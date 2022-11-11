Stories of Honor: Helena-area Vietnam veteran Chris Warren followed three brothers into armed forces

U.S. Air Force veteran Chris Warren, who served a tour in Vietnam in 1970-71 in munitions transportation, is the youngest of four Warren brothers to serve in the military.

“We all just went into the service, it's what our family did,” Warren related, in a recent interview from his home below the North Hills. “We felt it was our duty.”

Warren, 73, is the son of the late William L. and Myrtle (Moren) Warren. Bill (1917-1994) attended school in the Helena area, and served in the U.S. Navy on a minesweeper during World War II. He worked a variety of jobs – including at Central Garage, Rates Grocery, AA Garage, the Country Club on Highway12 East, Broadwater Hotel, Northern Pacific Railroad and Power Townsend – but mainly at Brackman's Grocery across from the Depot on Helena Avenue, before retiring in 1979.

Myrtle (1916-1999) went to grade school in Craig, before graduating from Helena High in 1934, and attended business college in Helena. She married Bill in 1935. Myrtle worked at Western Saddlery, and then joined her husband at Brackman's.

Chris graduated from Helena High in 1967, where he ran distance on the Bengals track team, and played intramural sports. Adhering to the family tradition, he signed up for the armed forces in December 1967.

His father served on a minesweeper in the Hawaiian islands, and was out at sea with the carriers during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Oldest brother Bill (William G.) spent a career in the Seabees. He served a stint in Vietnam at the same time as Chris.

“Apparently they (the powers that be) didn't know,” Warren noted, “because that was not supposed to be allowed.”

Young Bill retired from the Seabees as a master chief utilities man in 1986. Next came brother Norman, serving in the U.S. Army in Germany in the early 1960s, followed by Tom Warren, who spent a month off the coast of Vietnam on a Navy ship in 1965. Chris said that several of his cousins and nephews have served in the military, as well.

Warren joined the Air Force under the delayed enlistment program, starting boot camp in June 1968, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. With an MOS of Air Cargo/Air Freight, he attained technical training at Sheppard AFB, Witchita Falls, Texas.

Then came 18 months on the island of Okinawa. In January 1970, Warren landed in Vietnam attached to the 8th Aerial Port Squadron. Senior Airman (E4) Warren was assigned to Tan Son Nhut Air Base, located near Saigon.

The United States used Tan Son Nhut as a major base during the Vietnam War (1959-75), stationing Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine units there, according to Wikipedia.

The 8th Aerial Port Squadron, was a squadron of the 834th Air Division, USAF, with headquarters at 377th Combat Support Group.

“The 8th APS was responsible for tactical airlift aerialport support throughout southern South Vietnam,” the outfit's website states. The 8th APS supplied the teams that loaded and unloaded the planes that carried personnel and cargo into, out of and throughout the countryside of the southern areas of Vietnam.

“We worked at the bomb dump, which was located at the far side of the airfield, away from the activity,” related Warren. “All of the munitions went out through our bomb dump. We flew the captured munitions to Thailand, mostly on C-130s.”

He recounted losing a fellow airman when the enemy's munitions were brought in on a 2½-ton truck that was booby-trapped. From then on, everything was inspected first by the Army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit.

“In April and May of 1970, Nixon allowed entry into Cambodia,” Warren recalled. “The NVA brought their stuff in via the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The army and marines were within five miles of their objective, when they were ordered to pull out.

“Most of the stuff we flew in there got left there, but we didn't lose any aircraft on that mission.”

Ten months into his tour, he signed an early-out to extend for six months in Vietnam, but due to de-escalation, Staff Sergeant (E5) Warren left for stateside in February 1971.

“Had I been allowed to extend I wouldn't have met Danni,” he said, recounting meeting his future wife while home on leave. The couple, who parented one son, are now in their 50th year of marriage.

Warren completed his USAF service at Kinshloe AFB, on Michigan's Upper Peninsula. “I was a Yupper for eight months,” he quipped.

After returning home from active duty in February 1972, he spent another 21 months in the Air Force Reserves, attached out of Denver. In March 1975, Chris joined the Montana National Guard, serving for two years with the 3669th Heavy Equipment unit.

He worked for Supreme Electronics, before being employed by Capital Music Company. After a few years he became a partner in the company, and eventually owner/operator. After 36 years with Capital Music, he sold the business and retired.

Warren is a longtime member of the VFW and American Legion, and also joined Vietnam Veterans of America 12 years ago. There are six VVA chapters in the Montana Council. Helena's Chapter 626, numbering 36 members, meets monthly.

“Funny thing, I met a customer of 25 years at a VVA meeting,” he said. “Neither one of us knew the other was a Vietnam vet the whole time until that meeting.”

This week Chris and Danni are traveling to Washington D.C. for Veterans Day, where he'll take part in a Montana Honor Guard at the Vietnam Memorial Wall and Arlington Cemetery. He first visited the Wall in 1993, relating with emotion that the experience of viewing the list of 58,000 who never made it back – and finding the names of several Helenans and the guy from his outfit that was killed by the booby trap – was indescribable.

“We had it easy, the only thing we were warned about when we went into Saigon was 'Just don't kick any cans that are laying around,'” Warren related. “I'm just glad I didn't have to go through what a lot of those guys went through.”