Stories of Honor: East Helena's Jack Shamley served over 2 years on swift boats in Vietnam

Shamley served as an E4 bosun’s mate third class.

“We carried numerous weapons on the boat, including three 50-caliber machine guns, an 81mm mortar, and a couple of M60 machine guns,” Shamley, 71, related. “We also had M16s and .38-caliber pistols, which we seldom used.”

The swifties – who had the third-highest fatalities rate per capita in Vietnam, according to Shamley – went out on about four to five patrols a week.

In their first serious firefight, on the Bo De River, their gunners mate got hit in the knee by a .50-caliber bullet. Since Shamley had been to Corpsman School, he was called on to help with the wound.

Another time when a buddy got killed, Jack took over driving the boat. When the OV-10 Bronco planes approaching the ambush site started firing rockets only 10 feet above their heads, Jack slammed it in reverse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Don’t worry buddy, we’re not gonna hit ya,” crackled the radio.

After his first tour was up, he extended for six months three times, serving a total of 27 months in Vietnam. Among the reasons for extending combat duty was to get an early out of the Navy.