Stories of Honor: Lt. Col. Shawn Budke was a state wrestling champ for Helena High School

Lt. Col. Shawn Budke (retired) served 21 years in the military, with some of the U.S. Army’s more legendary outfits. Among them were the 1st Infantry Division, known as “The Big Red One;” the 1st Armored Division; and Montana’s own National Guard 163rd Division.

Budke graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was deployed for three tours overseas, and has served as a Department of the Army Civilian (DAC) for 14 years, since retiring.

And it all started out under the tutelage and influence of a certain wrestling coach in the capital city six decades ago. The late Dave Miller (1941-2018), who guided Helena High’s grapplers to three top-three state trophies in the 1980s, was Budke’s youth club and high school coach, and an HHS English teacher.

“Coming from a divorced family, Coach Miller was a second father to me,” Budke, 55, wrote in an email from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. “He coached me in wrestling and in life. I learned the importance of family, character, integrity, and work ethic from him.”

On the mats, as a sophomore, Budke went 24-2 and captured the 1981 state championship at 98 pounds, while sparking the Bengals to the second-place trophy.