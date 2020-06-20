Steve Bostrom: Wings and nests

Pastor Sammy Rhodes suffers depression: “Our hope isn’t that we won’t suffer. We will. Our hope is that all of our suffering is in the shadow of Jesus’ suffering. He suffered for us in order that he might suffer with us.”

Christians suffer. Paul’s friend, Demas, had “forsaken”(“EKL”) him and had chosen to love the world (10). At Paul’s first defense, Paul mourns: “everyone ‘deserted’ (“EKL”) me” (11). “EKL”- intensely betrayed!

Nevertheless, Paul: 2 Corinthians 4:7-9: “We have this treasure” (God loving us) “in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us. 8We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; 9 persecuted, but not ‘forsaken’” (“EKL”). Not forsaken!

Love brings commitments

When the busy-ness of life invaded the multiplying early church, while still addressing commanding/demanding needs, their leaders replied: Acts 6:2: “It would not be pleasing in God’s sight for us to ‘neglect’(“KL”) the word of God…” Let’s join those prioritizing God’s word.

Furthermore, Hebrews 10:25: “Let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not ‘neglecting’(“EKL”) “to ‘meet together.’”