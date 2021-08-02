Stories of Honor: Helena Navy vet David Blade witnessed heroism during evacuation of Saigon

After attending CTR “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, Blade was assigned to Naval Security Group Activity in Okinawa. He next deployed as a direct support operator onboard the USS Tripoli, Kitty Hawk and Midway.

During Operation Frequent Wind on April 29-30, 1975, suddenly in the midst of the chaos – including mothers scurrying across the deck carrying babies – a Cessna O-1 Bird Dog two-seat observation plane started circling the Midway. Unable to establish voice communications, the pilot dropped a weighted note.

“Can you move these helicopter to the other side,” the scribbling read, “I can land on your runway, I can fly 1 hour more, we have enough time to move. Please rescue me. Major Buang wife and 5 child.”

Until then, all the landed Hueys were onboard, but then commanding officer Capt. Larry Chambers ordered all hands to assist clearing the deck. Blade went topside, and while he helped remove debris he saw helos being jettisoned over the side.

The aircraft carrier's Skipper purposely didn’t watch, as he wanted testimony at his (expected) court-martial to be that he did not know how many went over.