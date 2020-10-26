Stories of Honor: Helena Navy veteran Ben Evans recounts several narrow escapes serving in WWII

This mission was accomplished by heavy bombardment. During landing, an LSM in front was blown up by a mine, but No. 19 succeeded without harm.

Their next mission was the taking of an enemy airfield on Jolo Island in the Sula Archipelago. While beaching, they got stuck on the reefs, and were forced to spend the night. Evans said he was up all night in the pilot house with a 30.06 rifle aimed out a porthole. The Japanese fired at the grounded ship, but never attempted to take it over. The next morning they were towed off the rocks by an LST.

After the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki ended the war, Evans was shipped back for discharge on an aircraft carrier. They sailed under San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to “a crowd of cheering people welcoming home the veterans."

Among Evans' decorations were four battle stars, and their fleet commander also recommended his group for a Presidential Unit Citation for running ammunition at night to Army divisions.

At war’s end, Evans returned to Helena for employment with the state of Montana and then the National Veterans Employment Service. Later he worked with the chairman of Indian Reservations on Indian Employment.