Stories of Honor: Jenni Maier served as corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital

Helena native and Navy veteran Jenni Maier served as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy for four years, the final three-plus of those at Bethesda Naval Hospital. As a civilian, Maier continued her affiliation with Uncle Sam, volunteering with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots in Helena for the last 19 years, and since 2013 working for the VA Healthcare System.

Maier graduated from Capital High in 1992, where she lettered in choir, and was part of the Jubilettes singing group. She enlisted in the Navy in the Delayed Entry Program (DEP) her junior year in 1991, and left for boot camp in Orlando, Florida, after graduation in September 1992.

She hales from a military background, following in the footsteps of her grandfather and dad. Grandpa William Schultz, of Power, Montana, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, as a tech 4, at Papua, New Guinea.

Her father, George Maier, an electronics technician, served six years active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1970-76, at places like Grand Turks and Nantucket, to name a few. He then spent another 19 years in the Naval Reserves, retiring as a first class petty officer (E6) in 1985, followed by a stint in the Air National Guard. She has several cousins that served in both the Army and Navy, as well.

After boot camp, Jenni attended San Diego’s (Balboa) Corpsman School, Naval School of Health Sciences, from 1992-93. She then spent over three years stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Built from a sketch by President Franklin Roosevelt, the Bethesda Naval Hospital – now the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — is the largest military medical complex in the world,” according to Wikipedia. “Its iconic tower, opened in 1942, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”

President Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of the tower on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1940, the website https://navy.togetherweserved.com/ states. “The original Medical Center was composed of the Naval Hospital, designed to hold 1200 beds, and the Naval Medical School, the Naval Dental School (now the National Naval Dental Center) and the Naval Medical Research Institute.”

At the end of WWII, temporary buildings were added to accommodate up to 2,464 wounded American sailors and marines.

In 1960, the hospital underwent major expansion, “with two 5-story wings being attached to the original building,” adding 258 beds, and then eight years later, another expansion increased bed capacity to 1122. In 1975, “construction of an array of new buildings was begun,” resulting in the two main buildings — an outpatient facility and 500 bed inpatient facility — being dedicated in 1980, which remain the major clinical buildings on the site.

“Walter Reed Army Hospital, then located in Washington DC, closed in 2005, and was consolidated with the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda,” according to navy.togetherweserved.com. “In 2008, President G.W. Bush broke ground for what is today Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The resulting WRNMMC is staffed by Navy, Army and Air Force personnel.”

Maier was also attached to the USNS Comfort during that time.

The Comfort has been involved with numerous deployments over the years, including Desert Shield/Desert Storm, in 1991-92; Operation Noble Eagle, after 9/11; the Iraq War, 2002-03; Hurricane Katrina in 2005; Operation United Response for the Haitian earthquake in 2010; Hurricane Maria in 2017; and the New York COVID-19 response in 2020.

Maier was honorably discharged in 1996, as an HN (E3). When asked what she considered the highlight of her military career, she replied, “Helping care for my fellow sailors.”

After her service was over, Jenni worked in Family Programs at the Montana National Guard for three years, followed by six years with the state of Montana at the Department of Revenue Unclaimed Property, and then the last nine years at her present employment with Fort Harrison’s Department of Veterans Affairs.

In the meantime, the family’s next generation is carrying on the military tradition – Jenni’s son Travis Rogers in the U.S. Army, and stepsons Kolter and Daltyne Wilmot in the Montana Army National Guard.

Maier joined Toys for Tots in 2003, and since then she has “done a little of everything, but mostly I’ve been the volunteer coordinator and currently am the floor coordinator,” she related. Marine Howard Mears, the present coordinator, recalled that when he took over nine years ago, he was “much in need” of guidance and support.

“And guess who showed up? Yup, a Navy Corpsman named Jen Maier,” Mears, a Vietnam veteran, wrote in a recent email. “The bond between Corpsmen and Marines is exceptionally strong because they save our lives on the battlefield and we protect their lives because we need them to save ours.

“What I found out was a woman Corpsman is a whole different package than a male Corpsman – just as dedicated, just as strong willed, just as stubborn and hardheaded, but covered in a softer demeanor.”

Mears, the 2019 Toys for Tots National Coordinator of the Year, recounted how he’d “get some hair-brained idea and Jen would slap it down” and make me think it was my idea.

“I didn’t know what happened to me, except it was always good advice and it always worked,” he concluded. “Our program wouldn’t be as successful as it is without a USN Corpsman named Jen Maier.”