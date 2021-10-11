Stories of Honor: Dennis Meyer performed 31 rescue medic parachute jumps in Vietnam

Like all brave men, it's difficult to get them to talk about combat zone experiences. But I did learn in my 1999 interview that he performed 31 in-country parachute jumps, earning the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Meritorious Service Award and the Legion of Merit Award.

"My Dad really felt the trauma that the war brought, he often shared a story about a helicopter accident he parachuted into as a medic,” his daughter, Jennifer, recently texted. “The blades had gone through the helicopter and he spent so much time trying to assemble bodies to assure that families received their entire loved ones remains.”

Jennifer said she admired the efforts her father placed as a commander in helping his soldiers to readjust after being deployed.

"Dad shared the letters that he wrote family members of a soldier under his command who succumbed to drug use and how absolutely brokenhearted he was,” she recounted. “I felt like he was ahead of his time in recognizing a kind of culture shock soldiers have in making this transition and the hardship it had on his soldiers’ families.”

Next he served at Fort Lewis, from 1973-76, as Company Commander and Executive Officer with Group SI.