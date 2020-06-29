Stories of Honor: Helena's Doug Peterson was nightmare for Nazis as sergeant with Devil's Brigade in WWII

It was in the dead of a bitter freezing winter. At night they slept outside on the ground without fires, many suffered frostbite, including Peterson.

After their victories in the mountains, the FSSF was ordered to Anzio, Italy. The Allies staging area was located below the Mussolini Line. Peterson’s was one of two platoons sent the three-quarters of a mile to engage the enemy first when they attacked.

The guys pretty much did whatever they wanted. “We used 30-cal machine guns on patrol, which was highly against regulations,” he said.

Their platoon spent most of its spare time in an abandoned farmhouse. At about 1600 (4 p.m.) every day, the Germans would shell the vicinity. The FSSF took cover in bomb shelters they had built out of buried silos, resurfacing after the daily rocketfire.

Just prior to the breakout from Anzio, Peterson was wounded while on patrol. He convalesced in Naples while the rest of the Devil’s Brigade entered Rome.

After rejoining his outfit, 6th Company’s next assignment was to mark the beaches for the invasion of Southern France. Peterson’s platoon was the first to land in rubber boats in the middle of the night, setting up green lights on shore to designate the assault.