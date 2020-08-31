Stories of Honor: Helena friends Walt Holland, Mike Kovich survived WWII Battle of Luzon

HELENA -- Wednesday, Sept. 2, marks the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, celebrating the end of World War II. Japan’s formal surrender occurred aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
Among the dozens of local men taking part in WWII’s Pacific Theater of operations were Navy veterans Mike Kovich and Walt Holland. Having been friends in Helena before the war, the two men met again during the Battle of Luzon, after Holland lived through a Kamikaze attack, and Kovich had survived the sinking of two ships.
Milan “Mike” Kovich (1918-2007) was born and raised in Anaconda. After moving to Helena, he and Holland became good friends. Kovich enlisted in the U.S. Navy one week after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
He attained the rank of first class petty officer signalman aboard the USS Long, DMS-12, a high-speed destroyer mine sweeper. The Long was awarded nine battle stars.
During the invasion of Luzon, in January 1945, the Long was struck by two Kamikaze planes and sunk in the Mindanao Sea.
“I watched as the first Zero approached, and then jumped for cover when the plane crashed and its flaming wing sailed over my head,” he related in a 2006 interview. “I was burned pretty bad on my back and elbows.”
Kovich and 149 other survivors were rescued by the USS Hovey, which was also sunk the next day after sustaining hits from both a Kamikaze plane and a torpedo. Mike went into the sea without a life jacket, having been literally burned off him when he fell into an oil tank.
“I swam blinded in the burning water, like I had a propeller on my rear-end, until I bumped into an empty life raft and climbed up into it,” Kovich told this reporter. Forty-eight men were killed on the Hovey, including 24 from the Long.
Kovich’s first memory after being rescued by the USS California was realizing that it was his old buddy, Walt Holland, who was doctoring his eyes. “At first I thought I had died and was in heaven,” he recalled.
Mike was sent to a hospital in Hollandia, New Guinea, where he was later awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries.
Walt Holland (1924-2016) was a sophomore at Helena High when he dropped out of school to join the service after the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Since he wasn’t legally old enough for military duty yet, Holland worked in the Butte mines until his 18th birthday, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Holland served as a second class electricians’ mate on the battleship USS California, BB-44, attaining the rank of second class petty officer. The California earned seven battle stars in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
On Jan. 6, 1945, in the Battle of Luzon in the Phillipines, the California was hit by a Kamikaze plane in the Lingayen Gulf, killing 44 American sailors and wounding 150 others. After making temporary repairs, the ship continued operations.
The very next day, the California picked up survivors from the sunken USS Hovey, one of whom was Holland’s buddy from Helena. Holland recounted in 2006 that he was putting drops in Kovich’s eyes when Mike asked, “Are you sure you got all three drops in each eye?”
As an electrician for the ship’s 20mm guns, Holland sustained permanent hearing damage from being stationed so close to the big 16-inch guns.
Kovich returned stateside and married Josephine Tyanich in Port Townsend, Washington, in June 1945. The couple would go on to raise three children. Kovich was employed by the City of Helena where he retired as city finance director after 30 years. He also served as county commissioner for Lewis and Clark County.
Mike’s longtime hobbies included hunting, fishing, horseback riding, building projects, baseball, snowmobiling and spending time with his family at his cabin in Lincoln.
After the war, Holland became involved in two lifelong passions: automobile sales and rodeo. He owned his own dealership, Holland Auto Sales, from 1962-87.
Holland learned to rope calves on a ranch he leased near Crystal Creek, and in the mid-1950s he began rodeoing. In 1959, he bought a small ranch in the Helena Valley, where he practiced calf-roping and bulldogging.
He competed at both events on the Montana circuit into his 50s. Holland’s best season was 1972, when at 49, he was the NRA’s year-end runner-up in steer wrestling.
Beginning in the early 1960s, and over the next four decades, Holland’s outdoor arena on Floweree Drive – along with neighbors Elmer and Ruth Nettleton’s indoor arena – became the training grounds for hundreds of local cowboys, cowgirls and horses.
Holland was married to Laurene Miller from 1946-81, and the couple had two children. He then remarried Nora Jerome until her passing in 2006.
In November of 2006, yours truly interviewed Holland and Kovich in Mike’s home, for the purpose of reporting their WWII memories. Their story appeared in the Dec. 7 edition of the IR on the 65th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Mike passed away two months later, at 89 years of age, while Walt went on to live until the age of 93.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 594-2878, or email curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
