Stories of Honor: Helena's Doug Peterson was nightmare for Nazis as sergeant with Devil's Brigade in WWII

HELENA -- The late Douglas F. Peterson’s Silver Star citation states that the Canadian sergeant of the Sixth Company, Third Regiment, First Special Service Forces (FSSF) was honored for gallantry near Castillon, France, on Sept. 9, 1944.
“Charged with the mission of protecting his platoon’s flank, Sgt. Peterson so expertly delivered such accurate fire into the approaching enemy force that its’ plans for a counter-attack were completely frustrated,” the document reads. “His aggressive and determined action not only saved his platoon from destruction, but made it possible to hold a hotly contested roadblock.”
Doug Peterson (1921-2001) was born in Welling, Alberta. After his father’s wheat farm went broke in 1929, the family relocated to Kimball, Alberta. Doug attended school in nearby Cardston, before enlisting in the Canadian army in 1940.
He completed boot camp in Calgary, and was stationed at Bradenton, Manitoba.
After the outbreak of World War II, he volunteered for the Plough Project, arriving in Helena in July 1942. As precursors to the Green Beret, the Canadian/U.S. outfit underwent intense, nonstop training at Fort Harrison that was far superior to anything the Axis forces had.
The FSSF was commanded by Colonel Robert T. Frederick, and later became known as the Devil’s Brigade, immortalized in the movie by the same name.
On Peterson’s first parachute jump while training, he related in a 1999 interview that he “flipped over backwards, splitting my football helmet and chipping a bone in my knee” upon landing.
During a break in their rigorous training, he met Floy Synness at the Chateau dance hall on Euclid Avenue. They were married in December of that year.
The FSSF’s first assignment – to retake Kisa, Aleitian Islands, Alaska – turned out to be for naught. The Japanese had pulled out on their own accord, less than 12 hours before Col. Frederick’s men landed.
Next, the Devil’s Brigade deployed to North Africa. They were transported to Oran, on boxcars called “forty and eights,” so named because they could haul either 40 men or eight horses.
“Freddie’s Freighters” arrived in Casablanca in November 1943, and were tasked with the taking of two heavily fortified German strongholds in the mountains of Italy – Mount La Di Fensa and Mount La Remetanea.
During these successful missions, Peterson witnessed the mortar shelling of fellow FSSF John Marshall’s outfit.
“I figured Johnny was a goner,” he recalled. “But a couple days later, when I was coming down the mountainside, I jumped for cover behind a big rock, and there he was. He was okay, and we hugged.”
It was in the dead of a bitter freezing winter. At night they slept outside on the ground without fires, many suffered frostbite, including Peterson.
After their victories in the mountains, the FSSF was ordered to Anzio, Italy. The Allies staging area was located below the Mussolini Line. Peterson’s was one of two platoons sent the three-quarters of a mile to engage the enemy first when they attacked.
The guys pretty much did whatever they wanted. “We used 30-cal machine guns on patrol, which was highly against regulations,” he said.
Their platoon spent most of its spare time in an abandoned farmhouse. At about 1600 (4 p.m.) every day, the Germans would shell the vicinity. The FSSF took cover in bomb shelters they had built out of buried silos, resurfacing after the daily rocketfire.
Just prior to the breakout from Anzio, Peterson was wounded while on patrol. He convalesced in Naples while the rest of the Devil’s Brigade entered Rome.
After rejoining his outfit, 6th Company’s next assignment was to mark the beaches for the invasion of Southern France. Peterson’s platoon was the first to land in rubber boats in the middle of the night, setting up green lights on shore to designate the assault.
“I was lucky enough to be in the front of the boat, and I believe I was the first Ally to set foot on Southern France,” he said.
They marched to the Franco-Italian border, and as Freddie’s Freighters approached the Maginoux Line, Peterson’s platoon was tasked to setting up a roadblock between Sospel and Castillon.
While making their way along the road, he spotted a German company approaching in the moonlight. The 12 Canadian/Americans decimated the enemy in the ensuing night-long firefight, sustaining only a “few scratches” themselves.
Later that morning, he and two others climbed to the top of a hill across the road. They spotted another approaching company of Germans below, and took cover in an empty pillbox.
The Nazis had to negotiate a clearing during their ascent, and it was at that point that “Pete” opened fire. The two guys with him were raw replacements, so Doug told them to “keep your rifles loaded,” and every time he emptied an eight-round clip they’d hand him a loaded weapon.
“I was nervous, but I had a job to do,” Peterson remembered, in 1999.
The enemy seemed confused at the origin of the fire, and after retreating from the brief action, 16 Nazis lay dead, with twice as many wounded. The three GI’s rejoined their platoon, and not long afterwards, witnessed the artillery support from the battleship USS California, anchored a mile away.
Several weeks after the Castillon battle, Peterson experienced a unique happening when a German soldier surrendered to him in the middle of a nighttime poker game.
At war’s end, Peterson returned to Helena, where he and Floy raised their offspring Doug Jr., Bonnie and Jesse. Some of his first employment included stints at pumping gas, working construction, and owning Doug’s Texaco.
Then in 1961, he got into his “life’s work” of selling real estate.
“I wouldn’t trade my WWII experiences for anything in the world,” Peterson told this reporter two years before his death. “But I wouldn’t go back to it for anything in the world, either.”
NOTE: This article was first published in December 1999.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878, or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.