Stories of Honor: Helena native, Vietnam veteran among state’s most decorated

Bill Willing had been in the central highlands of Vietnam less than a week in early April of 1970 when the 21-year old gunship commander from Helena decided there was no way he was going to survive the war.

“My first week in country, we were involved in the Battle of Dak Seang, and I just knew I wouldn’t make it out alive,” said Ret. Col. Bill Willing in a 2010 telephone interview from his home in Anaconda.

Willing, of course, did survive. In fact, he went on to become what no less an authority than retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast describes as one of the Montana National Guard’s most highly decorated Vietnam combat veterans.

And anyone who drives to the Helena Regional Airport is bound to see a memento of his career — Willing is the pilot who flew the helicopter that became known as the “helicopter on a stick” from San Antonio to Helena.

Willing’s family moved to Helena from Glendive in 1962. He eventually grew to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, but was unable to play Helena High JV hoops due to a broken nose, so coach Lanny Fred made him the team’s manager.

The coach was also his gym teacher, and it was Fred’s class that Willing credits for saving his life years later when his helicopter was shot down in Laos.

Willing graduated from HHS in 1966. During his junior year at the University of Montana, he received a note from his father.

“Dear Son,” read the note, written on an AT&T message pad. “I got your grades, it’s time you joined the army. Love, Dad.”

Fred Willing, who worked for the phone company in Helena at the time, had been a master sergeant during World War II. He served with the Army Signal Corps in Italy, and, like all brave men, he believed that actions speak louder than words.

“They still reported your college semester grades to your parents back then,” recalled Willing. “I was dating a TWA stewardess at the time, and when I took a vacation from school on a free 30-day pass to fly with her around the world, I flunked out.”

Willing drove down to Butte and signed up for the Army’s enlisted man’s flight school program.

And so began a military career that lasted 39 years.

Willing was assigned to the 170th Assault Helicopter “Bikini Beach” Company, stationed at Kontum Command Control Central, near the Tri-borders. During his 13½-month tour, he flew as a Buccaneer gunship commander for 512 combat missions in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

His unit was in direct support of Green Berets — the 5th Special Forces Group.

Willing said it was Black Ops — the primary missions being to disrupt the North Vietnamese Army’s supply movements, support the special forces assassination assignments, and insert teams of the native Montagnard.

But for every one of those missions “over the fence,” none of the gunship crews were ever informed what actual missions were.

“We were simply told that we were searching for downed C-130 aircraft, in case we were ever captured,” Willing said. “None of us believed we were going to make it home. Every mission was hot, and those (Hueys) were not a safe place to be. When we took hits, it was like being inside an aluminum beer can.”

As the pilot of the four-member crew, Willing named his UH-1 Hueys the “Vigilante,” which was painted on the chopper’s nose cone. He went through five nose cones during his tour – three of his ships were shot down – with each being numbered.

A Vigilante cone now rests at the Fort Harrison Military Museum.

One of his closest calls came when the crew was shot down at night in southern Laos during a storm, and the four-man crew spent the next 24 hours running nonstop before they were rescued.

“The whole time we were running, I kept hearing Lanny Fred’s voice pushing me to do an extra push-up…to go higher in the rope climb, yelling, ‘You can do it, don’t quit on me!’” he recounted. “I have no doubt that I survived that experience because of Lanny Fred’s gym class.”

Thirty years later, when the two men were neighbors in Marysville, Willing had the occasion to tell his old gym teacher how he saved his life.

It brought tears to Fred’s eyes.

After returning home in the spring of 1971, Willing was reassigned to the Army Reserve, before joining the Montana National Guard.

Over the next three decades, Willing’s units flew helicopters in support of numerous fires, floods, storms and law enforcement emergencies. His final assignments were as assistant Army chief of staff and executive officer of state area command for both the Army and Air National Guard.

Willing retired from the Guard as a full bird colonel in 2005. He and his wife, Nonnie, have since moved to Anaconda.

Willing’s 55 military decorations are too numerous to list, but a few of the more notable ones include the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Army Commendation Medal.

Willing’s final official act was helping to bring the Southwest Montana Veterans Home Site to Butte.

Several of Willing’s proudest accomplishments were creating the memorial display for Jim Darcy, a Helena helicopter pilot killed in Vietnam, at the Jim Darcy School; helping to save the Marysville Post Office; and working on the Kyrgystan Partnership for Peace in Russia with Rick Bridwell and Lowell Bartels.

“I started my career fighting a war, and I ended it trying to bring about peace,” Willing said. “Nobody wants war less than a soldier, because we’re the ones that have to fight them.”

“Bill and I served in the Guard together for over 30 years,” said Prendergast, the state’s former adjutant general and director of military affairs. “He was a great soldier and a great pilot. Not only is Bill a close personal friend, but he is a true hero to me.”

“I would just like to publicly welcome home all of the Vietnam veterans, because when we came back, there were no welcoming ceremonies,” Willing said. “And I would also like to pay my respects to all of those who didn’t make it back.”

This story was originally published in 2010.

