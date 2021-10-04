Stories of Honor: Helena veteran Pat McCain served as Marine radio forward observer in Vietnam

Helena Marine Pat McCain served 13 months as a radio forward observer in Vietnam, with the Marine Corps' Golf Company, Ninth Marines, Second Battalion, Third Division.
McCain was employed in a grocery store while attending Great Falls Public High. After graduating in 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps later that fall. He went through boot camp in San Diego, followed by radio telegraph school. Among his classmates was Howard Mears, the present coordinator for the Helena Marines Toys for Tots program.
McCain was originally assigned to the Fifth Division, but served in Vietnam from February 1967 to March 1968, with the Third Division's Second Battalion, Ninth Marines.
Their unit patch includes the 2/9 motto “Hell in a Helmet.”
“2nd Battalion, 9th Marines fought battles in or around Danang, Hue, Phu Bai, Đông Hà, Camp Carroll, Cam Lộ, Con Thien, Than Cam Son, Quảng Trị, Cửa Việt, Vandegrift Combat Base,” according to Wikipedia, “and what is considered by many as their most vicious engagement, the Battle of Khe Sanh."
McCain said that he arrived at Phu Bai and then went to Camp Evans.
“All of my service with the 2/9 was near the DMZ (demilitarized zone),” McCain, 74, related in a recent interview at his home in Helena. “I was assigned to Golf Company's Battalion Communications Section, radio watch, COC Bunker. I was sent to the Line Companies as a forward observer.”
Among his first experiences of war occurred when a fellow Marine was blown up by a booby trap. An early operation during his tour took place near the South Freedom Bridge on the Ben Hai River.
“North Vietnam was on one side of the bridge, and South Vietnam on the other side,” he said. “I was on tower watch and climbing up when I heard a loud explosion. I was carrying my 25-pound PRC radio on back, and man I was really clinging tight as I scooted up that ladder.”
While returning from this mission, the unit sustained “one hell of an ambush,” by three elements of the North Vietnamese Army (NVA).
McCain said when the attack started, he headed for cover, but the antenna on his PRC got caught in a low hanging tree branch, and he was momentarily “hung up like a crucifix” with the enemies' green tracers whizzing by before he was able to struggle free.
He said the battle took place at Hill 174 near Con Thien. He described hearing the B140 and B122 rockets “screaming” out of the mortar tubes, and “hunkering down” and seeking low spots for safety, sometimes in tank impressions.
McCain also recalls Marines' bodies being hauled out strapped to the tank's platforms.
Once he heard a leatherneck yelling “corpsman!” McCain and a medic jumped into a hole with a soldier with a devastating head wound. He radioed for a medivac and type O blood, and helped carry the Marine to the helicopter.
“As the Hughey lifted off, doc was hanging from the landing struts and climbed up into it amidst the incoming fire,” McCain recounted. “The wounded Marine died, but that corpsman should've got the Silver Star.”
Another time McCain was in his hooch when he heard the sound of an incoming rocket. He quickly dove about 9-10 feet into a nearby foxhole, right before a 2-by-5 inch hunk of shrapnel landed behind his head.
“Afterwards our hooch, the roof on our hooch was full of holes,” he said.
The battle lasted about a week, until the B52s struck Hill 174. He remembers the grounding noise the bombs made being dropped, and the ensuing booming was a “beautiful sound.”
When the Tet Offensive began in late January 1968, the 2/9 was near Cam Lo by the Perfume River. McCain served on tower watch, when small arms fire broke out.
“They were trying to blow up the bridge,” he related, “the NVA were underwater attempting to attach explosive charges to the pilings, but we killed three of them and captured another.”
The Marines had joined a “separate combined action group.” Adding to what later became his overriding feelings of bitterness, McCain remembers reporting movement in an area where later a wire booby trap killed a fellow leatherneck.
He served the last month of his tour at Camp Carroll, an artillery fire base. The short-timer received a scare just three days before leaving Vietnam, when their tower underwent some rocket fire. But McCain said the new forward observer he was training responded well.
The 2/9's Medal of Honor winners in Vietnam were 1st Lt. Harvey C. Barnum, Jr. (1965), Lance Cpl. Thomas P. Noonan, Jr. (1969) and Cpl. William D. Morgan (1969).
After returning stateside, McCain spent his final eight months in the service as a communications instructor, with the infantry training recon school.
He received his honorable discharge in December 1968, and remembers coming home to minus 45 degree temperatures at his uncle's cabin near Great Falls.
McCain attended the University of Montana, studying soils at forestry school, and went on to a 30-year career as a soil scientist, with the Soil Conservation Service. He got married in 1974, and with wife Kathy the McCains raised three children; Robert, Corinna and Dan. The couple moved to the capital city that same year.
Around 1979, he joined the Montana National Guard. After attending jump school in Fort Benning, Georgia – where he was the oldest man in the class – McCain served about three years as a second lieutenant in the Guard. Since then he has volunteered off and on for the Montana National Guard in various capacities.
In 2007, McCain finally conquered “being very bitter” about the war, when he became a Christian.
“Pat was an outstanding jump schooler, and he later testified at the Legislature when we started the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans program in Helena in 2010,” said Col. Ray Read (retired) of the L&C Legion Post 2. “He's very involved with that event every year.
“Pat's just a great supporter of our local veterans.”
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878, or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR