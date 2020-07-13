Stories of Honor: Helena Army pilot Ray Whale served in Korean, Vietnam wars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA -- When U.S. Army pilot Ray Whale was a major serving in Iran from 1964 to 1965, he earned what he considers among the top decorations of his 24-year military career.

As the commanding officer of a topographic training team, his unit’s assignment was surveying and mapping different borders of that part of the world.

“One day I flew my boss, a lieutenant colonel, and a visiting colonel from Libya, up to the Russian border from Tehran,” related Whale, 92, during a recent interview in his Helena home. “I was flying an Army twin L23D. After we cleared the mountains at about 12,000 feet, I flipped the controls over to my boss.”

At about 10,000 feet, the left engine started to go out, and the lieutenant colonel immediately let go of the yoke.

“So I grabbed the steering with my right hand, and with my left hand I’m changing the gas tanks, changing the fuel pumps, adjusting the mixture. Meanwhile the engine is sputtering on and off, and I swung the yoke back over to my side.”

For the next 25 minutes they descended to the nearest airport, with the engine intermittently stopping and running the entire way.