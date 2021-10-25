Stories of Honor: Bronze Star recipient Bob VanMeter amassed 18,000 hours of flying time

Ever since he was 6 years old, East Helena's Bob VanMeter knew that he wanted to fly. But after enlisting in the armed forces and suffering a health issue during flight school, he wound up with the Army Infantry 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam.
Raised on a ranch near Cardwell, VanMeter would go on to serve five decades in the military, overcoming one obstacle after another to achieve his goals. He worked his way up to the rank to full-bird colonel, attained a master's degree, and spent the equivalent of more than 27 months (24-7) in the air during his lifetime, piloting helicopters and airplanes.
VanMeter graduated from Whitehall High in 1965. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jim – a running back for Townsend known as “The Fox” in the late 1950s – Bob played 8-man football with the Trojans.
He married his high school sweetheart Virginia “Ginny” Gendresen that summer, and the couple has been together now for 56 years. VanMeter then attended Carroll College for a semester, before obtaining a mechanics certificate from Helena VoTech.
During this time he made the first step on his journey in the skies. “I took 10 hours of flight lessons for $35, from Gene Dunlop, in a Cessna 150,” VanMeter, 74, related in a recent interview at his East Helena Valley home.
In 1968, he enlisted in the Army, undergoing warrant officer training at Fort Wohlers, Texas. Next, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, for flight school, a bout with kidney stones medically eliminated him from flying.
He then switched to the infantry basic officers course at Fort Benning, Georgia. In August 1971, 1st Lt. VanMeter deployed to Vietnam, assigned to Mortar Platoon, Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.
After a couple months, he served as Platoon Leader with Charlie Company, in the rear element near Ben Wah, operating east toward the coast.
“I was lucky, I didn't see a lot of combat,” he recalled, “but I saw enough to learn how to duck. Early on a seasoned first lieutenant advised me, 'Wear a steel pot and learn to crawl inside it.'”
He also did enough to earn the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Army Combat Medal with a “V” for valor, in addition to exposure to Agent Orange, which has resulted lately in the early stages of Parkinson's.
Due to the reduction of forces, VanMeter was sent home in March 1972. With “flying in the forefront,” at Greeley, Colorado, he added his instrument rating, along with a commercial flying rating at Fort Benning.
Returning back home, VanMeter joined the Army National Guard in March 1973, assigned to Headquarters 1st Squadron, 163rd Armored Cavalry Regiment. After a being rejected again for kidney stones, a Class 2 Flight Physical, rotary wing qualifying course and 700 hours of civil flying time, he was rated as an aviator and received his Wings in March 1978.
“I always joked that it took me 10 years to get through flight school,” Bob said.
From 1978-85, he served as charter pilot flight instructor, with designated pilot examiners. He transitioned to the Guard full-time in 1985, and for the next eight years he held the flight operations officer post at the Army Aviation Support Facility.
VanMeter garnered a bachelor's degree in liberal arts in 1993, and in 1998 he earned his master's in aeronautical science at Florida's Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
From 1993-98, Lt. Col. VanMeter was assigned the Army Aviation Support Facility's commander. After his promotion to colonel in 1998, he served as the state Army aviation officer for the next four years.
In 2002, after 28 years of commissioned service, due to the Reserve Officer Promotion Act, he reverted back to CWO2, as a C12 airplane pilot. He retired in 2007 at age 60.
Bob and Virginia raised two children, Spencer and Leslie. When his son retired from the Air Force recently, Spencer matched his dad's 34 years of total military service – Bob had 28 active, six in the Guard, while Spencer had 26 active, eight in the Guard – for a combined 68 years in the armed forces.
“Col. VanMeter was a very compassionate, understanding and caring commander,” said CW5 Jerry Sept (retired), who served under Bob in the Montana National Guard. “The welfare of his troops was always a priority.
“It was an honor to have him as a commander, and in retirement as a friend.”
Bob flew with both the 1-189 Attack Aviation Vigilantes, Cobra Helicopter Battalion, and as battalion commander with the UH-1M “Hueys” – the same chopper mounted on the pole at the intersection of Washington and Cedar – when the unit transitioned to Black Hawks.
“I spent a lot of time in that exact same helicopter,” related VanMeter, who amassed 18,000 hours (4500 military) of accident-free flying and conducted 2200 flight tests by the time he finally quit piloting this past February.
“And I always tell my grandkids that I'm the guy who landed it on that pole.”