Boyce Fowler has been involved with music for most of his 83 years. He has instructed hundreds, if not thousands, of pupils, played in dozens of bands, and has directed nearly as many.

But among his proudest gigs was organizing and directing the ship’s band on the USS Helena, in 1959-60, which made several memorable performances in the Far East during its WestPac cruise.

Fowler graduated from Miles City High in 1957, where he ran the sprints and relays for the Cowboys’ track team, and as an undersized – but speedy and tenacious – running back/split end/defensive back on the gridiron.

Among his high school teammates/classmates were Mayo Ashley, future award-winning sports editor for the Independent Record and Great Falls Tribune, and Charlie Hood, who became the dean of the University of Montana School of Journalism.

Boyce played trumpet for his high school band, and bass fiddle for a prep dance band called “The Three Bobs.” Several times he traveled to the Custer Battlefield (now known as Little Bighorn Battlefield) to play for special occasions.

He also played trumpet for Missoula’s Montana State University (now the UM) band, where he studied music education.

In 1958, Fowler joined the Naval Reserves, which back then required two years of active duty. One of the guys he met when he signed up in Butte was Brian Mack of Helena. The two sailors later went to San Francisco’s Treasure Island at the same time, before serving together on the USS Los Angeles and USS Helena.

At boot camp in San Diego on 32nd Street, Fowler was appointed the company’s commander due to his Reserve training at college.

During his transient stay at Treasure Island, he was assigned post office duty.

Next he boarded the heavy cruiser USS Los Angeles (CA-135), with the U.S. Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific. As flagship of the Commander, Cruiser Division Five, “between November 1953 and June 1963, the Los Angeles made eight deployments to the Far East,” according to Wikipedia.

Initially working as a boatswain’s mate (“deck ape”) on the flag crew, Fowler soon became a yeoman third class petty officer, since they needed a typist for the admiralty staff.

“After I was promoted to yeoman, an officer approached and asked why I didn’t go through the chain of command,” Fowler related in a recent interview, “because he wanted me to be the ship’s bugler, blowing reveille in the morning and taps at night. It would’ve been a great job.”

The Los Angeles sailed from Long Beach in June 1959 across the Pacific for three months – to Hawaii and Shimoda, Japan – returning to Long Beach in August.

Fowler then boarded the USS Helena (CA-75) in Long Beach. Another heavy cruiser, it was the third ship named for Montana’s capital city. The original Helena was a 1,400-ton gunboat that operated from 1898-1932, seeing extensive service in the Spanish-American War and the Philippines campaign.

The second Helena, a light cruiser CL-50, was launched in 1939. She was damaged during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and later at WWII’s Battle of Kula Gulf, Solomons, the cruiser was sunk by a Japanese torpedo on July 7, 1943.

168 men perished in the attack. Among the 732 survivors was Helenan David Baraby, a fire controlman third class. Most of the sailors were picked up by rescue ships. But 165 managed to float to a nearby island, evading enemy forces there, and were saved in the middle of the night by ships from Guadalcanal.

The third USS Helena launched in 1945, sailing in both oceans. During the Korean War, CA-75 was one of the most active Naval combatants, shelling the enemy with over 35,000 rounds of ammunition.

Fowler was aboard the Helena when it deployed on a WestPac cruise in January 1960. During the next six months, she anchored in ports in Hawaii; Yokosuko and Sasebo, Japan; Korea; Okinawa; Hong Kong; Guam; and Sidney and Melbourne, Australia.

Fowler’s duties with the admiral’s staff consisted of scanning the radar screen, preparing orders for war games and correspondence from Rear Admiral Julian Becton.

“He saw Regulus missiles fired only twice, during practice operations,” Fowler told the IR in 1989 for a USS Helena reunion. “When the crew of about 600 simulated war games, they landed troops and picked them up again, preparing for potential battle.

“And when the 8-inch guns were fired, it really rocked the ship – and the Helena was a big ship.” He also remembered watching mountainous waves of water crashing down on the swaying ships’ bow during the big storms, from his perch in the fourth-story conning tower.

Fowler – then just 20 years old – founded, organized and directed the USS Helena’s volunteer band, which consisted of about a dozen musicians. Invited to perform for an Australian TV station, they combined with the choral group for several concerts in the park. They played "Anchor’s Away," "Hail to the Chief" and other marches, capped off by the folk song, "Waltzing Matilda."

In Hong Kong, they performed with the all-Chinese “Three Little Pigs” opera. The band took part in the Coral Sea Festival, as well, commemorating the World War II battle. Fowler also recalled enjoying hanging out in the British colonies pubs, singing “the same folk songs I learned in Boy Scouts” with the English sailers.

The cruiser returned to Long Beach in June. On Sept., 11, 1960, the USS Helena received the coveted “Navy E” for the second straight year, designated as the best heavy cruiser in the Pacific Fleet, for overall battle efficiency.

That October, CA-75 was designated flagship for the commander of first fleet operations. Fowler’s two-year active duty commitment was fulfilled in December 1960, when he returned the University of Montana to resume studies for his sophomore year.

In 1962, he married Margie Johnson, a coloratura soprano and pianist from Deer Lodge, and the couple parented two daughters, Koket and Julie. After graduating in 1963 with a bachelor's in music degree, Boyce instructed band and orchestra in Deer Lodge (1963-65) and Helena Junior High (1965-68).

He then began a career as a social services director for the state of Montana, working in Billings from 1968-80, and then back to Helena until his retirement in 1989.

In 1972, the third USS Helena was retired, with its propeller, anchor, chain and bell being displayed next to the Lewis & Clark Library. When the fourth USS Helena (SSN-725), a Los Angeles-class submarine, was commissioned in 1987, Boyce flew out with the 100 local dignitaries that attended the ceremony in Groton, Connecticut.

As a musician, Fowler was a trumpeter with multiple local groups, including the City Summer Band, Helena Big Band and the State Shrine Band. When he played with the Helena Symphony Orchestra, his wife Margie sang in the Symphony Chorale. Boyce also played baritone with the Continental Divide Tuba Band.

He has been the church choir director for 40 years, in addition to giving private lessons for the same amount of time. Margie taught piano privately as well, until shortly before her passing in 2012.

Beginning in about 1998 and for over 15 years afterward, Boyce was a volunteer bugler for the honorary color guard. And like the mailman’s motto, “Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow, nor hail ..” he always delivered, blowing taps at more than a thousand military burials, regardless of the weather.

“I’ve even played when it was 20 below,” Fowler related in a 2008 interview, “because there’s more feeling and emotion to (a live bugler) than a recording.”

NOTE: Yours truly was a cornet player with HJHS’ band under the direction of Mr. Fowler from 1965-68.