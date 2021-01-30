Steve Bostrom: True slate

In 1977, when we first moved to SC, my salary as an associate pastor was $11,500. The next year, one of the leaders of the church, Lanny, said: “Steve, we have underpaid you. I’m suggesting that we raise your salary to $16,500.” Wow!

The first of many, Lanny literally put a “roof” over our heads. While other leaders looked at apparently an uncooperative “bottom-line,” Lanny chose to live by faith and love. “The only thing that counts is faith expressing itself in love” (Gal 5:6). Slate.

Questions:

Do we develop a sense of those who will “stégo” us and others? Who has “stégo”-ed you? To whom have you continued to return the favor?

Better than slate

Let’s turn to Jesus. We wonder: “Why would he leave a place where no roofs are needed to come to a war-ravaged/tornadoed/hurricaned/weather-impaired world where all roofs are damaged?”

The Bible shows us that the Father, Son and Spirit conspired in love.

But for them to re-roof many houses, the Son had his “roof” ripped off on the cross.

Astonished, we recognize the limitations of other roofing contractors and ask Jesus to do his work.