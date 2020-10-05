Stories of Honor: Helena World War II bomber pilot Hugh McNamer earned 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, McNamer flew aircrafts built in southern California to different parts of the country, with the Air Corps ferrying division.

Next, McNamer was transferred to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C., and although he had not actually enlisted in the U.S. armed forces, and without ever obtaining any military training, Hugh became Lt. McNamer. Eventually he was “checked out” on 32 different types of airplanes.

McNamer was then accepted to the 20th Air Force and its B-29 bombers. While on a B-17 training mission with the 881st Squadron, 500th Bomb Group over Kansas, he ran out of gas once, and successfully landed after three out of four engines had died.

After getting checked out on the B-29s, the 881st Squadron, 500th Bomb Group deployed for the South Pacific, in November 1944. McNamer and his 11-man crew took off from the Marianas Islands’ Saipan in “Hells Belle” for their very first bombing mission on Dec. 3, 1944.

While over Tokyo, they received their “baptism of fire,” taking a hit from a 20-mm shell that knocked out the tail wiring. The hit disabled the electrical system of the tail turret as well as a couple trim-tab controls, and blew the landing gear down.