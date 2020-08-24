Stories of Honor: Marty Miller, earned Bronze Star in Vietnam, Soldier’s Medal in Alaska

In 1963, Miller joined the U.S. Army at the same time as York's Michael Gary Smith and Ed Strackon of Great Falls. The men went through basic training together, and Miller later encountered Smith a couple times in Vietnam before the York man was killed in action.

Miller served three tours in Vietnam. The first two, from 1966-68, were with the Delta Four-Corps near Can Tho, 511 Combat Engineer Company, attached to the Fifth Special Forces Group. It was during his third tour – with the Da Nang I Corps, U.S.A. Engineer Command, Vietnam, from 1970-71 – that Miller earned the Bronze Star.

"Staff Sergeant Martin E. Miller distinguished himself by outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam," reads the citation in part. "His rapid assessment and solution of numerous problems inherent in a combat environment greatly enhanced the allied effectiveness against an aggressive and determined enemy."

After returning from the war, while stationed in Alaska, on April 16, 1979, Miller performed an act of heroism which earned him the army's second highest peacetime medal.