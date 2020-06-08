Stories of Honor: Air Force pilot flew F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, now rehabs peregrine falcons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a pilot in the US Air Force, Art Compton flew F-106 and F-16 jets. But Since his retirement from the USAF, Col. Compton, 70, has had more time to work with birds of a different feather, specifically peregrine, merlin and kestrel falcons.

Compton graduated from New Trier High School, in Winnetka, Illinois, in 1967, where he played on the prep school’s soccer team. But his true passion was birds.

“Most of my time was spent with my birds,” related Compton, who has been a licensed falconer since he was 16 years old.

His other interest was flying, inspired by his father, Charles Compton.

“My dad was a pilot during World War II, and I used to fly with him on weekends as a boy,” Art recounted. “He still lives in my hometown, and will be 104 this month.

Compton graduated from U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, in 1972, followed by flight training at Columbus (Mississippi) AFB. He then stayed on as a Northrup T-38 Talon instructor pilot until 1976.

Next, Capt. Compton flew the EB-57E out of Great Falls’ Malmstrom AFB, including tours to Germany, Italy and Denmark.