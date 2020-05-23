Steve Bostrom: The 'rest' of the story

The Jews and the Sabbath

Jesus corrected the latter in Mt 12:1 “At that time Jesus went through the grainfields on the Sabbath, and His disciples became hungry and began to pick the heads [of grain] and eat. 2But when the Pharisees saw [this], they said to Him, "Look, Your disciples do what is not lawful to do on a Sabbath." 3But He said to them, "Have you not read what David did when he became hungry, he and his companions, 4how he entered the house of God, and they ate the consecrated bread, which was not lawful for him to eat nor for those with him, but for the priests alone? 5"Or have you not read in the Law, that on the Sabbath the priests in the temple break the Sabbath and are innocent?” Jesus opens the way for acts of necessity and mercy. Mercy, mercy.