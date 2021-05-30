Stories of Honor: Army combat vet served with the Wolfhounds in Vietnam

Quintrell vowed at that time to never speak about Vietnam, a promise he kept to himself for 34 years. Over the next four decades, he struggled with his demons from the war, experiencing bouts of alcoholism and PTSD.

In 2003, influenced by the Vietnam Women’s Memorial founder Diane Carlson Evans, Quintrell began talking about his Vietnam experiences. He started looking for the men he fought alongside in the jungles, and in 2004 he organized the first Wolfhound Reunion in Washington, D.C. Since then, as chairman of Wolfhounds Veterans Association, Inc., he has located well over 100 men and hosted eight reunions.

In his book’s acknowledgements chapter, among the many people Quintrell pays tribute to are his children Tim, Tom, Tammy and Laura Louise. Tim believed in his dad’s mission for the Wolfhounds, and his daughter inspired him to write his stories.

“In closing, I want to express my deepest appreciation and abiding love to my wife Laura, she has supported me through the rough times of reliving the horrors of Vietnam,” penned Quintrell, who is the keynote speaker at Sunday’s Memorial Day Ceremony at Memorial Park. “She sat in the background listening to all the stories the Wolfhounds would tell me. She was and will always be, my hero.”

