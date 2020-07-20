Stories of Honor: Helena's Jack Chamberlain stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day in World War II

HELENA -- Jack Chamberlain, at 97 years of age, is a member of an elite group of surviving World War II D-Day veterans. Chamberlain recently shared his memories of the Normandy Invasion, and beyond, for our “Stories of Honor” series.
Born in 1923 in Victor, Montana, Jack and his five siblings were the raised on a nearby farm. The family moved to Deer Lodge after the stock market crash of 1929, and his dad then became a prospector at an ore mine near Tizer Lake. Chamberlain graduated from Jefferson High in 1941.
While attending college at San Mateo J.C. in California, he heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbor on the radio.
“I was soon drafted, having missed being exempt because I was below a B-plus, thanks to receiving in a ‘C’ in PE class,” related Chamberlain, from his home on McHugh Lane. “I was working two jobs, plus school, plus studies. So boot camp was like a vacation.”
After basic training at Fort Ord, California, he went to Fort Smith, Arkansas, for rifle training. Chamberlain then volunteered for dental assistant, at Hot Springs (Arkansas) Dental Tech School.
During this time, his girlfriend (and future wife) Betty Samson, drove all the way down to Arkansas for a visit. Jack had first met Betty while attending grade school in Boulder. A few years later, when she was going to Helena High, they double-dated for a Bengal football game.
Their meeting in Hot Springs had an auspicious ending, however, when the two lost track of time while chatting in the park, and the MPs arrested Jack for being AWOL.
He was next assigned the Combat Engineers unit, at Fort Pierce, Florida. While with the Clearing Company, 60th Medical Battalion, they underwent amphibious training.
Chamberlain’s outfit deployed for England on the British transport RMS Mauretania, in January 1944. The Mauretania was a descendant of the Lusitania, which was sunk during World War I.
It sailed without a convoy, and made the final leg across the Atlantic Ocean employing a zig-zag pattern in order to avoid the German submarine U-boats. During the war, the Mauretania traveled 540,000 miles and transported over 340,000 troops.
Chamberlain disembarked the ship in Ireland, and prepared for the upcoming invasion of Normandy.
“On the morning of June 6, our H-Hour was supposed to be 0600, but the command vessel yacht held us back until 1400,” he recounted. “While aboard the landing craft, we watched the bombing of Saint Lo, and we saw one of our own bombers shot down.
“And I’ll never forget that feeling of hopelessness when a body floated by and we weren’t allowed to pull him out of the water.”
When they landed on Omaha Beach in mid-afternoon, the most intense part of the assault was over, although their battalion commander was “shot between the eyes” when he stood up too early and was killed instantly.
Combat Engineering had cleared the beach, and their outfit made it to the bottom of the cliff, which was “the safest place to be.” After hiking up to the top of the cliffs, they spent the night in an abandoned pillbox, which was still full of ammunition. Chamberlain remembers a German prisoner being brought in with a “mangled arm,” although he refused treatment.
“Our medical unit set up shop in a Chateau on top of the cliffs,” he recalled. “Our first patients were a French lady with rotten teeth, and a French boy who lost his arm in a booby trap explosion. And our C.O. delivered a pregnant French lady’s baby.
“The surgeons worked out of a tent, and I remember hearing a bomber flying overhead, looking up, and seeing its shadow move across the ceiling.”
He said a German prisoner wanted a molar extracted, but refused anesthetic. “We believed it was because the dentist was Jewish, and afterwards he stood at attention, clicked his heels, and barked ‘Danka!’”
Chamberlain’s group was stationed in the Chateau for “a couple months.” During one call to a railroad accident about a hundred miles away, they witnessed the aftermath of a train wreck that resulted in many fatalities.
“There were about 10-15 cars full of American soldiers, leaving the station at a steep angle, being pulled by this tiny engine,” he said. “It totally lost its power at the top of the hill, rolled back and smashed into the concrete retaining wall, and was crushed like a deck of cards.”
A few other memories before making their way through the Hedge Rows were visiting his brother Bud in Cherbourg, who was sunbathing between running a diesel rig for Naval Engineering; and the deaths caused by people drinking a mixture of cleaning alcohol and grape juice.
Among Chamberlain’s most memorable occasions took place at Saint Lo, when he stood on top of a brick wall overlooking the entire bombed-out city and came to the “realization of war’s devastation.”
His next recollection was celebrating VE Day, in Strausberg, Germany.
Upon his return to the states, Chamberlain recalled how impressive his first glimpse of the Statue of Liberty was. He then flew to San Francisco for his discharge from the service.
But once back in Helena, he had another unfortunate run-in with MPs. He was again arrested, this time for being out of uniform, when he was caught wearing civilian shoes instead of combat boots.
Jack and Betty were married in 1946, and the couple went on to parent a son and a daughter. The Chamberlains moved to California, where Jack attended the College of San Jose, before being accepted to San Francisco’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, from 1952-56.
He went on to a six-decade dental career in California – working into his 80s – oftentimes visiting Helena at their summer home between Lakeside and Canyon Ferry Dam.
Chamberlain listed being a “Flying Doctor” for 30 years among his proudest accomplishments, donating one month of dental service every year at Copper Canyon, Mexico.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878, or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
