Vietnam, Soldier’s Medal in Alaska

Nineteen years ago, former Helena resident First Sergeant Marty Miller (Ret.) – a Vietnam combat veteran and Alaska's VFW Junior Vice Commander – had just finished speaking at the 2002 Veterans Day ceremony in East Helena and was walking back up the street to the Cory-Dullum VFW club with his mother, Doris.
"We were both carrying small American flags," related the late Doris Miller, during a 2003 interview. "As we passed a couple of little girls standing on the sidewalk, Marty grabbed mine and handed them each a flag. He has always loved children."
Marty was born to Martin Sr. and Doris Miller in Butte in 1945, after his father finished serving in the Navy during World War II. Some of Marty's best friends while growing up in Opportunity and going to school in Anaconda were Bernie Peterson, Doug and Roger Rouse, John Siders and Corky Rice. Roger Rouse would go on the fight in two world’s light heavyweight championship bouts.
Miller boxed on the Anaconda Boxing Club for coach Jack LaDelle and took band under Dick Merley, who later served as a longtime Helena music instructor, musician and taps bugler at military funerals.
The Miller family relocated to Helena in 1962, where Martin Sr. was employed as a cook and baker at Fort Harrison for the next 23 years, and Doris worked at the Cooney Convalescent Home from 1963 to 1970. While attending school here, Marty made friends with Dennis Cory and Tom Romberg, along with lifelong buddies, brothers Randy and Sandy MacDonald.
In 1963, Miller joined the U.S. Army at the same time as York's Michael Gary Smith and Ed Strackon of Great Falls. The men went through basic training together, and Miller later encountered Smith a couple times in Vietnam before the York man was killed in action.
Miller served three tours in Vietnam. The first two, from 1966-68, were with the Delta Four-Corps near Can Tho, 511 Combat Engineer Company, attached to the Fifth Special Forces Group. It was during his third tour – with the Da Nang I Corps, U.S.A. Engineer Command, Vietnam, from 1970-71 – that Miller earned the Bronze Star.
"Staff Sergeant Martin E. Miller distinguished himself by outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam," reads the citation in part. "His rapid assessment and solution of numerous problems inherent in a combat environment greatly enhanced the allied effectiveness against an aggressive and determined enemy."
After returning from the war, while stationed in Alaska, on April 16, 1979, Miller performed an act of heroism which earned him the army's second highest peacetime medal.
A 4-year-old boy had fallen through the ice while ice-fishing with a group on Six Mile Lake near Elmendorf Air Force Base. His father jumped in after him, but got caught in the current and could not find the opening as the two were close to drowning.
Without hesitation, Miller jumped into the freezing, ice-clogged water, pushed the breathless boy to safety and helped the father out. He then pounded on the child's chest and applied first aid to restore the boy's breathing.
"Everything happened so fast, I don't know how I did it,” related Miller, who was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his quick actions. “I was reacting on instinct and adrenaline."
Miller retired from the Army as a 1st Sergeant in 1983, after serving "20 years, 23 days," at Fort Richardson, Alaska, with the 562nd Combat Engineering Command. He then went to work for the First National Bank of Anchorage, where he is the assistant vice president of Loan Liquidations.
Miller and his wife, Renie nee Garvey of Anaconda, have three children: Brett lives in Whitefish, while Tod and Stacie reside in Alaska. His sister, Tina Miller Maedche, still lives in Helena.
Miller's hobbies include salmon fishing on his boat, motorcycle riding on his Harley Davidson and playing the drums.
"He started out as a little kid, banging on my pots and pans," according to mother Doris, who passed away in in Helena in 2013. “Marty has drummed for numerous groups, most notably with the Freddie Hart band.”
Miller’s resume’ includes commander of Eagle River's (Alaska) Post 9785, with the VFW's National Employment and Educational Committee, the National Community Activities Committee, and with the National Legislative Committee.
During his 2002 Veterans Day speech in East Helena, Sgt. Miller expressed his concern for the treatment of combat veterans after they come back home.
"Make sure we hold our lawmakers who made the decision to send our veterans to war, to stand up as well, and take care of our veterans when they return," he said.
This article first appeared in the IR in 2003.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.