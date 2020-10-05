Stories of Honor: Helena World War II bomber pilot Hugh McNamer earned 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses

HELENA — “Who's the best pilot you ever saw?” a reporter asked Gordon Cooper in the movie "The Right Stuff."
“You're looking at him!” Cooper (Dennis Quaid) snapped back.
But according to World War II B-29 tail-gunner Sgt. Carl Sandusky of Pryor, Oklahoma, the best pilot he ever saw was former Helena resident Hugh McNamer.
The late Hugh McNamer (1918-2011) was born in Cut Bank, and participated in basketball and football at Shelby High, graduating in 1936. After attending the University of Montana for one year, he enrolled in the Civilian Pilot Training program in 1939, which was connected with MSU.
The airport consisted of a grass runway, with two small wooden hangars, located in Belgrade. On McNamer’s very first ride in an open cockpit Waco, instructor Slim “Screaming Eagle” Phillips rolled the plane over on its back.
“My seatbelt wasn’t cinched up very tight and my rear adjustable seat wasn’t firmly locked,” McNamer told this reporter in 2000. “When we rolled over, the seat went to the extreme notch and I took up all the slack in the seatbelt. I was hanging upside down, with only my lower legs inside the plane.”
Among the life-saving tricks Phillips taught the young McNamer was how to “dead stick” land, killing the motor and bringing the plane down without power.
After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, McNamer flew aircrafts built in southern California to different parts of the country, with the Air Corps ferrying division.
Next, McNamer was transferred to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C., and although he had not actually enlisted in the U.S. armed forces, and without ever obtaining any military training, Hugh became Lt. McNamer. Eventually he was “checked out” on 32 different types of airplanes.
McNamer was then accepted to the 20th Air Force and its B-29 bombers. While on a B-17 training mission with the 881st Squadron, 500th Bomb Group over Kansas, he ran out of gas once, and successfully landed after three out of four engines had died.
After getting checked out on the B-29s, the 881st Squadron, 500th Bomb Group deployed for the South Pacific, in November 1944. McNamer and his 11-man crew took off from the Marianas Islands’ Saipan in “Hells Belle” for their very first bombing mission on Dec. 3, 1944.
Support Local Journalism
While over Tokyo, they received their “baptism of fire,” taking a hit from a 20-mm shell that knocked out the tail wiring. The hit disabled the electrical system of the tail turret as well as a couple trim-tab controls, and blew the landing gear down.
An AP story in the Great Falls Tribune titled “MONTANAN BRINGS HIS B-29 HOME” McNamer reported, “We got the wheels up after a while but I was pretty sure when we got over the field, we wouldn’t be able to get them down again. The nacelle doors hung open, making a big drag. One propeller governor stuck so that the engine used as much gas as the other three combined.
“We should have run out of gas 50 miles from home, and prepared for ditching most of the way, but got back with 15 minutes fuel left,” he related. “(Although) the main wheels descended, the nose wheel didn’t. We made a fairly soft landing but when the plane slowed it went over on her nose and bent all four propellers.”
Another harrowing experience in a different B-29 named “Sweet Chariot,” when they were over one of the main Japanese targets, Osaka’s naval base.
“The fighters were pretty thick…one Zero was coming straight at us, you could see the red ball of fire his guns made and our line of tracers toward him,” recounted McNamer. “There’s no maneuvering in a bomber formation, but just before this Zeke was about to hit us, he blew up. The engine passed under our wing, and the fuselage with the pilot sailed over the top.”
Most of McNamer’s missions were low-altitude bombing at 5,000 feet. Sometimes they flew as “pathfinders,” being sent ahead to circle the target, and sending back radio signals for the others to home in on.
After VE-Day, Capt. McNamer flew several missions over POW camps in Korea and northern Japan, dropping supplies in 55-gallon drums to American GIs. Once near Vladivostok, several Russian MIGs pulled alongside and fired a few salvos over the B-29s nose in an attempt to get them to land. But he tucked the plane in close to the steep Korean coastline cliffs, and they backed off.
Returning to the states, McNamer flew a bomber from Hawaii to San Francisco, and had to resist a “strong impulse” to fly under the Golden Gate Bridge.
In 1949, Hugh married Patricia Owen, who had lived in Helena. Hugh and Pat, who died 2013, parented five children. McNamer went on to several careers, including: co-piloting DC-3s for Western Airlines in Butte; crop dusting; the service business for the oil wells at Cut Bank; and cattle ranching.
McNamer then became real estate agent for farms and ranches, and a real estate appraiser for Veterans Affairs in Helena, before retiring and moving to Missoula.
Considering the mortality statistic of their 73rd Wing was 50% — 1,100 guys did not come home — Hugh McNamer viewed himself “lucky” that as the pilot of 32 combat missions over Japan he never lost a man. He was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and four Air Medals. And his biggest fan, next to his wife Pat, was always Carl Sandusky.
Almost every holiday season up until he passed away, Hugh’s former tail-gunner would call after a certain amount of “spirits” to boast, “McNamer, (hiccup) you were the best damn pilot I ever saw!”
NOTE: This article first appeared in the IR in 2000.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at (406) 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.