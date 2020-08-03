Stories of Honor: Helena Army veteran John Horn recalls time as MP in Saigon during Vietnam War

Horn described responding to a call in a downtown Saigon bar. Once inside, they saw a smallish soldier in jungle fatigues standing at the end of the bar, next to a beret and a beer sitting on the counter.

“They tried to take my cover, sergeant,” the Green Beret told the MP, nodding towards two blue-uniformed Air Forcemen lying on the floor – one unconscious and the other groaning with his hands covering his face.

Horn and his partner learned that the soldier was assigned to a U.S. Army Green Beret unit 20 miles south of the city, and was told by his C.O. that he “needed a break and should go away” for a couple days.

“We made sure that the private had some cash and gave him a ride to a ‘safe’ hotel, where he could get some sleep and a hot shower,” recounted Horn. “Our duty log entry: ‘Spoke with proprietor, no disturbance. Continue patrol…’”

Another time his driver had to see his "girlfriend," so they were out of their district when he walked up to a soldier in an alley that was threatening to pull the pin on a grenade.

“We did a little dance … he went home,” Horn said.

Near the end of his tour, they picked up a drunk colonel while on overnight patrol in Saigon.