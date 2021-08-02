Stories of Honor: Helena Navy vet David Blade witnessed heroism during evacuation of Saigon

HELENA -- While serving in the U.S. Navy after the end of the Vietnam War, Helena's David Blade participated in Operation Frequent Wind, the evacuation of Saigon.
“I was deployed as a Communications Technician onboard USS Midway (CV41) which was part of a 60 ship fleet off the coast of South Vietnam,” related Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Blade (retired), via email. “We were one of four carriers without its air wing in order to have flight deck space for helicopter operations.
“Once the official evacuation was over, it seemed that everyone in South Vietnam who could fly a 'Huey' (UH-1) loaded up family and friends and headed out to sea, hoping to find the nearby fleet.”
Midway’s flight deck crew worked two days nonstop recovering helicopters and their desperate crews.
“After landing, the occupants were escorted into the ship and the helo was moved aside to make room for the next one to land,” Blade wrote. “As many as 50 people would climb out of each Huey, designed to hold a dozen troops.
“We were all watching a country die that day.”
They also witnessed an amazing escape by a South Vietnamese air force pilot and his family.
Blade graduated from Hamilton High in 1973, and then enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17.
After attending CTR “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, Blade was assigned to Naval Security Group Activity in Okinawa. He next deployed as a direct support operator onboard the USS Tripoli, Kitty Hawk and Midway.
During Operation Frequent Wind on April 29-30, 1975, suddenly in the midst of the chaos – including mothers scurrying across the deck carrying babies – a Cessna O-1 Bird Dog two-seat observation plane started circling the Midway. Unable to establish voice communications, the pilot dropped a weighted note.
“Can you move these helicopter to the other side,” the scribbling read, “I can land on your runway, I can fly 1 hour more, we have enough time to move. Please rescue me. Major Buang wife and 5 child.”
Until then, all the landed Hueys were onboard, but then commanding officer Capt. Larry Chambers ordered all hands to assist clearing the deck. Blade went topside, and while he helped remove debris he saw helos being jettisoned over the side.
The aircraft carrier's Skipper purposely didn’t watch, as he wanted testimony at his (expected) court-martial to be that he did not know how many went over.
“The Bird Dog was given the green light to land, it touched down, bounced once, and rolled to a stop with assistance from flight deck crew who grabbed the plane to keep it from rolling over the side,” Blade recounted. “The pilot and his wife (carrying the baby) climbed out of the plane’s seats and four more kids squirmed out of the tail onto the deck” to the cheering of the Midway's crew.
“Captain Chambers removed his Naval Aviator wings and pinned them onto the Navy’s newest carrier qualified pilot.”
Maj. Buang risked everything, loading his family of six into a two seat plane and heading out to sea hoping to find a place to land. It was overloaded, had no functioning radio and did not have enough fuel to return to shore.
“Captain Chambers, the Navy’s first African-American carrier Skipper, also took risks that day,” Blade said. “When he ordered that 'ready deck' ... he’d already asked for, and been denied, permission to allow the plane to land.
“Major Buang found the one place on earth where he could safely land his plane and save his family. And he found it was commanded by the one man who would let him try.”
Eventually over 3,000 persons on 50 helicopters, and one Cessna, found refuge aboard Midway.
Blade's duty stations for the remainder of his career took place at Naval Security Group Department Guam; Naval Technical Training Center Pensacola; Naval Security Group Department, Rota, Spain; the USS Constellation and Truxtun; and Naval Security Group, Activity Terceira, Azores.
After his promotion to chief petty officer, he served at headquarters, Naval Security Group Command, Washington, D.C.; Naval Courier Service Detachment, Guam; and Defense Courier Service Station, San Diego. Blade then attained the rank of master chief petty officer, serving as command master chief, and deployed to Defense Courier Service Station, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as chief in charge in support of Operation Desert Storm.
Next, he stationed at Defense Courier Service Station, Mildenhall, UK, followed by command master chief with the Fleet Reserve, and then retirement in 2004.
Blade garnered numerous award medals during his 31-year military career, with his two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal and Navy Commendation Medal, topping the list.
David married Valerie Keene in 1984, and the couple parented two daughters, Crystal and Alison.
He was employed by the Montana Department of Justice in 1994, retiring in 2008. Among his volunteer activities is serving as bugler with the Lewis & Clark Veteran Council Honor Guard, having played "Taps" at over 900 events.
“I am proud of and cherish my service, but I don’t find it to be heroic,” Blade concluded. “And it did give me the chance to witness a scene of unimaginable courage that was the most momentous event during my career.”
