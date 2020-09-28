Stories of Honor: Helena Vietnam veteran Mike May's military career spanned 5 decades

“Things around Qui Nhon were usually pretty quiet, and I think that was because we had Republic of Korea troops there, and the VC were scared of them,” May, 72, said.

However, once the enemy came down on the other side of the bay into the small navy patrol boat, “we had a duster on our side of the bay which is a twin 40mm gun on a tracked carriage, and it provided (our) fire support,” he recounted.

When they opened fire, he said it was “actually kind of pretty seeing those 40mm tracer rounds go across the bay,” and watch them hit and sometime ricochet up into the air.

May was able to witness an impressive B-52 air strike out towards the mud flats where the VC had some bases, as well.

“And there was the night I was scheduled to pull guard duty and they pulled my name off and changed me to another night so I could be the duty driver for that night,” he said. “It was a good thing they did, because that night the VC put a RPG round into the guard tower I was assigned to. I don’t recall that anyone was killed but I think one guy was wounded.”

They were also on a high alert during TET Offensive of 1968. Once a firefight took place down at the end of there quay during that time and everyone manned the bunkers.