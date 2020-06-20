Steve Bostrom: Wings and nests

This spring, miniature-jackhammer-beak-knocking by two small birds frequently interrupted our day. High up in in our home’s wooden soffit, these persistent aerial-acrobats drilled, nesting. We’d “shoosh” them away. With bravado, they’d return.
An intrepid son climbed high on a ladder, installing wire screen.
Still, the head-knockers banged little beaks against impenetrable mesh. No nest-making “forsaking” for them.
Friend, others may have “forsaken” you, but, who/what will you NOT “forsake” despite overwhelming challenges?
‘The Color of Water – a Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother’
James McBride’s book about his ingenious mother, Ruth McBride Jordan, captivates us. Over two million sold.
Born in Poland in 1921, at two, Ruth’s distant rabbi father and polio-crippled mother brought her to Suffolk, VA. Finding little love, Ruth later moved to NYC/Harlem. Eventually, a black man, Dennis McBride, convinced her of God’s love in Christ. They nested eight children – then Dennis died of lung cancer, age, 46.
Ruth married another black man, Jordan. They had four children. Then, he died.
Like a bird building her nest, Ruth adamantly FORBADE her children from FORSAKING church or education. Despite unspeakable challenges, all twelve honored her, attending church and graduating college. Well done!
But, when do we take-wing/forsake?
Our word, 'forsake'
Friend, when affection or duty entreat us to remain, “forsake” calls us to leave. We may forsake God, home/family, friends, country, or cause. Even birds forsake nests.
Turning to the New Testament for leave-taking direction, we find Greek words for “ordinary” leaving.
But, our “leaving” words considered here use empowering “kata.” “Kata-leipó” (“KL”) is somewhat intensified leaving. “Eg-kata-leipó”(“EKL”) is extra-intensified: “to leave in the lurch, to abandon.”
Intense ‘leaving’
At times, God’s call means we must go. So, in 2006, our family left NC to come to MT. What a story!
What is yours?
Jesus “left”(“KL”) hometown Nazareth to live in Capernaum. Thus, he became the Messiah Isaiah predicted(1).
Jesus stumps accusatory Pharisees and Sadducees and then “leaves”(“KL”) them - speechless(2, 3).
Will he leave us? Let’s join blinded-as-a-child-song-writer Fanny Crosby (1820-1915). At 48, she wrote: “Pass me not, O gentle Savior, hear my humble cry…Do not pass me by.”
‘KL’ magnified
When we “see/hear” God, we get unstuck. We move, always spiritually, sometimes physically.
If not, we continue to “‘forsake’(“KL”) the right way” (4).
Positively, God calls those with the gift of marriage to “leave”(“KL”) father and mother(5). New unity!
Hebrews 11:27: “By faith, Moses, “left”(“KL”) Egypt, not fearing the king’s anger; he persevered because he saw him who is invisible.” Invisible!
Jesus called prosperous Levi to follow him. Levi “‘left’(“KL”) everything and followed him”(6). Everything!
The shepherd of one-hundred sheep lost one. “Leaving”(“KL”) the ninety-nine, he ditches the flock, recovering the one in the ditch(7). What love!
When Jesus finds such a lost “sheep” – like the woman taken in adultery – he stays with her. The embarrassed/unrepentant/merciless teachers of the law skulk away. Jesus, “forsaken”(8 – “KL”) is alone with the woman.
John 8:10,11: “Jesus asked her: ‘Has no one condemned you?” “No one, sir.” “Then neither do I condemn you. Go now and sin no more.’”
Upping the intensity from ‘KL’ to ‘EKL’
But, how can the Holy Law–Giver not condemn her – a woman taken in the act of violating his law? Why not denounce her?
Why? He knew he would be “forsaken” for her – “for” (her) “sake.” Friend, witness our language blushing at the similarity/distinction.
At Jesus’ baptism, God called Jesus his “beloved Son”(9).
But, on the cross, holy God’s pure wrath poured out upon Jesus.
There, Jesus, abandoned, cries out: “MY GOD, My GOD, WHY HAVE YOU FORSAKEN(“EKL”) ME?” (Matthew 27:46). Fatherly/tender love becomes Judicial/public renunciation. What? Note, here extra-intensified “EKL” is used!
Pastor Octavius Winslow (1808-1878) comments: “Who delivered up Jesus to die? Not Judas, for money; not Pilate, for fear; not the Jews, for envy; but the Father, for love!”
Christian, and those who will believe, in his infinite person Jesus bears the infinite wrath we deserved. Our compassionate/holy substitute fully bore our condemnation, including this woman’s.
The penalty paid, Jesus reconnects his people with God. He declares: ‘NEVER WILL I LEAVE YOU; NEVER WILL I FORSAKE (“EKL”) YOU” (Heb 13:5). Never, not ever!
NEVER FORSAKEN!
Pastor Sammy Rhodes suffers depression: “Our hope isn’t that we won’t suffer. We will. Our hope is that all of our suffering is in the shadow of Jesus’ suffering. He suffered for us in order that he might suffer with us.”
Christians suffer. Paul’s friend, Demas, had “forsaken”(“EKL”) him and had chosen to love the world (10). At Paul’s first defense, Paul mourns: “everyone ‘deserted’ (“EKL”) me” (11). “EKL”- intensely betrayed!
Nevertheless, Paul: 2 Corinthians 4:7-9: “We have this treasure” (God loving us) “in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us. 8We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; 9 persecuted, but not ‘forsaken’” (“EKL”). Not forsaken!
Love brings commitments
When the busy-ness of life invaded the multiplying early church, while still addressing commanding/demanding needs, their leaders replied: Acts 6:2: “It would not be pleasing in God’s sight for us to ‘neglect’(“KL”) the word of God…” Let’s join those prioritizing God’s word.
Furthermore, Hebrews 10:25: “Let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not ‘neglecting’(“EKL”) “to ‘meet together.’”
Reader, note Jesus also uses “meet together” in Matthew 23:37: “How often would I have ‘gathered’ your children together’ as a hen ‘gathers’ her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!”
Willing Ruth McBride/Jordan got under those wings and Hebrews 10. James writes: “Mother is the only person I know who goes to four churches” (p.289). Ponder that.
McBride’s final Thanks/Acknowledgments: “Mother and I would like to thank the Lord Jesus Christ for His love and faithfulness to all generations”(p. 297).
Amen.
Now millions of readers understand what one impossible/soaring life looks like when God’s promised presence gives us wings/nests.
Friend, God and Ruth’s like-minded, Spirit-filled birds-of-a-feather are still gathering God’s brood, aiming at face-to-face, heart-to-heart progeny! Come take-wing/nest.
Scripture notes: (1) Matthew 4:13, (2) Matthew 16:4 (3) Matthew 21:17 (4) 2 Peter 2:15 (5) Matthew 19:5 (6) Luke 5:28 7) Luke 15:4 (8) John 8:9 (8) (9) Matthew 3:17 (10) 2 Timothy 4:10 (10) 2 Timothy 4:16 (1).
Note: Reader, in these days of racial turmoil, perhaps you’d like to read McBride’s book.
Steve Bostrom is an ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America. Contact him at stevebostrom@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.