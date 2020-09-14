Stories of Honor: Helena Marine Edward Bartelt served two combat tours in Vietnam

“I was in several different companies north of Da Nang, we were in constant battle, you usually didn’t even know where you were until you got ‘home,’” he recalled. In between Vietnam tours, Bartelt was stationed at San Diego’s MCRD, and had qualified to become a drill instructor.

“But I got in a little trouble there, and was told I’d be safer in Vietnam, so they shipped me back over,” he said. “We were in Operation Hickory near the DMZ.”

According to Wikipedia, Operation Hickory was a search and destroy operation conducted by the 3rd Marine Division in the area around Con Thien, Quảng Trị Province.

“Known as ‘Leatherneck Square’ from May 18-28, 1967… It was the first authorized incursion into the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone (DMZ),” according to Wikipedia.

Sgt. Bartelt was wounded twice during his service.

“We took incoming shrapnel at our positions in the DMZ. One was a head wound, so that didn’t hurt me any,” recounted Bartelt, in typical Marine fashion. “It was ripping around in my helmet. Then I got hit in the stomach and they removed my spleen.