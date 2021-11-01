Stories of Honor: JoEllen Clark’s family has served since the Revolutionary War

Considering her trailblazing career with the Montana National Guard, one could say that army Lt. Col. JoEllen Clark (retired) was born to be a soldier.
But during our recent interview, the humble former lieutenant colonel put the emphasis on the sacrifices of others – including her family members – that who courageously faced the enemy.
A fifth-generation Montanan, Clark's paternal great-great-grandparents homesteaded near Augusta in 1879. Her parents William “Billie” Eckerson and Dorinne (Jackson) Eckerson raised four sons and a daughter.
The Eckerson family has fought for our country dating back to the American Revolution, followed by service in the War of 1812, the Civil War, the Indian Wars, World Wars I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and in the Middle East.
Billie and his brother Richard Eckerson both served in WWII, while their mother rented a room in Great Falls and worked as a riveter, ala “Rosie.” Dorinne enlisted in the Army Nurse Program in June 1945, and her brothers served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
JoEllen “Sis” Eckerson graduated from Augusta High in 1972, where as a Lady Elks trackster she threw the shotput, discus and javelin, and ran hurdles.
“Augusta didn’t offer a lot of sports options for females, so I joined the drill team for a couple years,” Clark related in a recent email. “It really helped in drills and ceremonies in the military. Now I serve as the family archer and historian.”
Two of her brothers served in Vietnam, and both later went on to careers in the military.
William “Bim” Eckerson joined the U.S. Army in 1966, and completed two tours in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged in 1969, Bim served in the Montana Army National Guard from 1970-72, before reenlisting in the Army in 1973 for another seven years. He again joined the Guard and served until his retirement in 1993.
The late Tom Eckerson (1951-2020) also joined the Army, in 1969, and served a tour with the 48th Assault Helicopter Company in Vietnam in 1970-71. He entered the Montana Army National Guard in 1984, working as an aircraft mechanic. In 2004-05, Tom deployed to Iraq, and later retired from the Guards as a first sergeant in 2011.
After the death of their mother in 1981, JoEllen fulfilled the family’s tradition and joined the armed forces.
“It was the beginning of a great adventure,” she wrote. “(Although) I really missed my three children when I went to basic training and advanced individual training. But when I got home, at parent teachers conferences, the teachers told me how proud my kids were of me.
“It somehow made it worth it to follow my dreams so they knew they could follow theirs.”
Clark served over 20 years in Helena, working full time for Montana Army National Guard, assigned to various positions in administration and finance. As a part-time soldier, she also served in administration, finance and supply.
She started out at Headquarters State Area Command, serving as a sergeant E5 before taking her commission.
“While attending nuclear, biological and chemical warfare training, I met my second husband Skip Clark,” Clark related. “He served in Vietnam and after his discharge soon joined the Montana Army National Guard. He’s been very supportive of everything I accomplished.”
After taking her commission, JoEllen’s first assignments were as an officer at the 3669th Maintenance Company and Company B 495th Support Battalion. Working her way up the ladder, she served as a company commander of the 210th Personnel Services Company, before retiring from HQ STARC as a lieutenant colonel.
“Being part of a unit with extreme pride and ability was most rewarding,” explained Clark, regarding her career highlights. “It’s all about the people.”
She said the best parts of her mission were the dedicated soldiers she had the honor to serve with.
“LTC Clark was a great leader who always took care of her soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast (retired), former adjutant general. “JoEllen was key in breaking the glass ceiling for women in the Montana National Guard.”
Clark’s offspring have also followed in their forbearers' footsteps. Her daughter, Angela Brantley, joined the Guards her junior year of high school.
“In 1990, Angela transferred to the Kansas Army National Guard and served until 1994,” JoEllen recounted. “In 1997 she rejoined the Montana Army National Guard, serving in aviation, and she has 10 years of service.
“My son TJ didn’t serve in the military, but my youngest son Douglas Brantley enlisted in the regular Army in 1994 and served until 1997.” Douglas spent three years in the Montana Army National Guard from 2000-03, when he received a medical discharge, finishing with six years in the service.
Clark, who said her 17 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter “keeps me busy, which I like,” concluded our interview by praising all those who served with our armed forces and especially her family members who’ve performed so honorably.
“Their courage in the face of the enemy gives me a great source of pride,” stated the retired lieutenant colonel. “I am proud to be the family historian and to share their story.”
