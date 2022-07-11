Stories of Honor: Jim Tutwiler served as Vietnamese army adviser in Delta

In his book “Vietnam: Two Doors – No Opening,” U.S. Army Col. Jim Tutwiler (retired) chronicles his unique experiences in two contrasting venues of service during the early stages of the Vietnam War.

“First was the joy and misery of spending nearly six months living in a thatched hut located in one of the most remote and isolated districts in South Vietnam’s Delta region,” Tutwiler writes of his service an advisor in the book’s introduction. “There was much to learn about the local people, their culture, the land, survival and the ruthless Vietcong.

“The next level was capped by five months in Saigon in a secure environment but challenged daily to present the most accurate and timely battlefield information to the US Army’s top four-star commander and his associates.”

Tutwiler believes the striking contrasts between those two assignments were probably not shared by more than a few of his fellow comrades in arms.

He concludes the introduction to his Vietnam memoirs with a quote from the Lewis and Clark expedition: “And we proceeded on.”

James Tutwiler was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, at a place reminiscent of Kentucky’s Butcher Holler. He graduated from Montana State University (now University of Montana) in 1955, with a degree in journalism and a ROTC reserve commission in infantry.

After Army boot camp, “Tut” and Lou Marilyn (Vierhus) of Missoula were married in 1956. The couple went on to raise three children: Kimberly, Kari and James.

Tutwiler’s first duty stations included the 7th Cavalry (Custer’s outfit) and 1st Cavalry divisions, in Japan, and then with the 4th Infantry in Fort Lewis, before a stint in the West Zone near the eastern West German border.

At the U.S. Armor School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Tutwiler instructed armored cavalry platoon and troop tactics. Maj. Tutwiler landed in Saigon on June 17, 1966, and was assigned to the Vinh Binh Province.

On July 7, he met his seven-man advisory team at what became “Fort Laramie” in the Long Toan District. Located 5 kilometers from the South China Sea, the only way in or out of the location was via helicopter. The very first night, he heard what would be the “all too familiar” sounds of gunfire and explosions north of their compound, during his six months in country.

“Our job as advisors is to assist District boss Vietnamese Captain Ha,” he wrote home to Marilyn, “with the mission of expanding control throughout the district…pursuing a program of local military actions coupled with civic action projects.”

In August, Capt. Ha was replaced by Lt. Money, a Cambodian. Chet Huntley arrived at the Delta, but his scheduled flight to Long Toan District was cancelled when an NBC cameraman’s helicopter returned to Vinh Binh with bullet holes.

Tutwiler recounted that overall unit effectiveness of the advisory mission improved after a visit by the Patrol River Boats (PBR) and his association with one of the local Popular Force platoon leaders.

“We joined together on local patrols into friendly and nearby contested areas. Suspect mined areas were checked and locals greeted and engaged in conversation,” he wrote.

“We quickly became good friends as evidenced by the fact … we would trudge back together from an adventure holding hands,” noting that men holding hands was normal for Vietnamese soldiers who frequently braved danger.

The rest of his stint consisted of several firefights between the Vietnamese and the VC, the building of two schools and securing the opening of a marketplace, and their taking of an enemy’s HQ.

Tutwiler’s stint in country came to an end in December of 1966, after his father died and he was reassigned to the Combat Operation Center in Saigon.

In the book’s chapter “The First Door Closes,” he mentions several regrets of his service there, but he did enough to warrant the opposite side’s Most Wanted list. The province’s senior advisor acknowledged, “Just prior to his departure, Major Tutwiler was honored by the people of Long Toan for his contribution to their cause.

“More dramatically, the Viet Cong recognized his effectiveness as an advisor to the GVN by publishing a circular in which they charged their local guerilla forces with his assassination.”

At America’s Military Assistance Command Vietnam (AMACN) headquarters in Saigon, the U.S.’ top military commander, Army Gen. William Westmoreland, and his large staff were housed in a well-protected former hotel. Centered in the building was the huge COC room, where operations officers monitored and recorded U.S. military, allied commands, and the Army of Vietnam’s operations throughout South Vietnam.

Among Tutwiler’s duties over the next five months were hundreds of briefings with COC boss U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. John Chaisson and four-star generals including Westmoreland and future MACN commander Creighton Abrahms; along with media, congressional and various other briefings.

During one particular briefing in March 1967, journalist Mike Wallace began bombarding Tut with questions relating to the overall picture of the war, the strategy, the costs, the future, etc.

“General Westmoreland immediately came to my aid,” he recounted. “He leaned forward in a soft-spoken voice and told Mike that his questions were certainly warranted and that he would follow-up with a private meeting.”

Tutwiler served in Vietnam until the “Second Door Closed” in June 1967. He returned stateside and completed the next 18 years of active duty in places like Kentucky and Maryland (several times), Kansas, Germany (again), Georgia and Utah.

He was promoted to full-bird colonel in 1977, while serving at the Industrial War College in Washington, D.C. Tut came to Helena in 1981, and spent his final four military years at the Helena Armory, as the National Guard’s senior advisor, retiring in 1985.

Since then, he has worked for the U.S. State Department helping monitor the peace accord between Israel and Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula, and nearly 20 years as a business rep for the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

In 2000, at age 67 years of age, he scaled the 19,340-foot Mount Kilimanjaro. He lost his wife Lou Marilyn of 61 years when she passed in 2017. Tutwiler recently relocated to Touchmark Senior Living, where at the age of 90 and despite the onset of cancer, he continues “proceeding on.”