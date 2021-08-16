Stories of Honor: Helena Vietnam veteran David Cogley served as Army combat engineer

“The highlight for me was when Neil Armstrong, who recently walked on the moon, spoke. After the show a group of us went up on stage and talked with him.”

The soldiers were also treated to a surprise slideshow of each of the battalion’s officer's families at a mandatory Christmas officer’s call. The battalion chaplain organized the event, gathering slides from all the families back home.

Cogley was promoted to first lieutenant on New Year's Day, 1970. February brought his first significant project, that being the reconstruction of “Eagle International,” the commanding general's helipad.

Another of Cogley's most memorable experiences in Vietnam was the resettlement of Vietnamese refugees in the area around the so-called “Street Without Joy” north of Hue.

“These people had fled during the fighting of Tet of 1968,” he recounted, “and hadn’t been able to return afterward because of the destruction of their homes, roads and other infrastructure by the enemy (along with) extensive mining of the area with explosive devices.”

His engineering company was given the task of sweeping and defusing the mines and rebuilding the roads in the area.