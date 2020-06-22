Stories of Honor: Korean War combat veteran Jim Crawford served as MP, Helena policeman

HELENA -- This Thursday marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. On June 25, 1950, the North Korean army’s invasion of South Korea marked the beginning of the conflict that would eventually lead to over 54,000 U.S. service members losing their lives.
Known as “The Forgotten War” to some, among the many local veterans who served during that time was Jim Crawford. Crawford was an 18-year-old combat infantryman from Helena with the U.S. Army when he took part in the “winter retreat” that first year of fighting in Korea.
Now 87, Crawford, whom many may remember as a longtime Helena cop, agreed to sit down with yours truly and talk about his time in Korea.
He was born in Spear Lake, Iowa, in 1932. After attending school through the eighth grade, Crawford quit and went to work for the railroad in Cedar Falls at 14 years of age. His mother had moved to Helena, and he joined her here in 1948.
At the age of 17 in 1949, he enlisted in the Army, although his mother had to sign for him because you had to be 18. Crawford went through boot camp at Fort Riley, Kansas. Next came duty at the Great Lakes, before shipping over to Japan in mid-1950.
With the 7th Infantry Division – known as the Hourglass Division due the shape of the insignia – Pfc. Crawford was stationed at Okinawa, Japan. When the Korean War broke out, the 7th took part in the Inchon Landing of September 1950.
“We came over on a transport ship to Seoul, and had to climb over the side and down the netting into a landing craft,” recalled Crawford, almost 70 years later. “I don’t remember getting any training for that, and it was a little spooky.”
After the Battle of Seoul, they fought their way to Osan, 30 miles to the south.
“Next we walked up north, boarded on boats and unloaded at Hamhung,” he said. “We fought our way up to the Yalu River. Then the Chinese came in.”
At the 17-day Battle of the Chosin Reservoir beginning in late November 1950, in subzero temperatures, the U.N. Troops were outnumbered 3-to-1 by the People’s Volunteer 9th Army (PVA) of China. The 1st Marine Division was on the west side of the reservoir, while the Army’s 7th Infantry Division was on the east side.
After sustaining about 35% casualties and being surrounded, the U.N. forces were able to break out on Dec. 6, and began a retreat back to the coast in the bitter cold.
By the time they reached Hungnam, Crawford was among 8,000 soldiers/marines who suffered frostbite. Prior to their evacuation, he was struck in the back by shrapnel. Knocked unconscious, he said his next memory was “waking up in the hospital in Tokyo.”
Crawford was awarded the Purple Heart, and said that his back was relatively fine for the next 30 years, before his old injuries came back to haunt him.
After his release from the hospital, he was assigned to the Army military police in Tokyo.
“We were stationed in a four-story brick building, with a black company on one floor, and a white company on another floor,” he recounted of his MP service. “My job was to accompany the shipment of vehicles between Tokyo and Kyoto, to guard from vandalism. It was good duty.”
Crawford was mustered out of the military in late 1952 on the West Coast. After returning home in 1954, he married Helena native Betty Jean LaPier. The Crawfords would parent two sons and a daughter; Dave, Jim and Kathy.
He enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in 1953. Serving in the Ordinance division at Fort Harrison, he obtained a commission to second lieutenant before leaving the Guard six years later.
Crawford sold real estate for a few years, and then joined the Helena Police Department in 1956. He quickly rose to the rank of sergeant and went on to serve a 20-year career with the police force.
“You know, it was a different time back then,” he mused. “I only remember three or four murders in town during my time as a cop.”
After retiring from the force in 1986, Crawford’s employments have been with the Marshall’s Office in immigration, as a maintenance man with the Vocational School for Girls in the Helena Valley and for the Florence Crittenton Home, and at Northwest Bank as a collector.
He has undergone two back surgeries. The first one in Salt Lake City in the late 1980s went “real well,” he related. But the second one? Not so much.
“I’m in pain 24-7, I get dizzy a lot and lose my balance,” the grandfather of five said, adding his once frostbitten feet may be a factor in the “many falls” that he’s taken lately.
But Crawford is not a complainer, and recalled his Korean War service – specifically as an MP – with fondness.
“We had a lot of fun,” he said with a grin.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
