Stories of Honor: Mannix earned Air Medal in Vietnam flying Huey gunships

“Nobody was hurt either time,” he said.

Mannix described the Naval mission of July 10, 1970, as “extracting a wounded Navy person off a swift boat” that had been ambushed in the Delta on a canal.

But he also admits to at least one case of Tomfoolery, when they were “chased by the MPs on New Year’s because we were shooting off pen flares” in celebration.

Mannix concluded his stint in 'Nam with 960 combat flight hours, adding the Vietnam Service Medal (with three bronze service stars) to go with his Air Medal. He was discharged from active duty at the rank of CWO2, and joined the Montana Army National Guard in March 1971, eventually relocating to Helena.

During his career with the MTNG, he flew on international military exercises, such as Brimfrost, Canada, in addition to numerous emergency calls for assistance with disasters such as forest fires and floods.

Mannix is a lifetime member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, and has attended multiple reunions with the 191st AHC and VNHPA.

Dave and his wife Suzanne parented three children, Jon, Jennifer and Sarah. He retired from the Helena School District in 2009, after many years as an electrician.