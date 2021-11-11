Stories of Honor: Brown-water sailor served on riverboat Monitor in Vietnam

Vietnam veteran David McCann of Helena was born and raised in the historic area of southeastern Pennsylvania, just 38 minutes from the Civil War's iconic Battle of Gettysburg.

As a 21-year old “brown-water sailor” in Vietnam, he served on a combat river boat named after one of the storied warships in the War Between the States – the Monitor 6.

McCann graduated from Cumberland Valley High, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, in 1968.

When he received notice his senior year that he was being drafted, it took a letter from his high school principal hand-carried to the draft board in Carlisle – where the great Jim Thorpe played Industrial School football 55 years earlier – stating that Dave was still a student and couldn't be drafted.

“So I started thinking about the military and as my father and his father had done, I joined the U.S. Navy,” McCann, 71, explained during a recent telephone interview from his home in Treasure State Acres. “My dad saw combat during WWII in the South Pacific and again in Korea, but he would never talk about it. Looking back I believe he suffered from PTSD.”

After completing boot camp at NTC San Diego, McCann went through Radioman A School, graduating in March 1969. He flew over to Saigon and was ordered to report to the USS Colleton, APB-36, as part of the Mobile Riverine Force.

McCann and a few others were shipped out to Dong Tam in the back of a dump truck.

Dong Tam was a joint Army and Navy base where a battalion of the Army's 9th Infantry was stationed, along with elements of river boat divisions there for refitting and repairs. He was taken by a river boat out to the USS Colleton and reported for duty.

“The Army's 3/60 were staying on two WWII barracks ships, the Benewah and Colleton, along with assorted barges,” McCann recalled. “There were Army tug boats and assorted other Army boats there. It was all so confusing ... there were also lots of Navy river boats moving around or tied up to the ships.”

Everything was painted olive drab green, and McCann remembers how strange it felt being one of the few guys not wearing green fatigues, dressed in his Navy dungarees – blue denim shirt and bell bottom jeans.

“My primary duty as a radioman FNG was cleaning toilets for morning inspections and fetching supplies up to the radio room,” he related.

There were about 300 Army personnel on the ship and some of them were sick, which as you can imagine, kept McCann busy. He said most of the river boat guys stayed on their boats but came aboard for chow and showers, and late-night card games on the mess deck.

McCann eventually worked his way up to the chief's mess cook.

When President Nixon started reducing men and equipment from the country, the Colleton was ordered back to the states. But on the second day out of the Mekong River, she caught on fire in the middle of the South China Sea.

“I wasn't all that scared until I was given a life jacket and told to prepare to abandon ship,” McCann related. “Eventually the fires were contained and we headed for repairs in Japan.”

The ship was mothballed in Seattle in December of 1969. In March of 1970, McCann was transferred to NIOTC Villejo, California, for three months of intense river boat training, including strenuous physical fitness workouts.

In June 1970 his boat class was sent to the Mekong Delta to Dong Tam, the same place he had served a year earlier. He spent the first night back aboard the USS Benewah.

“The next morning, those of us who hadn't gone to their new duty stations, had an inspection in a pouring rain, and got our orders,” he wrote. “I was sent to Monitor 6, one of the last two Monitor boats left crewed by U.S. sailors.”

During the Vietnam War, the U.S. Navy transitioned WWII-era landing craft into river monitors to support operations in the Mekong Delta. They were 37 feet long and 8 feet wide, powered by a 671 Jimmy engine.

“They were floating tanks, we could hit 8 knots with the current and a tail-wind,” McCann said with a laugh.

Since McCann's leaving the Mobile Riverine Force a year earlier, all the boat divisions had been "turned over" to the South Vietnamese except for River Division 15, River Squadron 153.

Monitor 6's duty was to fire indirect fire in support of Patrol Boat Riverines on night ambushes.

“We'd leave early and tie up along a canal and wait for the PBRs to come to us and show us where they were going to be, so we could cover for them,” he recounted. “We shot often in support of them.

“Our main gun was a 105mm Howitzer in a Marine landing craft turret, a tank turret on the bow. My duty station was the aft 20mm cannon that I never had to use, thank God.”

By the time McCann came aboard, the boat had already been hit by a rocket, which blew up the coxswain's flat despite bar armor and 2 inches of steel.

In November 1970, what was left of the US Navy "heavies" as they were called were turned over to the South Vietnamese Navy in Dong Tam. Those who had enough time in were sent home, while those with six months or more were reassigned.

McCann landed a “plush job” in downtown Saigon working on the admirals staff as a radioman. He was housed in a private hotel room complete with air conditioning, and could have finished out his tour there.

But he was bored and missed the rivers. So after seeing a message that a 13-man advisor team was being organized into River Interdiction, Division 47, and included the familiar names of several brown water sailors, including two he served with on Monitor 6, he transferred to RID 47.

At Go Dau Ha, which was only about 1 ½ miles from the Cambodian border, there was a variety of former U.S. river boats in action. Their assignment was to prevent the NVA from crossing the Vam Co Dong River from Cambodia and getting into South Vietnam.

There were two officers, a chief and 10 enlisted guys who went out on night ambushes every third night.

”On Jan. 12, 1971, I was boat advisor when we intercepted an attempted night crossing by the NVA or VC from Cambodia,” McCann recalled. “It was one of three night ambushes I experienced while serving as an advisor. I was awarded the combat distinguishing device for that night's action.”

McCann experienced a unique episode in April, when he took a Jeep to an artillery base for batteries and accidentally (and temporarily) crossed over into Cambodia.

After listening to eight hours of radio traffic during the firefight when the base was overrun by NVA, he witnessed a peculiar scene as an American female reporter riding in a red Camaro coming out of Cambodia, and an armored column supplying relief, passed each other traveling in opposite directions.

In June 1971, RM3 McCann received his honorable discharge. He married his high school sweetheart and used the GI Bill to study forestry and engineering in a community college. The McCanns raised two daughters, Leslie and Abby, and this spring Dave and Beth celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.

McCann spent a 35-year career with the U.S. Forest Service, the last 20 for the Helena National Forest. His job had a national certification, he worked from Ekalaka to Stanford where they had no certified sale administrators left, and he even took an assignment in the Black Hills.

He retired in 2010 but came back and mentored his replacements for two years.

McCann was the only guy from his radio class with orders for combat in Vietnam. “At one of the military reunions I attended, someone mentioned that I must've made an instructor pretty mad,” he said with a laugh.

Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0