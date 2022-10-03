Stories of Honor: Marines/Navy veteran Bert Williams served 21 years in military

Retired U.S. Naval Chief Bert Williams served a total of 21 years active duty in the armed forces; three in the Marine Corps (1953-56) and 18 in the Navy (1957-75). He sailed on three oceans, and spent time on several continents, spanning three decades.

“I’m glad I did it, I experienced things that an old country boy coulda never done,” he said, when asked to assess his military career. “I served as the Officer of the Day (OOD) on a million dollar vessel, responsible for hundreds of men … something I never coulda accomplished back on the farm.

“I’m very proud of my service, and I’d do it again if I had a chance.”

Williams was born in Bays, Kentucky, in 1935. He graduated from Breathitt County High in 1953, and enlisted in the U.S. Marines later that fall. After boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, and combat training at Camp Pendleton, California, he shipped over to Korea in May 1954.

Assigned to the 11th Marines Regiment, Headquarters and Service outfit, he was stationed with Charlie Battery and the artillery’s 105mm Howitzers.

Williams returned stateside from tour of overseas duty, and after scoring “248 and 249” points out of a possible 250 in the marksmanship tests, he “never worked again” while in the Marines.

“Most Marines are basically riflemen,” related Williams, 87, in an easygoing southern drawl during an interview in his home near Goose Bay, Canyon Ferry. “I won several Western Division championships, and was assigned to preliminary rifle school instructor, training officers how to shoot.”

He was honorably discharged in late 1956, as a corporal, although he made sergeant but didn’t stay in long enough for the promotion.

After marrying his wife Lorene (they would go on to parent three children - Michael, Harold and Brenda Gail), he enlisted in the Navy near the end of 1957, and was sent to Great Lakes for a military refresher course. He was then assigned to the USS Severn, AO-61, an oil tanker that was home ported in Newport, Rhode Island.

“Our skipper was Cpt. David McCampbell, a Medal of Honor winner,” related Williams, who soon became a store keeper petty officer third class in supply. “He was a clean freak and had us spiff the Severn so spotless it became the showboat of the fleet.

“I started cutting hair in the forward storage units, for a dollar or two, and then the XO sent word that he needed a haircut. Well, I did too good’a job, and he told me ‘You’re the new ship’s barber.’”

Aboard the USS Tutuila (ARG- 4), an internal combustion engine airship out of Norfolk, Virginia, Williams advanced to PO first class in his fourth year in the Navy.

As the flagship of ServRon4, the Tutuila made a cruise to the Caribbean for underway training. Then came shore duty in Norfolk in the controllers office with the test and evaluation force.

From 1963-66, he served at Naval Station Argentia, Newfoundland. In the Airdale Squadron, his job entailed duty maintenance with the Air Terminal Office, ordering parts until computers took over.

A favorite memory was a request for a set of snow tires for the four-engine “Ellouise” aircraft.

Next he served aboard the USS Alcor (AK-259), which was stationed out of Charleston, South Carolina. The Alcor was a Greenville Victory-class cargo ship that had been converted to carry Polaris missiles.

They made runs to Scotland and Spain replenishing missiles. The Alcor also sailed down to Florida to view the target practice missile shots of the nuclear sub Thomas Jefferson, which impressed Williams with its accuracy.

“The targets were 55 gallon barrels, and they usually hit ‘em, shooting from several miles away,” he said.

Williams had been promoted to chief petty officer by this time, and when the Alcor was decommissioned in 1968, he was the last person left aboard, in charge of making all the final reports.

His next duty was aboard the USS Simon Lake (AS-33), a submarine tender, docked out of Holly Loch, Scotland.

The “Blue & Gold crews” of Sub Squadron 14 alternated every 90 days, trading crews off the Simon Lake, on closed communication lookouts while replenishing the tug boats.

Williams served as cargo chief on a “pugger” coal barge, in charge of a 100-man working party. Every month they unloaded and loaded thousands of products transported by the TAK civilian supply ships.

The Simon Lake also worked in conjunction with the supply warehouse at the Gander Royal Canadian Air Force Base.

For Williams’ next assignment, the family drove cross-country from coast to coast in a 1968 Ford station wagon, to Bremerton, Washington.

He was assigned to the Naval Jim Creek Radio Station, which was a low frequency transmitter facility near Oso, Washington. Next came a three-year stint at the Polaris Material Office in Bremerton. This project consisted of overhauling subs with new products, and involved traveling to Vallejo, California, while inventorying thousands of parts, “forwards and backwards.”

His final stint took place aboard the USS Camden (AOE-2), a Sacramento-class fast combat support ship ported out of Bremerton. The 800-foot, 20.7-ton vessel could reach speeds of 30 knots, and combined the functions of three logistic support ships; fleet oiler, ammunitions and refrigerated stores ship.

SK Senior Chief PO (E8) Williams served aboard the Camden on extensive cruises up and down the West Coast, and deployed on a scheduled six-month cruise to the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean, which turned into 15 months.

“We pulled into Subic Bay (Philippines), that was before the hurricane, off-loading supplies,” he recounted, “and there were several white spy ships in the area.”

He was honorably discharged in September 1975.

Following another 20 years of employment – as the assistant purchasing manager for the city of Everett, Washington – Bert and Lorene relocated to Montana in two vehicles, where they purchased property in Powell County and Goose Bay.

So how’d they choose Big Sky Country?

“I liked the huntin’ out here, and we just liked Montana people in general,” said Williams, who also owns a 50-year Masonic pin for his voluntary work with the Free and Accepted Masons organization.