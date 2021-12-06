Still time for home to be part of Helena Holiday Cruise

The Helena Area Community Foundation has built a community fundraiser around the experience of driving around to look at Christmas lights — the Helena Holiday Cruise.

This event raises grant funding for local nonprofits, and is only possible because so many people participate.

And it's not too late to be part of the fun.

If your home is among those lighting up the night sky, you can sign up your house for the second annual Helena Holiday Cruise map. You can also nominate friends or neighbors, and we will invite them to participate. “Deck the Homes” and “Find the Lights” sign ups are available on the website, www.helenaareacommunityfoundation.org/HHC, through Wednesday.

People can also call Emily Frazier, executive director, Helena Area Community Foundation, at 406-441-4955, leave your name and address and your home will be included.

