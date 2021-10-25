Stories of Honor: Bronze Star recipient Bob VanMeter amassed 18,000 hours of flying time

Ever since he was 6 years old, East Helena's Bob VanMeter knew that he wanted to fly. But after enlisting in the armed forces and suffering a health issue during flight school, he wound up with the Army Infantry 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam.

Raised on a ranch near Cardwell, VanMeter would go on to serve five decades in the military, overcoming one obstacle after another to achieve his goals. He worked his way up to the rank to full-bird colonel, attained a master's degree, and spent the equivalent of more than 27 months (24-7) in the air during his lifetime, piloting helicopters and airplanes.

VanMeter graduated from Whitehall High in 1965. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jim – a running back for Townsend known as “The Fox” in the late 1950s – Bob played 8-man football with the Trojans.

He married his high school sweetheart Virginia “Ginny” Gendresen that summer, and the couple has been together now for 56 years. VanMeter then attended Carroll College for a semester, before obtaining a mechanics certificate from Helena VoTech.

During this time he made the first step on his journey in the skies. “I took 10 hours of flight lessons for $35, from Gene Dunlop, in a Cessna 150,” VanMeter, 74, related in a recent interview at his East Helena Valley home.