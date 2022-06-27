Stories of Honor: Helena-area Army veteran Mike Russell served 2 tours in Vietnam

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Mike Russell (retired) spent 28 years of combined service in the armed forces. He served two tours in the Vietnam War, two stints at Fort Harrison, and garnered multiple decorations, culminating in the Legion of Merit Award.

Russell, whose forebears helped found the town of Lincoln, is also the former president of the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers Association. His great-great-grandfather Robert John Patterson arrived at what is now the Lincoln area in 1863 from Scotland with his friend Thomas Sloan.

“The two men came via the Horn Landing in San Francisco, and rode to Montana on horseback with a pack mule,” Russell, 73, recounted in a recent email from his ranch near Helena. “They were placer miners and struck it rich in Lincoln.

“My great-great-grandfather signed the original papers naming Lincoln, ‘Abe Lincoln Gulch.’ Patterson Prairie and Patterson Meadows were named after him and his sons.”

Mike’s father, Bob Russell, graduated from Helena High in 1941, before moving to Southern California. In 1942, after the breakout of World War II, Bob joined the Army Air Corps. He served as an officer and a glider pilot in the states.

Mike Russell graduated from James Monroe High in Sepulveda, California, in 1966, where he played “some football” for the Vikings.

Mike entered the Army in March 1967, undergoing his basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas. Upon graduation he was sent to Fort Rucker, Alabama, for his advanced individual training as an OV-1 Mohawk crew chief. After graduating from AIT with honors as No. 2 in his class, he served the next six months at Fort Rucker in school support.

In February 1968, Specialist 4 Russell was ordered to the Republic of Vietnam. He was assigned to the 1st Aviation Brigade, 210th Combat Aviation Battalion, in Long Thanh North, and served in II Field Forces, which was northeast of Saigon and south of Long Bing.

After extending his duty for a second tour, he went on to serve a total of 19 months in Vietnam. Sergeant (E5) Russell returned stateside in October 1969, and was honorably discharged after completing his statutory obligation of service.

“I flew many missions in air support and air surveillance for Army ground troops and Vietnamese forces,” related Russell, who was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with V device for Valor for his service in Vietnam. “I saw a complete different culture of people and got to know them and what it meant for them us being there.”

After 16 years of civilian life, Mike reenlisted in the military in June 1986. He was stationed at Vancouver Barrack, Washington, with the Army’s 104th Training Division, and then the 6229th USAR School, mentoring soldiers their military occupations as an instructor.

From 1989-96, Sgt. First Class Russell served in the Montana Army National Guard, Fort Harrison, with the Montana Military Academy as an instructor and administrator.

“Mike’s major strengths were teaching, advising and counseling OCS candidates, with personnel and NCO courses,” related Col. Lonnie Cook. “I was a young E5 at that time, and whenever I ran into a problem he was always there to guide me.

“As a Vietnam vet, Mike learned the hard way coming up with on-the-ground training. Seemed like he was always the first one on the job, and he led from the front. I’d say Mike’s overall strength was his ability to mentor junior personnel.”

Russell was then assigned to the 88th Ready Reserve Command, Fort Snelling, Minnesota, from 1996-2003, where he was charged with operating the mobilization site for two years. In 1999, he was promoted to sergeant major.

He was awarded the first of two Meritorious Service Medals on Dec. 1, 2003. It reads in part, at the 88th Regional Readiness Command, "from 5 January 2003 to 11 April 2003, to Sergeant Major Michael L. Russell, for extraordinary achievements and contributions to this command while serving as non-commissioned officer in charge of the soldier readiness process, 88th Regional Support Command, during Operations Road to War I through IV.

“His vast knowledge, expertise, total dedication, keen attention to detail, and meticulous planning ensured the processing of over 14,000 soldiers and the successful completion of the mission…of Command Units and Soldiers for Operations Iraqi Freedom, Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.”

His second MSM, presented on Jan. 18, 2005, states that Sgt. Maj. Russell, “Displayed leadership, vast knowledge and exceptional performance while preparing units and soldiers for deployment in the global war on terrorism…Sergeant Major Russell’s truly outstanding service reflects great credit upon himself and the United States Army.”

Russell returned to Montana in 2003, where he concluded 28 years (including active duty, reserve, and National Guard status) of service at the 456th Reserve Command, Operations Office, Fort Harrison, retiring in 2005.

Mike, who has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage, has been married to his current wife Debbie since 2008. They own and operate the M bar R Ranch, breeding and training horses and Australian cattle dogs, which are also known as red and blue heelers.

On Feb. 22, 2005, he earned the Legion of Merit award, reading “For exceptionally meritorious service in key leadership positions spanning a 20-year career culminating as Sergeant Major, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, 88th Regional Readiness Command.

“His steadfast integrity, sound judgment, and consummate professionalism earned him the highest trust, loyalty and dedication from those who served with him.”

Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878, or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

