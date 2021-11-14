Steven Young Lee takes new position at the Bray, which launches search for new director

Steven Young Lee, resident artist director at the Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Arts in Helena, will be transitioning into a new position as director emeritus and special projects manager at the Bray.

The Bray, which has earned international renown as a ceramics art center, will begin a search this month for its new executive director, working with Arts Consulting Group.

As director of the Bray the past 15 years, Lee has guided it through a period of exceptional growth and evolution.

In 2021 he successfully completed a $6 million capital campaign to support a new education and research facility, administrative offices, sales gallery and visiting artist housing.

He also increased by 60% applications to the Bray’s artist-in-residence program and introduced several new community outreach programs, including some exciting partnerships with such high profile artists as Theaster Gates, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Raven Halfmoon and organizations like the innovative Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild created by Bill Strickland.

Lee increased direct financial support for residents and visiting artists, with funds raised specifically to support artists of color at the Bray; and he is overseeing the organization’s rebranding efforts that began this month. He also maintained the organization’s financial stability during the throes of the pandemic.

Lee, an internationally recognized ceramic artist, also helped develop a new strategic plan for the Bray that includes an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion at the Bray and in the international ceramics community.

Lee approached the Bray board with the idea of the new position about six months ago, said Board Chair Sue Tirrell. “It was an exciting idea.” He was ready to move on, but wanted to make sure the Bray wouldn’t suffer.

“I was just taking stock of my time here and my artistic career,” Lee said. “I’ve been here 15 years.” He arrived in September 2006 during the Bray’s 55th anniversary. This year is its 70th, (although there’s been no big celebration due to COVID). “It just seemed the timing was right.

“Being director of the Bray was my dream job from when I was a resident in the late ‘90s,” coming to the Bray in 1998 at age 23.

When he came back in 2006 as the resident artist director, he was 31. He’s now 46 and in the past few months he knew he was ready for a change.

“As an artist, the past 18 months I haven’t been able to make much art. It reinforces for me how important it is to have an active artistic practice.

“For any artist, the dream is to pursue being an artist full time.

“I just felt it was time to hand over day-to-day operations to someone (else).

“It just presented an opportunity to come to this very creative solution that will benefit the Bray and help me transition out.”

The Bray went through some tough months when COVID first hit. There was some general staff turnover, but also furloughs and layoffs in the education staff because they couldn’t hold in-person classes. “We very much prioritized safety of all individuals,” he said. They hope to start classes again early next year.

Luckily, the Bray had a lot of supporters both from the community and nationally step up, and it was also able to access government relief funds.

Recently, they hired a lot of new staff, he said. “We hired a great team of people who have good vision, good energy and excitement for the future.

“This is a good time for new leadership to come in and keep everything moving forward.”

“Steve's impact during his time leading the Bray is immeasurable,” said Tirrell. “It is felt in every corner of our organization, from his mentorship of fellow artists, to his commitment to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the international ceramics community, to his steady hand in navigating our organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Bray is deeply grateful for all Steve has contributed to the tremendous growth and stability that the organization is experiencing now, and we’re thrilled that he will continue to play a key role as the Bray works to foster excellence in the ceramic arts.”

Lee will transition into his new job, which is expected to last two years, once a new director is hired this spring.

As director emeritus, Lee will be there if the director asks for help, he said, but the new director will be in charge of the Bray.

Lee will also help with transitioning the relationships he’s built with donors and members over the years.

In his role as special projects manager, Lee will build on partnerships and projects he’s already set in motion.

One new partner is Theaster Gates. “He’s quite a phenomenon. He’s an amazing person, an amazing artist and an amazing activist. He’s done a lot to amplify the voices of makers of color.”

Gates has earned a national reputation for his socially engaged art, which includes revitalizing a neighborhood in Chicago and is a Smithsonian Innovation Award winner.

Lee and Gates are talking about how to provide opportunities for more young artists who don’t typically come to Montana.

Another partner is Cannupa Hanska Luger, a Native American artist “who’s provided exposure for other indigenous artists and communities.”

“We’re planning on the construction of an earth lodge” that would be dedicated toward education around indigenous practices, Lee said.

He noted that Bray artists and the ceramics field in general tend to have artists from more privileged backgrounds.

“We are trying to change the structure of the field. Hopefully we can work with youth from communities that don’t often have access to artistic opportunities.”

Lee’s developing relationships with communities in the region but also across the country, because the Bray’s resident artists come from all over the country.

Another collaboration is with Bill Strickland, who started the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild in Pittsburgh. “He’s an incredibly inspiring guy.”

Art turned around Strickland’s life when he was a youth headed in the wrong direction. Now he uses art to help disadvantaged youth in Pittsburgh by busing them into his center, where they take music and art classes taught by top artists from around the country.

This past summer, MCG sent out a group of students to the Bray who were taught by Bray resident artists.

“The students loved it,” Lee said, “and the resident artists had a really good time.”

It went so well, they’re planning to formalize the program and offer it again.

And soon Lee will be able to focus on his own art.

A master ceramicist, he’s particularly known for some stunningly beautiful porcelain works, and has studied ceramics both in the United States at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, but also in China and Korea.

He not only makes beautiful pots, but has taken the basic pot shapes into new, creative directions -- exploring the clay’s tendency to crack, collapse or to blow apart. The result is innovative, unique sculptural works.

His ceramic art has been featured by the Smithsonian Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Portland Art Museum.

He was recently awarded the 2021 Smithsonian Women’s Delphi Award and received a Montana Arts Council 2015 Artist’s Innovation Award.

“I think it’s fairly unusual to have this kind of transitional opportunity,” Lee said. “I love the Bray. I’ve invested so much of my life into this place. I’m not intending to walk away. I really want to support the future evolution of it.

“At the same time, my career as an artist is something I want to prioritize and my family,” adding that he’s the father of a 7- and a 9-year-old.

Love 8 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0