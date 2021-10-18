Stories of Honor: Helena Navy veteran Pamela Buzalsky served on four continents

After working numerous jobs in the Helena area, in September 1988, at 30 years of age, she enlisted in the Navy. “I was past the age to go in as an officer, and went through boot camp at the Naval Training Center, Orlando, Florida,” Pamela related.

“Even though my Dad was an Army Korean War veteran, I saw myself more as a Navy girl. He was so proud and patriotic, I wanted some of that.”

Buzalsky started out with electronics technician school at Orlando and Great Lakes, Illinois, before switching ratings to aerographer mate (meteorology and oceanography). She completed her training at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, in the spring of 1990.

Her initial duty station was the Naval Air Facility, Adak, Alaska, in the Aleutian Islands. Known as the “birthplace of the winds,” she gained extensive experience in meteorology and ocean currents, while also traveling to Hawaii.

From 1992-93, she served at the Naval Air Facility, El Centro, California, where she conducted winter training with the Blue Angels, while also working with Top Gun pilots.