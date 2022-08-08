Stories of Honor: John McCluskey served as helicopter gunship pilot in Vietnam

“For heroism while participating in aerial flight,” native Helenan John McCluskey’s July 16, 1967, "Nguy Hiem" Distinguished Flying Cross reads, “evidenced by voluntary actions above and beyond the call of duty: Captain John D. McCluskey (Armor, 120th Avn Co) distinguished himself on 23 April 1967, while serving as a pilot of an armed helicopter supporting an element of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade.

“When the ground unit came under heavy fire, he flew his ship directly into the intense fire saturating the area with suppressive fire.”

The First Aviation Brigade’s medal continues that when Capt. McCluskey had expended all ammunition, he continued to make dry runs on the enemy positions in an effort to divert their fire from the ground troops.

“He flew his ship between the enemy and the pick-up zone, restricting enemy observation and drawing fire away from the evacuation helicopter. McCluskey’s actions in the face of enemy fire were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.”

John McCluskey graduated from Helena High in 1960, and then attended Washington State University, which required two years of ROTC classes from every male.

John’s father, Jack McCluskey, had worked for AT&T prior to World War II, and in late 1945 his skills were soon put to work repairing the devastated German telephone network.

After John’s first two years at WSU, “they sweetened the ROTC deal by offering a free pilot's license for anyone continuing” for two more years of officer training classes.

“The hook was you had to apply for flight training and increase your commitment to three years active duty instead of two,” McCluskey, 80, recalled.

He was awarded the “Best Student” in his private pilot's class, having soloed after only eight hours of flight instruction and being among the first two ROTC cadets to solo at WSU.

McCluskey entered active duty in 1965 as a second lieutenant. He spent a half-year as a tank commander at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He began primary flight training at Fort Wolters, Texas, and finished advanced training in Fort Rucker, Alabama.

John deployed to Vietnam in August 1966, assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, located at Xuan Loc, Republic of Vietnam.

After six months, he was "infused" to the 120th Assault Helicopter Company in Saigon, and was told it was because a general at MACV in Saigon was forming a band and needed a guitar player.

He anticipated “a cushy, safe job flying VIPs and USO babes in the thin, cool air high above small arms fire” with nighttime gigs in the general’s band. But when they learned that McCluskey had flown gunships, he was detoured to the Razorbacks villa, a gunship platoon.

“I soon found out I was to be a replacement pilot for a helicopter that had taken an RPG hit the day before killing the entire crew – so much for my guitar gig,” he recounted. “The Razorbacks turned out to be a … QRF (quick reaction force) for any units without their own gunship assets, a medivac ship when necessary, and we even captured quite a few VC.”

In addition to his DFC, McCluskey was awarded an Army Air Medal with a “V” devise (valor), and about 30 Air Medals, a “cluster” based solely on mission hours flown.

After returning from Vietnam, McCluskey flew helicopters for Utility Helicopters in Long Beach, California, for two years. In 1968, he married Linda Toplikar, and the couple has raised two children, Matt and Jennifer.

In 1977, the family returned to John’s hometown, where he began a clothing business, Jeans, Etc. He then jumped into computer sales and service, with Business Tech, LLC.

“Business Tech is now DBA as Montana corporate and acts as registered agents for over 3,800 out-of-state clients,” CEO McCluskey reports.

Once while he was out running in the early 1990s, a UH-1 National Guard helicopter flew over, which sparked something in him. Shortly afterwards, he joined the Montana National Guard, serving as a WO-2 for about five years.

“I was with the 189th flying Hueys until they morphed the unit into an Attack Helicopter Company and sent me off to Alabama to train in the AH-1 Cobra gunship,” McCluskey said, noting the Guard program later became a transportation unit flying Chinooks and Blackhawks.

But back to running for a minute. McCluskey took up the sport about 55 years ago, and has been going strong ever since. His wife Linda ran the 1978 Governor’s Cup marathon, and then John ran his first half-marathon. He said Linda has “routinely beat me every time she ran (the half-marathon).”

In all his races, McCluskey would finish “smack” in the middle of his age-group, regardless of length or number of runners.

“I’ve stuck with it, and in this year's 5K I was first place out of three. But to put that in perspective, I was beat by my neighbor's 8-year-old daughter,” recounted McCluskey.

Toward the end of our interview, John learned that yours truly had served in the Naval Reserves, which prompted an interesting vignette.

“We flew several missions with Navy guys in Vung Tau,” he related. “They'd lure the VC to attack them by acting like they had engine trouble while we lurked low-level just out of sight. When the VC started firing, they powered-up and we came blasting over the waterfront to hit them from the backside.

“Same tactics as the Fetterman Massacre, and man does it work.”