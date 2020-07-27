Stories of Honor: Helena-area veteran Tony Hunthausen fought with 102nd in final march to Berlin during WWII

After making their way through a minefield, his squad got separated from the company. They were then ambushed by Nazi machine guns, and Hunthausen recounted how the bullets were “whizzing overhead.”

“Our platoon Sergeant, with the help of two guys, took out six machine gun nests, killed 12 Germans, and took 40 prisoners,” he wrote in his college paper, adding that the sergeant earned the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions.

They spent nine more days of fighting until they reached Krefeld, earning a 30-day break from combat. After crossing the Rhine River, they followed the armored division to the Elbe River.

During this trek, on April 12, Hunthausen was wounded by a machine gun round just above the knee. He was sent to the back of the lines and was treated. The medic dug the bullet out of his leg and disinfected it, with a warning that if it got infected he could possibly lose the limb.

Within days Anthony was back at the front facing his fears of being shot again. Years later, when asked about his Purple Heart, Hunthausen would describe the wound as “not serious, but it added 10 years” to his life.