Stories of Honor: Helena's 'By Golly Boys' the DeWolf brothers have over 60 years of collective military service

“You were supposed to kiss his ring, but I just shook his hand,” Fred says with a smile.

After returning stateside, he was discharged on Dec. 10, 1945. He then enrolled at Carroll College, graduating in 1949, and spent most of the rest of his working days cutting meat at the Union Market. Fred married Shirley Kelsey in 1948, and the couple had two sons — Ken and Jim.

Bill DeWolf (1924-2017) was a three-sport athlete at Helena High from 1939-42, earning eight letters — two in football, three in basketball and three in track and field — and was the H-Club president as a senior. He went into the Navy on Jan. 26, 1943, attending boot camp in Farragut, Idaho. Upon completion he was selected “Honor Man” of Company 50.

Bill volunteered for the Naval Amphibious Forces and received his training at Farragut, the Naval Air Station in Seattle and Honolulu, Hawaii. Assigned to the 2nd Marine Division, he served in the Tralala, Abbama, Marianas, Marshall and Siban islands. After his submarine duty was approved, he shipped back to Pearl Harbor.

Next, Bill went to New London, Connecticut, for submarine school. After sub training it was on to Key West, and then to New Orleans, but by then the war was over.