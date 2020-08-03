Stories of Honor: Helena Army veteran John Horn recalls time as MP in Saigon during Vietnam War

HELENA — There’s seldom a dull moment with the military police (MP) during times of war. Helena’s John Horn, who served as an MP in Saigon during the Vietnam War in 1968-69, experienced his share of tense encounters.
But over 50 years later, Horn lists among his highlights the fact that he “never lost or broke my glasses.”
John Horn grew up in Vallejo, California, as a big sports fan of baseball’s San Francisco Seals and Giants, and the NFL 49ers. After graduating high school in 1965, he attended three years of college, at Vallejo Junior College and Diablo Valley College.
John enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1966. His father, John D. Horn, was his military role model. As an Army artillery private, the senior Horn was a D-Day Plus-2 veteran.
After attending basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, he went through Military Police School at Fort Gordon, Georgia. With an military occupational specialty code of 95B (MPs), he was stationed at the U.S. Army Air Defense Command, Nike Missile Site LA-78 in Malibu, California.
“During one of the war games, I was declared dead, when I was actually playing pool while most of unit suffered,” he recalled with a grin.
Horn deployed for Vietnam in September 1967, assigned to Company B, 716 MP, Saigon. There he served with static and roving facility security through April 1968.
“On the morning of Jan. 31, 1968, 27 men in my unit died at the beginning of the TET Offensive,” he said.
Horn said he was AWOL when he voted in his first presidential election.
“I was on 30-day leave after extending my tour, and I overstayed one day to vote. The 1st Sergeant was perturbed when I got back to my unit.”
Next came a stint with the MP and combined patrol through June 1969. Horn, who had attained the rank of E5 in July 1968, served as a driver and then patrol leader with M113, Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), as a member of the quick response team.
“In 1969, Saigon was a big metropolitan city that happened to be in a war zone,” he said. “It had all the good things and bad things that big cities have.”
Horn explained that roving patrols in Saigon at that time could include a U.S. Army MP Jeep, a second Army Jeep with an M-60 machine gun, a Vietnamese MP Quan Canh (QC) Jeep, and a Saigon Police (white mice) unit.
“At 21, I was a Sergeant, E-5, and this was my parade,” related Horn, now 73.
Among his most vivid memories was the time he arrived on the scene after a Green Beret private stacked up a couple airmen; when he took a grenade away from a drug-dazed G.I., and the arresting of a racist colonel.
Horn described responding to a call in a downtown Saigon bar. Once inside, they saw a smallish soldier in jungle fatigues standing at the end of the bar, next to a beret and a beer sitting on the counter.
“They tried to take my cover, sergeant,” the Green Beret told the MP, nodding towards two blue-uniformed Air Forcemen lying on the floor – one unconscious and the other groaning with his hands covering his face.
Horn and his partner learned that the soldier was assigned to a U.S. Army Green Beret unit 20 miles south of the city, and was told by his C.O. that he “needed a break and should go away” for a couple days.
“We made sure that the private had some cash and gave him a ride to a ‘safe’ hotel, where he could get some sleep and a hot shower,” recounted Horn. “Our duty log entry: ‘Spoke with proprietor, no disturbance. Continue patrol…’”
Another time his driver had to see his "girlfriend," so they were out of their district when he walked up to a soldier in an alley that was threatening to pull the pin on a grenade.
“We did a little dance … he went home,” Horn said.
Near the end of his tour, they picked up a drunk colonel while on overnight patrol in Saigon.
Horn said the colonel called his African American driver a racial epithet and took a swing at him, "so I put him in hand-irons and took him to H.Q."
“My short-timer attitude probably did not help the situation.”
Horn was discharged in June 1969.
Three years later, he met his future wife Nancy at a Renaissance Festival just outside of San Francisco. A Great Falls native, she “was unimpressed” at first, but they married in April 1973 in Reno.
Horn worked at Sutro & Co. Inc., a brokerage firm. The couple soon moved to Concord, California, into a house they purchased with help from the GI Bill.
Every summer they visited Great Falls, and after their daughter Megan was born in 1978, they considered escaping from the crowds.
“On Oct. 31, 1979, I put my wife and very young daughter on a plane to Helena, with the admonition, ‘Find us a place to live, I’ll be there with the UHaul in a couple of days,” said Horn, whose son Michael was born in the Capital City in 1989.
Since then he has worked multiple jobs here – while performing two productions at Grand Street Theater – and retired over 10 years ago.
Thinking back on his time during the war, Horn told of the ongoing joke in the unit about the guys losing or breaking their glasses.
“It had to with scuffling and apprehending offenders, but also sometimes just trying to help a drunk GI into a Cyclos, which was a three-wheeled bicycle cab thing,” he explained.
“Anyway, I am proud that I never lost or broke my glasses.”
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.