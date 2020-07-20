Stories of Honor: Helena's Jack Chamberlain stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day in World War II

Their meeting in Hot Springs had an auspicious ending, however, when the two lost track of time while chatting in the park, and the MPs arrested Jack for being AWOL.

He was next assigned the Combat Engineers unit, at Fort Pierce, Florida. While with the Clearing Company, 60th Medical Battalion, they underwent amphibious training.

Chamberlain’s outfit deployed for England on the British transport RMS Mauretania, in January 1944. The Mauretania was a descendant of the Lusitania, which was sunk during World War I.

It sailed without a convoy, and made the final leg across the Atlantic Ocean employing a zig-zag pattern in order to avoid the German submarine U-boats. During the war, the Mauretania traveled 540,000 miles and transported over 340,000 troops.

Chamberlain disembarked the ship in Ireland, and prepared for the upcoming invasion of Normandy.

“On the morning of June 6, our H-Hour was supposed to be 0600, but the command vessel yacht held us back until 1400,” he recounted. “While aboard the landing craft, we watched the bombing of Saint Lo, and we saw one of our own bombers shot down.

“And I’ll never forget that feeling of hopelessness when a body floated by and we weren’t allowed to pull him out of the water.”