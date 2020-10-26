Stories of Honor: Helena Navy veteran Ben Evans recounts several narrow escapes serving in WWII

HELENA -- While serving his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, the late Ben Evans of Helena dodged Japanese bullets and kamikazes in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
Evans (1911-2008) was born in Tooehle, Utah. His family moved to Helena in 1927. At Helena High, Evans was selected captain of the Bengals football team his senior year, under coach Henry Fiske.
He then played for the Mount Saint Charles (Carroll College) 1931 Intercollegiate State Champion gridders. As a 5-foot-9, 168 pound left end, he helped the Saints to an undefeated, untied and unscored upon season, which included wins over both Montana State Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies.
Enlisted at 31
When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Evans was employed by Boeing Aircraft in Seattle. He had married his first wife Leona six years earlier and they had two young daughters, but at 31 years of age, he decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy.
While attending boot camp at Farragut, Idaho, he was the company athletic director for the boxers, swimmers and runners.
After attending amphibious combat training, his final assignment was in Chicago for landing ship medium training. The LSMs transported tanks, halftracks and other motorized vehicles.
Petty Officer Evans deployed aboard LSM 319, attached to the U.S. Navy Amphibious forces, 7th Fleet. At sea he was a radar operator and when beached, he manned a 40 mm antiaircraft gun.
“After shuttling through the Panama Canal, we steamed across the Pacific Ocean into the War Zone,” Evans related in a 1999 interview. “We were unescorted, and had a scare with an enemy submarine, but we successfully arrived at Bora Bora, Society Islands.”
Before setting sail for the Espiritu Santos, the swabbies loaded the deck with torpedoes. After anchoring in the Tacloban Bay, Philippines, to supply the 7th and 77th Army Divisions, who were bucking the Yamashita Line, LSM 19 was loaded with every kind of ammunition.
"One incinerate bullet, and we'd have been blown sky high," Evans said.
They were to proceed around the southern tip of Leyte Island, slipping past the Cebu enemy airfield at dark and then to Ormac Bay where the fighting was.
Tokyo Rose
"As we headed out, Tokyo Rose came on the radio and told us where we were going and what our mission was. She then warned us of certain death if we continued," recounted Evans.
Rounding Leyte, five Zero kamikazes flew over the top of the trees, undetected by radar. Targeting a destroyer off their starboard, two of the suicide planes were shot down. One of them crashed into the destroyer's fan tail and exploded its ash cans, setting the ship ablaze.
"The destroyer went down so fast, it was unbelievable," Evans remembered. Most of its crew of 350 were lost, but some survivors were rescued by a nearby LCI.
During one aborted landing attempt at night, Imperial machine gun fire began bouncing off the ship's landing ramp.
Evans spotted Japanese landing craft on radar in the same bay, and then called to the destroyers, which opened up on them with their 5-inchers. A blob disappeared on the screen, indicating one went down. After finding a safe beach further up they landed and unloaded ammunition for the rest of the night.
At daylight they pulled out, but before exiting Ormac Bay, Japanese aircraft attacked the group. A Betty Bomber just missed the LSM 19 when one of its bombs exploded right behind them, rocking the ship.
Their gunners shot down another bomber, before American P-38s showed up and fought off the enemy.
As they approached the shores of Zamboanga, they were shelled with enemy mortar fire. An LST went down but Evans' ship sustained no casualties, despite being hit by machine gun fire and surrounded by explosions.
Corregidor Island
Afterward Evans' ship sailed to Subic Bay, and prepared for their next objective -- retaking of the Corregidor Island fortress near Manila. As they headed for Manilla Bay, paratroopers had been dropped on Corregidor, but first two big Japanese guns back in the caves had to be taken out.
This mission was accomplished by heavy bombardment. During landing, an LSM in front was blown up by a mine, but No. 19 succeeded without harm.
Their next mission was the taking of an enemy airfield on Jolo Island in the Sula Archipelago. While beaching, they got stuck on the reefs, and were forced to spend the night. Evans said he was up all night in the pilot house with a 30.06 rifle aimed out a porthole. The Japanese fired at the grounded ship, but never attempted to take it over. The next morning they were towed off the rocks by an LST.
After the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki ended the war, Evans was shipped back for discharge on an aircraft carrier. They sailed under San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to “a crowd of cheering people welcoming home the veterans."
Among Evans' decorations were four battle stars, and their fleet commander also recommended his group for a Presidential Unit Citation for running ammunition at night to Army divisions.
At war’s end, Evans returned to Helena for employment with the state of Montana and then the National Veterans Employment Service. Later he worked with the chairman of Indian Reservations on Indian Employment.
After Ben’s first wife died, he met and married his second wife, Mary. They spent 44 years together until her passing. Evans’s biggest hobby – next to his six children, 28 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild – was the Boy Scouts. He once served as scout leader to the World Jamboree in Canada.
He also enjoyed mountain climbing and camping, and was a dedicated golfer into 90s, before passing away at the age of 98.
NOTE: This article first appeared in the IR in 1999.
Curt Synness, a Navy vet, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.