Stories of Honor: Helena veteran Pat McCain served as Marine radio forward observer in Vietnam

Among his first experiences of war occurred when a fellow Marine was blown up by a booby trap. An early operation during his tour took place near the South Freedom Bridge on the Ben Hai River.

“North Vietnam was on one side of the bridge, and South Vietnam on the other side,” he said. “I was on tower watch and climbing up when I heard a loud explosion. I was carrying my 25-pound PRC radio on back, and man I was really clinging tight as I scooted up that ladder.”

While returning from this mission, the unit sustained “one hell of an ambush,” by three elements of the North Vietnamese Army (NVA).

McCain said when the attack started, he headed for cover, but the antenna on his PRC got caught in a low hanging tree branch, and he was momentarily “hung up like a crucifix” with the enemies' green tracers whizzing by before he was able to struggle free.

He said the battle took place at Hill 174 near Con Thien. He described hearing the B140 and B122 rockets “screaming” out of the mortar tubes, and “hunkering down” and seeking low spots for safety, sometimes in tank impressions.

McCain also recalls Marines' bodies being hauled out strapped to the tank's platforms.