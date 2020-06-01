Stories of Honor: East Helena native Greg Hirschey prepares to take command of 52nd Ordnance Group

“He served in the infantry overseas during the Cold War and I always enjoyed looking through his old photos,” Hirschey recalled. “He also connected me to all those 'old timers' who had served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam.”

His special training included tactical interrogation, air assault school and EOD school and training.

His first station took place in Hawaii as a military intelligence professional, then to Fort Carson in 1997, where he served as a platoon leader, assistant operations officer and troop executive officer. As a first lieutenant, he deployed to Bosnia in 1999 with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment.

In 2002, Captain Hirschey attended EODS, and in 2004 he was assigned to Fort Campbell as an EOD company commander. He then deployed the unit to Iraq and after returning in 2006, Hirschey permanently changed station to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, (U.S. Army North as an operations officer) where he was promoted to major.

“I PCSed to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in 2009, attending the Command and General Staff College,” he wrote. “Next came Fort Riley, Kansas, serving as the Operations Officer for the 84th EOD Battalion. I served as the Battalion Executive Officer and deployed to Afghanistan with the battalion in 2012.”