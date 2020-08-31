Stories of Honor: Helena friends Walt Holland, Mike Kovich survived WWII Battle of Luzon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA -- Wednesday, Sept. 2, marks the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, celebrating the end of World War II. Japan’s formal surrender occurred aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Among the dozens of local men taking part in WWII’s Pacific Theater of operations were Navy veterans Mike Kovich and Walt Holland. Having been friends in Helena before the war, the two men met again during the Battle of Luzon, after Holland lived through a Kamikaze attack, and Kovich had survived the sinking of two ships.

Milan “Mike” Kovich (1918-2007) was born and raised in Anaconda. After moving to Helena, he and Holland became good friends. Kovich enlisted in the U.S. Navy one week after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

He attained the rank of first class petty officer signalman aboard the USS Long, DMS-12, a high-speed destroyer mine sweeper. The Long was awarded nine battle stars.

During the invasion of Luzon, in January 1945, the Long was struck by two Kamikaze planes and sunk in the Mindanao Sea.

“I watched as the first Zero approached, and then jumped for cover when the plane crashed and its flaming wing sailed over my head,” he related in a 2006 interview. “I was burned pretty bad on my back and elbows.”