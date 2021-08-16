Stories of Honor: Helena Vietnam veteran David Cogley served as Army combat engineer

Have you ever felt “the teeth of the Saw?”
Well, Vietnam veteran David Cogley of Helena did, and it helped make him a better soldier.
While serving at Camp Eagle 51 years ago, among Army Combat Engineer Cogley's superior officers was Lt. Col. Thomas McClelland, most commonly known by his radio call sign “Ripsaw.”
“Lean, wiry and full of energy, he seemed to always be 'on a mission,'” related Cogley, who was among those to occasionally experience a Saw-chewing. “Despite Ripsaw's occasional outbursts, we all had a great deal of respect for his leadership.
“Even though he could sometimes make huge scenes over minor matters, he knew how to command. And it especially felt good whenever we managed to earn his praise.”
Cogley was raised in the Brusett area, near Jordan, Montana, and attended a one-room schoolhouse all eight primary grades. He graduated from Garfield County High in 1964.
He attended Montana State University, where he enrolled in the Army's Reserve Officer Training Program, continuing the family's military tradition. Both of his grandfathers served in the Army in World War I.
During World War II, his biological father served with the 3rd Marine Corps Division in the South Pacific, with his unit earning a Presidential Citation. He died while still in the Marines in 1947.
His mother remarried to the only father Dave ever knew – a sailor who served in the Pacific Theater of Operations. And she joined the thousands of “Rosey the Riveters” working on B-24 Bomber's fuselage sections in California in the early 1940s.
After completing the Engineer Officer Basic Course in March of 1969 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Cogley was assigned to a Construction Engineer Battalion at Fort Hood as leader of an earth-moving platoon, where his platoon constructed a C-141 landing strip at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. He then deployed to Vietnam, arriving in Cam Ranh, on Nov. 9, 1969.
There he joined the legendary 101st Airborne Division (Airmobile) as a combat engineer. However, despite the 101st's reputation as an airborne unit, the outfit was deployed to Vietnam as an airmobile outfit, meaning everything could be transported by helicopter.
Assigned to the Screaming Eagles' 326th engineer battalion, next stop was Headquarters Company at Camp Eagle, between Phu Bai and Hue. 2nd Lt. Cogley headed up one of the battalion's two heavy equipment platoons.
“The mission of an ordinary combat engineer unit is to provide direct engineering support to other combat units, namely infantry, artillery and armored (tank) units,” Cogley wrote in his booklet "Vietnam Journal, 1969-70."
In an airmobile unit, some of the heavy earth-moving equipment is necessarily modified ... dozers, graders and scrapers can be broken down into quickly detachable components to allow them to be airlifted. They can then be reassembled on the construction site.
Of the five mission categories of an airmobile engineer unit in Vietnam, their most important task, and most dangerous, was the construction and development of forward artillery fire support bases.
“These were located on (jungle mountain tops) selected because of their altitude for their ability to provide a good firing advantage over the surrounding area,” he explained. “Artillery was emplaced on these bases to support infantry troops operating in the area.”
An element of engineers and infantry would be airlifted onto the location to respectively start construction on the firebase, and to secure the hill from enemy attack.
“We were always prepared for the possibility of taking fire ... and we did on several occasions.”
Their other mission tasks included the construction of helicopter landing zones, known as LZs; mine sweeps; maintenance and development of the base camp areas; and conducting civic action projects.
One of his first projects at Camp Eagle was the construction of an amphitheater for the 1969 Bob Hope Christmas show. In recognition for their efforts, Cogley's platoon was promised front row seats.
“However, on the day of the show, those seats were taken by dignitaries. But nobody complained, as we were even closer, sitting on the ground in front of the stage within a few feet of the people in the show,” he recalled.
“The highlight for me was when Neil Armstrong, who recently walked on the moon, spoke. After the show a group of us went up on stage and talked with him.”
The soldiers were also treated to a surprise slideshow of each of the battalion’s officer's families at a mandatory Christmas officer’s call. The battalion chaplain organized the event, gathering slides from all the families back home.
Cogley was promoted to first lieutenant on New Year's Day, 1970. February brought his first significant project, that being the reconstruction of “Eagle International,” the commanding general's helipad.
Another of Cogley's most memorable experiences in Vietnam was the resettlement of Vietnamese refugees in the area around the so-called “Street Without Joy” north of Hue.
“These people had fled during the fighting of Tet of 1968,” he recounted, “and hadn’t been able to return afterward because of the destruction of their homes, roads and other infrastructure by the enemy (along with) extensive mining of the area with explosive devices.”
His engineering company was given the task of sweeping and defusing the mines and rebuilding the roads in the area.
The project was completed in April. “Seeing the (thousands of) people swarming back once we were done was very gratifying,” Cogley said. “The joy that shone on their faces, and the thanks they articulated to us in wild gestures ... indicated that for them, it was no longer 'the street without joy.'”
Around this time, Cogley transferred to 2nd Platoon, B Company, at Camp Evans. They were given the task of reopening Firebase Granite, located toward the highlands, in support of the The Army of the Republic of Vietnam's advance into the A Shau Valley.
After this mission was accomplished and spending four weeks at the firebase, Cogley received orders to take a squad of engineers from Granite and reopen Firebase Gladiator, 3 clicks (kilometers) away.
The same day they were inserted into Gladiator, Granite underwent the anticipated attack from “Charlie” that night. Cogley and his men witnessed the hill lit up by flares from Cobra gunships, revealing black smoke from satchel charges thrown inside the perimeter wire by NVA sappers, and streams of tracer rounds.
A reaction force soon joined the battle and pushed the enemy back outside the perimeter. The next day it was determined that 12 American infantrymen were killed and 29 wounded. A “Pacific Stars and Stripes” article later stated that there were 18 dead NVA.
During the summer Company B was involved with the ongoing mission of Project Lifesaver, cutting emergency LZs in the jungle. Cogley also served as Company Executive Officer for the last several months of his tour.
He boarded the Freedom Bird for home in November 1970. Among his decorations were the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal.
Cogley returned to Montana, joining a National Guard Special Forces Unit. During this service, he earned his jump wings at Fort Benning’s Airborne School.
After graduating from UM Law School in 1975, he worked full-time for the Montana Legislative Council Staff until 1979, then part-time (during legislative sessions) until 1989. In 1979 he founded Wildwood Log Homes, which he operated as a log home contractor until 2019.
Cogley, 75, and his wife Helen have four children – three sons, all former Eagle Scouts, and one daughter, a National Guard veteran.
So I wonder if he ever told his offspring about the “teeth of the Saw”?
