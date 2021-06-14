Stories of Honor: East Helena's Jack Shamley served over 2 years on swift boats in Vietnam

“I am not a hero,” said Vietnam swift boat veteran Jack Shamley, after agreeing to have his military profile published. “The heroes are the ones who did not come home.”
Although his commanding officer may have respectfully disagreed.
Shamley, who lives in East Helena, graduated from Wolf Point High in 1967. As a pretty good pitcher/infielder/outfielder, baseball player, he played for the 1965 American Legion baseball Class B state championship team.
His dad, Ernest “Tuffy” Shamley, served in World War II with Montana’s 163rd Army Division, at Papua New Guinea. Jack chose the Navy, enlisting in 1967. After boot camp at San Diego’s NTC, he spent four months at Hospital Corpsman School, and then volunteered for the swift boats.
Shamley landed in Vietnam on July 23, 1968, two months shy of his 19th birthday. He spent a large majority of nearly 2 ½ years in southern Vietnam, assigned to several divisions, but mainly with Coastal Division 11. During that time they ran mostly river and canal patrols.
The swift boats were built of aluminum hulls, and were about 50 feet long, with a 13-foot beam, and drafted about 5 feet. Powered by two 480 horsepower diesel motors, they cruised at 10 knots, and had a top speed of 30 knots.
The six-man crews normally consisted of an officer in charge, boatswain’s (bosun’s) mate, radar/radioman, engineman and two gunners (quartermaster/driver and gunner’s mate).
Shamley served as an E4 bosun’s mate third class.
“We carried numerous weapons on the boat, including three 50-caliber machine guns, an 81mm mortar, and a couple of M60 machine guns,” Shamley, 71, related. “We also had M16s and .38-caliber pistols, which we seldom used.”
The swifties – who had the third-highest fatalities rate per capita in Vietnam, according to Shamley – went out on about four to five patrols a week.
In their first serious firefight, on the Bo De River, their gunners mate got hit in the knee by a .50-caliber bullet. Since Shamley had been to Corpsman School, he was called on to help with the wound.
Another time when a buddy got killed, Jack took over driving the boat. When the OV-10 Bronco planes approaching the ambush site started firing rockets only 10 feet above their heads, Jack slammed it in reverse.
“Don’t worry buddy, we’re not gonna hit ya,” crackled the radio.
After his first tour was up, he extended for six months three times, serving a total of 27 months in Vietnam. Among the reasons for extending combat duty was to get an early out of the Navy.
“What I found out on leave was all of my friends were away at school, so I couldn’t wait to get back to Vietnam again and be with my buddies over there,” referring to the camaraderie he shared with fellow Brown Water Sailors.
He wound up with a 10-month early out. Upon his departure the commanding officer presented Jack with a commendation plaque that read, “This is because you lived, I can’t believe you survived all this time.”
He was also decorated for “outstanding performance while engaged in combat operations in the Republic of Vietnam.”
Returning to Wolf Point, he discovered that his leave wasn’t counted and he still owed the Navy 11 days of service. So he went back to San Francisco, where he learned that Treasure Island didn’t have his records. But Shamley’s father, who worked for the post office, transferred his papers.
The yeoman on duty remembered Jack from Hospital Corpsman training, and was able to pull some strings with the board of review and send him along on his way home.
Jack’s return prior to Thanksgiving 1970 was bittersweet, however, since his mother, Delphia, had recently passed while he was in transition.
Since then, Shamley’s career has mainly been in law enforcement, consisting of the Wolf Point and East Helena police departments, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Department (and Wolf Creek substation), the Patrol Bureau and federal courthouse security.
In 1984, Jack married Mary Lamping, of East Helena, and they remained together until her passing in 2004.
Shamley does not believe he has PTSD. “There are no nightmares or anything,” he said, although he has had some drinking problems.
“My dad would not share any of his WWII stuff with any of the family,” he recounted. “But once I came back from Vietnam, dad opened up to me and explained a lot of things.
“I guess … if you hadn’t been there, you wouldn’t understand. But I’d been there and I understood. And I still kind of keep those feelings to myself.”
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR