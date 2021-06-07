Stories of Honor: Korean War veteran Jim Heffernan started local Toys for Tots

HELENA -- Jim Heffernan is one of Helena’s most beloved patriots. A volunteer and advocate for nearly everything to do with veterans, he’s probably best known for the local Marine’s Christmas “Toys For Tots” program, which he first organized in 1978.

And it all started almost 70 years ago, when Heffernan decided to answer the call U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Jones made in 1779, “For a Few Good Men.”

Heffernan graduated from Campion Jesuit High School, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, in 1953. He started college at St. Joseph’s College, Rensselaer, Indiana, before enlisting at the age of 19.

“The main reason I enlisted is because I believed it was important to stop Communism, and I had to find out for myself if I had what it takes to do something about it,” Heffernan, 86, related.

He served for 13 months in Korea, originally assigned to Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. Cpl. Heffernan then volunteered for the 1st Provincial DMZ Police Company, 1st MARDIV, where the Marines searched a 150-mile stretch of battlefields below the demilitarized zone.