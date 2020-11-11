In 2003, the late William E. “Bill” Hunt Sr., was inducted into the Infantry Officer Candidate School's Hall of Fame at Fort Benning, Georgia. Of the 300,000 OCS graduates since 1941, Hunt was among the 2,500 to be enshrined in the hall.

And although he had served in combat during World War II – including major battles in North Africa and Italy, being among the first wave of soldiers on Utah Beach on D-Day, and the Battle of the Bulge – he did not attend OCS until after the war, attaining the rank of captain.

“The Officer's Candidate Hall of Fame is comprised mostly of high-ranking officers,” related Bill's son, Jim Hunt of Helena. “My dad was inducted because of his civilian law career, having served as Montana’s first Workers’ Compensation Court judge and then his 16 years with the Montana Supreme Court as an associate justice.”

Bill Hunt (1923-2016) was born in Tacoma, Washington, and relocated to his mother's family farm in Iowa after the start of the Great Depression in 1929.

In April 1939, at the age of 16, Hunt dropped out of high school and joined a horse cavalry unit in the Iowa National Guard. His Regiment went to Texas for training in January 1941.

“It was a wonderful experience, especially the way they treated the horses,” Hunt recalled in a 2000 IR interview. “We would all liked to have been treated that well.”

As a radio operator, Sgt. Hunt was assigned to a Joint Assault Signal Company as part of the 3053rd Engineer Combat Battalion with the 531st Engineer Shore Regiment. He sailed for Scotland in August 1942, where the company set up a telephone system for Gen. Dwight Eisenhower in preparation for the invasion of Algeria-French Morocco.

In Operation Torch, the 3053rd, with the First Infantry Division, landed at French-held Arzew, Algeria. After the French surrendered, Hunt’s unit was assigned to a school to train infantry soldiers for invasions, where he first met Gen. George Patton.

“During training, some tanks got stuck on a landing craft,” he recounted in his oral history recordings. “We heard this god-awful screech and someone using foul language. It was Patton who yelled at the colonel in charge, 'You’re not a colonel anymore, you’re a captain now!'

“Then he told another soldier, “You’re the new colonel, you get this whole mess straightened out.'”

Hunt said if Patton's intent “was to put the fear of God in us,” he was very successful. “That made us aware for the first time that we were probably part of an Army unit again,” he related.

In July 1943, their outfit crossed the Mediterranean aboard a landing craft from Bizerte, Tunisia, for the assault on Sicily. While battling Herman Goering's division at Gela, Hunt suffered from malaria and was evacuated to Tunisia. He rejoined his unit in Naples for the invasion of Italy in September 1943.

After the invasion of Italy, Hunt’s outfit traveled to England and spent six months preparing for the invasion of Normandy.

On the early morning of June 6, 1944, Hunt landed on Utah Beach and was the first guy off his landing craft.

“We were under fire, there were enormous explosions landing all around us, but for some reason we were missed,” according to Hunt.

They stationed at Utah Beach for a while, the main port for reinforcements, before heading to Maastricht, Holland, and assignment to the Ninth Army where they assisted Gen. Montgomery's British Army.

A snafu in the orders had the men believing they were supposed to go back to the states, but instead Hunt’s unit boarded a train to the Rhine and “began to chase the Germans.”

Near Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge, they encountered enemy patrols and received fire from Nazi buzz bombs.

At Hadamer, Germany, southeast of Bonn, the cemetery had Maltese crosses numbered one to 451. When the graves were dug up, “there had to be 15-feet of bodies, but they didn't take up much space because every one of them was dam near a skeleton,” Bill said.

As the war wound down, Hunt’s unit was sent to occupy Kassel and then Nordhausen before the Russians arrived. He described driving in the mountains near Kassel when several Germans stepped into the road with machine gun pistols pointed at them.

“I thought God, I come all the way here to get this now, today,” he recalled. “But when the Germans learned we were American and not Russians, they surrendered and threw their guns in the back of our weapons carrier and climbed in.”

Hunt discharged July 1945, returned stateside to Butte where his mother lived, and rejoined the Army with his brother Bob the next March.

After attending OCS at Fort Benning, he went to Fort Riley, Kansas, and taught communications and weapons, where he was promoted to first lieutenant.

Hunt gave a class on the WWII GI Bill in April of 1950 and discovered he had to be enrolled in college by that July 10, or he'd lose his eligibility. He quickly obtained his GED, quit the Army, and enrolled at the University of Montana. While there, Capt. Hunt commanded the Heavy Weapons Company at Fort Missoula.

With the GI Bill, he attained his undergraduate degree and graduated law school in 1955. Hunt met his wife, Mary, a nursing student, in 1951 and they were married in August 1952. The couple would rear five offspring: Jim, Joe, Kate, Pat and Bill Jr.

The Hunts moved to Havre, where Bill commanded the service company of the 381st Infantry. In 1958, they relocated to Chester, where he was the town's mayor, and the Liberty County attorney.

When it came time to either go to school for promotion to major or lose his commission, he left the reserves in 1965, in order to maintain his law practice.

In 1970 Hunt moved to Helena, and in 1972 he enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard as an E5. He was assigned to the legal section in State Headquarters. Hunt discharged in February 1983 as an E6, with over 35 years of service.

His sons Jim and Bill Jr. followed in his footsteps in the MTNG. Jim retired as a Lt. Colonel and Bill is currently a lieutenant colonel as a JAG officer.

From 1975-81, Hunt served as the state's first worker's compensation judge. And then from 1984-2000, he spent 16 years on the Montana Supreme Court.

“Dad always credited the GI Bill for his law degree and his legal career,” Jim said.

His son Joe died in 1998, and he lost his wife Mary in 2009.

While at Fort Benning for the 2003 HOF induction ceremony, the Hunt family was touring the Infantry Museum when Bill told a story about delivering a coffin to the parents of a soldier who had been killed, the couple’s only child.

“Dad had the coffin's key and was told not to open it or let the parents know he had the key unless they became insistent,” Jim recounted. “The coffin was delivered without incident, and in telling the story, that was the only time we ever saw our dad cry.”

Up until his death in 2016, just 12 days short of his 93rd birthday, Hunt viewed his time in World War II as the defining years of his adult life.

“If it taught me anything, it taught me how lucky I was,” Bill said. “The war taught me that we’re all the same; we all just do our best, and we can’t worry about differences.”

Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 594-2878, or email curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

