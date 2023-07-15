During the first Gulf War in 1990-91, Missoula Hellgate High student Josh Manning protested against the United States’ military involvement in the Middle East.

Sixteen years later, after the second Gulf War and during his second tour of duty in Iraq, U.S. Army Sgt. Manning was recognized with a special coin from the Navy SEAL team he was working with.

After graduating from Hellgate in 1992, Manning attended the University of Montana for a creative writing program. He later studied journalism and English at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington.

Next came a job as a news reporter for the Idaho Falls Register, a marriage to Patricia Klanke and the birth of a son. Then the Twin Towers were leveled on Sept. 11, 2001.

After hearing an NPR report about military intelligence, the 27-year old Manning, with a new toddler at home, enlisted in the Army three months later. “My recruiter promised me I would get into military intelligence,” he texted this reporter recently. “And boy, did I ever."

Manning recalled how his grandfather had served in the Navy during World War II, and while stationed as a guide at Yosemite National Park (of all places), had spent some time there escorting around legendary photographer Ansel Adams.

“Adams took some pretty decent photos, including one of my grandfather as well, and it remains a family treasure,” he related.

Manning attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina – “The south in the summer is no place for a Montanan” – followed by several months of advanced military intelligence training. He also deployed in support of deployed special operations units and had a train-up to get to their level.

Assigned to the First Infantry Division, the “Big Red One,” Manning’s Military Operational Specialty (MOS) was 96B, intelligence analyst, now known as 35F.

His first duty station was Vilseck, Germany, also called Rose Barracks, for the Third Brigade Combat Team of the First Infantry from 2003-05.

Beginning in February 2004 and for the next 12 months, Manning served at Baqubah, Iraq, in the FOB Warhorse. Among his highlights were standing on the steps of Saddam Hussein’s palace compound in Tikrit.

At the end of this tour and while home on leave, during an interview with the Missoulian newspaper in March 2005, Manning stated that he believed the Army was a wonderful institution.

“I was not anti-military, (although) I was anti-war,” Sgt. Manning explained, regarding his first Gulf War protests back in high school. “(But) the Army is a wonderful organization.

“It has done some bad things, but the leadership, if given the cards, does what it has to do. The Army, working with the right people, can do some amazing things.”

Also quoted in the article were Manning's mother and father, who had each protested the Vietnam War. But both parents supported their son’s decision to serve, and they also “stood behind” the men and women who represented the U.S. in Iraq and other places that required their presence.

Manning described being “lucky to work with and learn from” Col. Dan Pittard. A military leader praised nationally for his “recipe for success,” Pittard forbade his troops to be rude to Arabs, held “free-thinking” idea sessions for all ranks, and asked the Iraqi citizens in his area what they needed.

Manning was given a standing ovation at a Missoula Rotary Club function at that time, as well. “It was amazing, I was so humbled,” he told the paper, 18 years ago.

When he returned to duty, the “Big Army” had moved the First Infantry Division out of Germany.

He then applied for a new duty station, reenlisted for four years and from 2005-09 was stationed in England at RAF Molesworth. There they provided intelligence support to the commanders at United States European Command.

In July 2007, Manning volunteered for a special assignment and deployed to Iraq, where he spent the following 12 months, at Baghdad’s International Airport at various locations.

It was during this stint that Staff Sgt. Manning garnered one of his proudest accomplishments, receiving the SEAL Team 2 coin from its commander. “That was a highlight for sure,” he said. He attained his highest award there as well, earning the Joint Service Achievement Medal for his work with said SEAL team, and others.

In April 2009, after eight years in the armed forces, he did not reenlist and received an honorable discharge, leaving at the rank of E6.

From 2009-13 at the Defense Intelligence Agency, Manning worked as a counterterrorism analyst. “I finally graduated college in 2012, from Washington, D.C., using my GI benefits,” he recounted. “I finished my Bachelor of Arts through Evergreen’s online coursework.”

Since then Manning has been published in the Los Angeles Times, Foreign Policy and Newsweek.

From 2013-18 he worked as a human rights investigator for the Montana Human Rights Bureau, and then in 2019 and ’20, he was the Montana media specialist for the 2020 U.S. census.

“I lived in Helena during those seven years,” he related. “Had a house up on Mt. Helena Drive just off the trail systems … loved that place.”

From 2020 to present, Manning has served as a communications consultant for Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, while currently residing in Tacoma.

Josh divorced in 2019. His son Alden and daughter Eddy are now 23 and 20, respectively.

In 2005, Manning told the Missoulian he thought “everyone should have to join the military, or to serve in some other way,” before college or entering the workforce.

“There’s just a really good feeling when you do something for others, when you’re serving other people,” he said.

Now at 49, Josh noted he “still feels much” the same way.