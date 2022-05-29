Stories of Honor: Korean War vet Ray Brown, USMC, served on the USS Saipan off coast of South Korea

Korean War veteran Ray Brown is one of four members of his family to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Ray’s uncle Albert, fought in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II, at Guadalcanal and the Philippines. His older brother, Allen W. Brown Jr., enlisted in the Marines in 1949. He underwent infantry training and later attended the U.S. Naval Academy.

Following his ordination as an Episcopal priest, he served a tour of duty in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit. In 2016, Al died from a combination of Agent Orange exposure and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ray’s younger brother, Reed, was assigned as chaplain assistant for chaplains at Parris Island, South Carolina. After his tour of duty, he was ordained as an Episcopal priest and earned a Ph.D. in psychiatry.

And Ray joined the Marines in September 1951. He served for three years and sailed around the world on the aircraft carrier USS Saipan, which included a six-month stint off the coast of South Korea near the end of the Korean War.

After earning a bachelor's degree from Brown University, he graduated from Philadelphia Divinity School, now the Episcopal Divinity School.

“In short, three brothers served in the Marine Corps, and all Episcopal priests,” he said.

Brown graduated from Hoosac High, Hoosac, New York, in 1951. He said his only sport was soccer, “since I was too small for football.” After boot camp at Parris Island, Brown took his next training at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. Because of his interests in radio and airplanes, he went into aviation electronics and the ground crews, working with the V.M.F. World War II Wildcats.

In the spring of 1952, he was assigned to the carrier USS Midway, for a six-month cruise patrolling the Mediterranean Sea, due to the widespread “fear of Communism.”

Upon their return to the air base in North Carolina, Brown underwent more aircraft support training, and was assigned to the 3rd Marine Air Wing aboard the USS Saipan CVL-48.

They cast off of Norfolk Naval Base in September 1953, went through the Panama Canal, and sailed on to Japan, via San Diego and Pearl Harbor. Next came the Saipan's "Home Away From Home" in the Far East, Sasebo Harbor on the island of Kyushu.

"The Saipan joined Task Force 95, a United Nations Command charged with blocking and escorting along the coast of South Korea," according to the book USS SAIPAN CVL-48, VMA-324 HU-I, Far East and Around the World 1953-1954. "Duties included the reconnaissance and surveillance of the Yellow Sea coast of South Korea and air inspection of the 'friendly islands' along the 38th parallel."

In January 1954, Saipan interrupted her patrols to provide air support for Japanese-manned LSTs ferrying former Chinese POWs from Inchon to new homes on Taiwan.

Next, the carrier entered Yokohama area to represent the U.S. Navy at the Japanese "Black Ship" festival commemorating the visit of Admiral Perry and the subsequent opening of Japan to western trade, according to the book.

"We were the first ship to go into Nagasaki Harbor," Brown related, "and to look out from flight deck onto that wasteland where 50,000 were killed ... I can still picture that in mind.

"We were met by a greeting committee from the government of some not-so-grateful Japanese, but everyone was pleasant."

When the Indo China war intensified in mid-April, 25 AU-type planes were flown from the carrier's flight deck to French forces at Tourane (now DaNang) Air Base, by VMA-324 pilots.

"The Troubador pilots launched from the flight deck at a standstill in the Bay Of Tonkin, because we didn't want the Communists to know what we were doing," Brown recounted. The aircraft were turned over to the French, and "Dien Bien Phu fell two weeks later, on Easter Sunday, 1954.”

They patrolled off the coast of Korea until mid-May, before returning to Sasebo. The next ports of call were Manilla and Nagasaki, before setting sail across the equator for Singapore and Colombo, Ceylon, to complete their voyage around the world.

The Saipan steamed through the Suez Canal, and then on July 18, “VMA-324 was offloaded in Mayport, Florida,” the Saipan book stated, “…Norfolk and HOME was reached on 20 July.”

Staff Sgt. Brown was discharged Sept. 4, 1954, and enrolled at Brown University under the GI Bill.

“I always told everyone I needed to go to a college where I could remember the name,” he quipped.

Brown’s first assignment after attaining ordained priesthood, brought him to Northwest Montana, in 1962.

In 1966, he arrived in Helena, where he served as dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral for nine years. He then served as the first Administrator of the Montana Human Rights Commission (1975-83); O.P.I., Title IX, Vocation Education (1983-86); Chief, Civil Rights Bureau, Montana Department Transportation (1986-92); and Tribal Liaison, Director’s Office, D.O.T. (1992-97).

Brown and his wife Joyce were married in 1978 at Frontier Town. They have two children, Nick VanBrown and Sam. Ray also has children from an earlier marriage (Katharine); Ray Jr. (Capt. Montana National Guard, retired 2007), Tim, Kathy (deceased) and Lura.

His dozens of community and statewide projects and awards are too lengthy to mention here, but his amazing profile can be viewed at https://digitalcommons.mtech.edu/crucible_bios/52/.

Since 2016, at the age of 84, he began managing the Marine’s Toys for Tots Montana Native American program.

Regarding his service in the Marine Corps, “It was an interesting journey and I received a good education,” Brown concluded. “I don’t have a Ph. D., but I do have DD-214…”

Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0