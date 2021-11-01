Stories of Honor: JoEllen Clark’s family has served since the Revolutionary War

Two of her brothers served in Vietnam, and both later went on to careers in the military.

William “Bim” Eckerson joined the U.S. Army in 1966, and completed two tours in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged in 1969, Bim served in the Montana Army National Guard from 1970-72, before reenlisting in the Army in 1973 for another seven years. He again joined the Guard and served until his retirement in 1993.

The late Tom Eckerson (1951-2020) also joined the Army, in 1969, and served a tour with the 48th Assault Helicopter Company in Vietnam in 1970-71. He entered the Montana Army National Guard in 1984, working as an aircraft mechanic. In 2004-05, Tom deployed to Iraq, and later retired from the Guards as a first sergeant in 2011.

After the death of their mother in 1981, JoEllen fulfilled the family’s tradition and joined the armed forces.

“It was the beginning of a great adventure,” she wrote. “(Although) I really missed my three children when I went to basic training and advanced individual training. But when I got home, at parent teachers conferences, the teachers told me how proud my kids were of me.

“It somehow made it worth it to follow my dreams so they knew they could follow theirs.”