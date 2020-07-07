Stories of Honor: Helena's 'By Golly Boys' the DeWolf brothers have over 60 years of collective military service

HELENA -- The Union Market on 6th Avenue in Helena was in the DeWolf family from 1944 to 1989, and for almost 45 years its customers were familiar with the brothers and “by golly” — their standard, cheerful ending to almost every sentence, earning them the nickname, “The By Golly Boys.”
But before Fred, Bill and George DeWolf became renowned for their Union Market nickname, they each earned another moniker — World War II veteran.
Fred DeWolf, Jr., (1913-2013) was drafted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 4, 1940. After receiving basic training in Camp Rucker, Alabama, and Camp Stuart, Georgia, he was deployed to Moran, North Africa, with the 5th Army Division on May 9, 1943.
“I remember having an appendicitis attack (in Africa) while I was in my tent,” Fred told this reporter during a 2001 interview, “and the medics came and removed my appendix right there on the spot.”
Next he shipped over to Italy.
“I was in anti-aircraft, until the Germans ran out of airplanes. I wasn’t even trained in guns, but they needed some extra guys. I got tired of that so I volunteered for the Signal Corps, where we encoded and decoded secret messages. After that I was in the Assailant Corps,” he said.
While in Italy, Fred met Pope Pius the 12th at the Vatican.
“You were supposed to kiss his ring, but I just shook his hand,” Fred says with a smile.
After returning stateside, he was discharged on Dec. 10, 1945. He then enrolled at Carroll College, graduating in 1949, and spent most of the rest of his working days cutting meat at the Union Market. Fred married Shirley Kelsey in 1948, and the couple had two sons — Ken and Jim.
Bill DeWolf (1924-2017) was a three-sport athlete at Helena High from 1939-42, earning eight letters — two in football, three in basketball and three in track and field — and was the H-Club president as a senior. He went into the Navy on Jan. 26, 1943, attending boot camp in Farragut, Idaho. Upon completion he was selected “Honor Man” of Company 50.
Bill volunteered for the Naval Amphibious Forces and received his training at Farragut, the Naval Air Station in Seattle and Honolulu, Hawaii. Assigned to the 2nd Marine Division, he served in the Tralala, Abbama, Marianas, Marshall and Siban islands. After his submarine duty was approved, he shipped back to Pearl Harbor.
Next, Bill went to New London, Connecticut, for submarine school. After sub training it was on to Key West, and then to New Orleans, but by then the war was over.
Once back home, Bill enlisted into the Montana Army National Guard, and served as the third commander of the 3669 Ordnance Company, 9th Division. He got out of the Guards in about 1952, and then joined up with a group of veterans, including Gen. Leroy Anderson, Mark Radcliffe, Judge Harrison and Kenny Black, who formed the Montana Army Reserve.
Bill was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and assigned Project Officer of the Army training test in Yakima, Washington. He eventually retired from the military as a major in 1973, after 30 years of service.
In 1948, he married Betty Mae Coleman, and the couple had eight children: Daniel, David, Toby, Denise, Dawn, Danny, Stacy and Biff.
George DeWolf (1926-2012), who graduated from HHS in 1944, was the captain of both the Bengal football and basketball teams.
After enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, he served in the Asiatic Pacific from December 1944 to January 1946. As a sea-going marine, George saw action in Lady and Luzon, Philippines, and Okinawa.
On May 12, 1945, while he was serving as a gunner on the USS New Mexico off the coast of Okinawa, the battleship was “clobbered” by a Kamikaze plane.
“I was up in the superstructure,” recalls George. “It (the suicide aircraft) hit right in my gun crew, and took 15 of them. All told, 55 men were killed, 177 wounded. We (the ship) lay dead in the water for about 2 1/2 weeks.”
Afterwards they deployed to the Philippines, where they readied themselves for the invasion of Japan. But the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki then ended the war. George witnessed the Imperial surrender in Tokyo Bay, Japan, and visited the “Valley of Death” in Hiroshima.
When he came home after the war, he attended Carroll College and played football for the Saints. Bill and George also played basketball together in the Helena Independent League for the VFW under Coach Lloyd Dickey.
George joined the National Guard and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Later he switched to the Army Reserve and retired from the military in 1986 as a lieutenant colonel. He worked with his brothers at the Union Market until 1967, before switching careers to work for the state, where he became the administrator for Disaster and Emergency Services.
In 1947, George married Carol Trent and they had four children: Susan, Joe, Steve and Kelly. He married his second wife, Jeannette, in 1973.
Three brothers, three separate branches of service, two different theaters of operation, and 60-plus years of collective military service … by golly.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be contacted at 594-2878 or email curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
