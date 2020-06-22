Stories of Honor: Korean War combat veteran Jim Crawford served as MP, Helena policeman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA -- This Thursday marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. On June 25, 1950, the North Korean army’s invasion of South Korea marked the beginning of the conflict that would eventually lead to over 54,000 U.S. service members losing their lives.

Known as “The Forgotten War” to some, among the many local veterans who served during that time was Jim Crawford. Crawford was an 18-year-old combat infantryman from Helena with the U.S. Army when he took part in the “winter retreat” that first year of fighting in Korea.

Now 87, Crawford, whom many may remember as a longtime Helena cop, agreed to sit down with yours truly and talk about his time in Korea.

He was born in Spear Lake, Iowa, in 1932. After attending school through the eighth grade, Crawford quit and went to work for the railroad in Cedar Falls at 14 years of age. His mother had moved to Helena, and he joined her here in 1948.

At the age of 17 in 1949, he enlisted in the Army, although his mother had to sign for him because you had to be 18. Crawford went through boot camp at Fort Riley, Kansas. Next came duty at the Great Lakes, before shipping over to Japan in mid-1950.