Stories of Honor: Helena's Andrew Person served as Paratrooper in Iraq and Afghanistan

“On March 26, 2003, Person and about 1,000 other paratroopers flew over northern Iraq and jumped from the planes in an effort to seize the airfield at Bashur,” according to an Independent Record article in 2005.

The mission was two-fold – not to just secure the northern region, but to show Turkey officials that the United States didn't need to use that country to launch attacks and could just, almost magically, have troops on the ground overnight.

“No one knew we were going to jump, or expected it, then all of a sudden a thousand troops were on the ground," Person told the IR.

Unlike southern Iraq's desert-like conditions, Bashur is rolling hillsides and agricultural land.

“Person said the plan was for the scattered paratroopers to meet at a pre-designated site near a river,” the article stated.

He and a handful of others hiked for hours, through knee-deep mud in fields, to get to the river only to learn that everyone else figured out earlier that they should just stay put near the airfield.

"So it's 3 in the morning, and I have to turn around and walk all the way back," Person said. "It was a pretty sad story."