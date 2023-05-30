Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On September 21, 1969, James Horne, a 22-year old Montanan serving In Country in the Republic of Vietnam, and a new man in his Army outfit, were ordered to recon an area a considerable distance from the main unit, to help protect the engineers.

“The new guy made the statement that ‘If the Lord wants me to die here, then I will die here,’” Horne related in his 2019 memoirs. “I replied that I was going to die someday, but it was not over here.”

When the engineers approached, “we stood up” and Horne heard a single gunshot, which caused the hair to stand up on the back of his neck. Next a rocket propelled grenade exploded a safe distance away, before a murderous shower of bullets hit between the two GIs. His buddy flew off his feet and was killed instantly.

“Next it felt like I had been hit in the chest by a buffalo running full speed,” recounted Horne. “I tumbled backward into a bunch of brush.”

It was the beginning of his ticket back to the states, and a benchmark for what James Horne considers his “charmed life.”

Horne was raised in Townsend, where he shined as a youth basketball player and Little League baseball pitcher. He graduated from Broadwater High in 1965, and worked at local post mill and sawmill, before attending colleges in Arizona, Northern Montana and Salt Lake City.

In March of 1969, he received his “greetings” and salutations from Uncle Sam, as a draftee in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“The last thing my old man said to me before I headed to Butte for induction was ‘Don’t volunteer for anything,’” Horne said with a laugh.

During his induction process, with dozens of draftees seated in a large auditorium, after a Sgt. 1st class (SFC) asked for “two volunteers” with no takers, he announced, “Two of you are going into the Marines.” So the SFC proceeds to walk right up to Horne and looks him straight in the eye.

“I’m thinking as my life is flashing before my eyes, if I end up in the Marines my old man is going to kill me,” Horne remembers. “I’m just waiting for the sword to fall, and the SFC suddenly turns to the guy I was talking to and picks him.”

As he boarded the train for Fort Lewis, Washington, and “not picking on the Marines,” he was feeling that his life in the military seemed to start out a little bit charmed.

At Fort Lewis, Horne was acting platoon sergeant in basic training. Under his guidance the platoon was honor platoon for all eight weeks and also honor platoon of the cycle.

“Many of my trainees complained when I had them out marching and practicing drills, while the rest of the company took it easy,” Horne recalled, “but my platoon didn’t complain when we had day room and PX privileges for being the top platoon.

“We were going for treats, playing pool and watching TV, while the other three platoons were cleaning toilets, hallways and the barracks.”

Shortly before he was due to graduate, James severely sprained his ankle on the obstacle courses cargo net. But he went ahead and successfully completed all the qualifications – including bivouac, run-dodge-and-jump and the mile run – while wearing a walking cast on his lower leg, to make advanced promotion to E-2.

Next came Advanced Infantry Training, he served as squad leader, and earned advanced promotion to E-3. During escape and invasion training AIT, Horne convinced his squad that a set of railroad track that led directly to the finish, did not appear to be secured.

The other squads chose not to follow his lead, fearing it was too risky. So Horne’s group struck out.

“When the aggressors saw us, it was too late and they couldn’t catch us,” he said. “I guess they didn’t think we would be crazy enough to take the tracks right in front of them.”

All the other squads looked like “a bunch of Bataan marchers” when they were eventually caught in the lake or the swamp, and drug in – filthy, muddy and sweaty.

“My squad and I waited at the finish line, fresh as a daisy,” related Horne. “So far, so good. Still charmed. But that would soon change, when I got my orders to Vietnam.”

Horne deployed to Long Binh, Vietnam, on July 15, 1969, assigned to Bravo Company 1/52, 198 American Division, in Chu Lai. When he joined his unit in the field, he was issued an M-79 grenade launcher, his vest holding every kind of ordinance available.

“My company’s mission was 30 days search and destroy, 30 days Landing Zone security,” recalled Horne, “and 30 days providing security for the heavy equipment engineers tasked to cover up and destroy tunnels, we called spider holes.”

About six weeks into his tour, he was shot during an ambush in the open. “My left knee injury was a flesh wound, a pretty deep gash, several inches long not quite bone deep,” he said.

“We were on a search and destroy mission on August 30, when we got caught out in the open and were ambushed just before dusk,” he said. “My left knee injury was a flesh wound, a pretty deep gash, several inches long not quite bone deep.”

About three weeks later they were assigned a mission to protect the engineers.

A new man arrived and the buck SGT ordered Horne and a new man to recon an area a considerable distance away from the main unit.

Horne initially protested because it would put too far away in case they needed help, he compromised for a location not so far out. “It just had a bad feel to it,” he explained. The two GIs put up a recon position and waited for the engineers to get closer.

Then came the attack.

The round that impacted Horne like a charging buffalo went under Horne’s right bicep, hit a rib on his chest, went through his right lung and liver, and exited the right side of his back. The entry hole was the size of a golf ball, the exit was softball-sized.

“I laid on my right side as our medic had instructed … so we wouldn’t suffocate with blood filling up our lungs. He was killed the day after I got shot,” he said.

Horne was medevac’d to the 27th Surgical Hospital at Chu Lai, for debridement of all wounds, a blood transfusion and stabilized. He then spent several weeks at underwent more surgery at USAH in Camp Zama, Japan, for more surgeries, and then on to Madigan Hospital in Washington for another month of treatments.

After medical/R&R leave in Montana, came a stint at Fort Carson, Colorado, with the 984th Military Police Co., 5th Army, to finish his last year of military obligation.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my tour as a Military Policeman, and then received a three months drop to attend the University of Montana,” Horne recounted, his active military career ending December 23, 1970.

Horne’s military decorations consist of two Purple Hearts w/Certificates, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with/Palm Unit Citation Badge, and Expert Badge with rifle bar.

In January 1979, Horne was hired as the open Veterans Representative at Helena Job Service. He spent the next 20-plus years as first Disabled Veterans Outreach Program, then as the Local Veterans Employment Representative.

During his career he was recognized for over 30 International, National, Regional, State, Local, individual and Helena Job Service Office awards for services to Veterans, which were absolutely a total office effort.

“I’ve often been asked how I survived my life-threatening injuries,” said Horne, who with his late wife Karen was once among the top drag-racing teams in their division. “The answer is simple: I am descended from Vikings and Montana pioneers.”