Stories of Honor: Lt. Col. Shawn Budke was a state wrestling champ for Helena High School

Lt. Col. Shawn Budke (retired) served 21 years in the military, with some of the U.S. Army’s more legendary outfits. Among them were the 1st Infantry Division, known as “The Big Red One;” the 1st Armored Division; and Montana’s own National Guard 163rd Division.
Budke graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was deployed for three tours overseas, and has served as a Department of the Army Civilian (DAC) for 14 years, since retiring.
And it all started out under the tutelage and influence of a certain wrestling coach in the capital city six decades ago. The late Dave Miller (1941-2018), who guided Helena High’s grapplers to three top-three state trophies in the 1980s, was Budke’s youth club and high school coach, and an HHS English teacher.
“Coming from a divorced family, Coach Miller was a second father to me,” Budke, 55, wrote in an email from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. “He coached me in wrestling and in life. I learned the importance of family, character, integrity, and work ethic from him.”
On the mats, as a sophomore, Budke went 24-2 and captured the 1981 state championship at 98 pounds, while sparking the Bengals to the second-place trophy.
He followed that with runners-up placings his final two seasons, at 105 and 112, becoming the Bengals’ first four-time all-stater. Budke wound up with a lifetime mark of 80-21, which ranked No. 2 on the program’s career wins list. And he remains one of only three HHS matmen as three-time state finalists.
Budke started his military career in 1983, with Miller “playing a major role” in helping him get into West Point for a college education. Upon graduation in 1987, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery. Budke attended Airborne School and Field Artillery Officer’s Basic Course (FA OBC) and was assigned to 1-5th FA Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, at Fort Riley, Kansas.
While serving in the Big Red One, he held such leadership positions as company fire support officer, platoon fire direction officer, and platoon officer. Budke participated in numerous training exercises and National Training Center (NTC) rotations. He was also involved with the last Return of Forces to Germany (REFORGER) exercise.
In 1990, 1st Lt. Budke deployed to Korea with his battery, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division. After leaving Korea, he was promoted to captain and assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for the Field Artillery Officers Advanced Course (FAOAC). He then deployed to 4-29 FA Bn, 1st Armored Division, in Baumholder, Germany.
“While I was there, I commanded Alpha Battery, 4-29 FA,” Budke recounted. “During my command, my battery marched in the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Belgium Ceremony, and we deployed to Kuwait for thee months to train with the Kuwaiti Army.”
He was then assigned to the 1st Battalion, 163rd Infantry in Bozeman, from 1996-99. The 163rd attained fame in World War II’s Battle of Sanananda, New Guinea.
“This was a new program the active army was trying in order to better support the National Guard,” recalled Budke, who served as battalion fire support trainer and was promoted to major. “We had a seven-man team assigned as special staff to help the battalion transition to a Bradley Infantry Battalion and helped train them for a rotation at the National Training Center.”
In 2000, he graduated from the Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC), and was assigned to the Pacific Command (PACOM) Combatant Command. While there he was a lead planner and Joint Task Force (JTF) trainer, and stood up the first Joint Interagency Coordination Group.
Budke was the lead planner for Operation Enduring Freedom Philippines (OEF-P) and PACOM’s Global War on Terrorism Campaign Plan, as well.
Next he stationed at the National Simulations Center in Fort Leavenworth. During this assignment he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and was the exercise division chief.
After retiring from active duty in 2007, Budke transitioned to the DAC, presently serving as assistant professor at the Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth.
His wife of 31 years, Pam, also serves as a DAC at Fort Leavenworth. Their daughter Hailey McCleary is a kindergarten teacher and coaches prep girls wrestling and soccer, while son FA 2nd Lt. Brock Budke joined the family business serving at Fort Sill.
Budke’s email concluded with another shoutout to his late mat coach.
“Serving our country has been an honor and privilege. They say it takes a village to raise a kid and I was truly blessed to have been raised in Helena,” Budke said. “Coach Dave Miller played an integral part in the life I’ve made. Having served in the U.S. Army for over 21 years, he remained the best mentor during my career.
“Coach Miller was my role model for nearly 40 years, and I would not be where I’m at today without him.”
