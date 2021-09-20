Stories of Honor: Helena's Andrew Person served as Paratrooper in Iraq and Afghanistan

Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Andrew Person, an Army Paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, was part of the initial invasion with Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Growing up in Montana's Capital City, among Person's early life lessons came while playing youth baseball, as a right fielder for the city champion FenceCrafters team in the Babe Ruth League.
“I still think about the lessons coaches Scott Seacat and Johnny Keintz taught us,” Person, 42, said in a recent interview, “mostly, that to win, you have to want it more than the other guy.”
He graduated from Helena High in 1997, where he competed in cross country, speech and debate. “In cross country, I learned to endure suffering, (while) speech and debate prepared me for college.”
Person signed up for the Army Reserves a few days after he turned 17, and needed his mother's signature in order to be able to join at that age.
He attended Gonzaga University, where he obtained a B.A. in political science, and was commissioned as an officer after completing ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Course).
After completing Airborne School and Ranger School, Person deployed to Vicenza, Italy, near Venice, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army, 1-508 Infantry, B Company.
“On March 26, 2003, Person and about 1,000 other paratroopers flew over northern Iraq and jumped from the planes in an effort to seize the airfield at Bashur,” according to an Independent Record article in 2005.
The mission was two-fold – not to just secure the northern region, but to show Turkey officials that the United States didn't need to use that country to launch attacks and could just, almost magically, have troops on the ground overnight.
“No one knew we were going to jump, or expected it, then all of a sudden a thousand troops were on the ground," Person told the IR.
Unlike southern Iraq's desert-like conditions, Bashur is rolling hillsides and agricultural land.
“Person said the plan was for the scattered paratroopers to meet at a pre-designated site near a river,” the article stated.
He and a handful of others hiked for hours, through knee-deep mud in fields, to get to the river only to learn that everyone else figured out earlier that they should just stay put near the airfield.
"So it's 3 in the morning, and I have to turn around and walk all the way back," Person said. "It was a pretty sad story."
Their next operations were artillery raids, and trying to push the enemy out of trench lines, so the Army could make what Person calls "a mad dash" to the key oil city of Kirkuk. By then, less than two weeks into the Iraqi invasion, 36 U.S. troops and 23 British troops had been killed in the war.
Person said they were hot on the tail of the Saddam Hussein's soldiers all the way to Kirkuk.
"When we moved into Kirkuk, there were fresh cigarettes in the ashtray; they had just left," Person said. "It was surreal. We didn't know what to expect, or what was booby-trapped."
In the ensuing months, Person's unit "bounced all over the map," trying to enforce weapons regulations and re-establishing basic infrastructure, like water and sewer. He also set up a letter exchange between Iraqi and Helena students, with the Montana children sending some much-needed supplies.
Oddly, the tension seemed to escalate as time went on, Person said, rather than diminish as the invading troops tried to restore order.
“It got more stressful as time went on,” Person said sadly. “The Kurds, obviously, were very friendly to our effort, and after the regime fell we thought we would be home in June. But it gradually got worse, and we were sent to more dangerous areas.”
In these regions, occupied often by pro-Saddam forces, according to the 2005 article, “Person's unit was going on raids and platoons were getting ambushed.” He wasn't aware that anyone shot specifically at him, but acknowledges that bullets were "whizzing by" his head at times.
On Feb. 20, 2005, 11 months after they jumped into Iraq, the 173rd was relieved by a unit from Hawaii and Person returned to Italy.
Next, came an 11-month stint in Afghanistan, from March 2005 to February 2006, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
There, the 173rd started in Paktika Province, but moved to Kandahar Province halfway through the year due to a Taliban offensive in that area.
After leaving the service, among Person's civilian employments included taking part in a microfinance program in Nicaragua through the Foundation for Sustainable Development, as a legislative aide to Sen. Max Baucus on military issues, and with the Garlington Law Firm.
He currently resides in Missoula, with his wife Ivie and their 2½-year old son Oscar.
During Cpt. Person's time in the armed forces, he garnered the Bronze Star and the Combat Parachutists Badge. But he considers the relationships with his fellow paratroopers as the highlight of his military career.
“Definitely the guys I served with,” he said, when asked for a highlight of his service with the 173rd Brigade. “The best people in the world, with a few exceptions. I'll remember those guys for the rest of my life.”
NOTE: Eve Byron contributed to this story.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR