Steve Bostrom: Stories from Ukraine

Paul, a pastor friend, retired from pastoring a church in Alabama for 42 years. Then he and his wife, Lorraine, went to Ukraine as missionaries, investing 11 years before returning to the U.S.

Although we have all been captivated by the Russian-Ukrainian war, since it began, Paul, now 90, has provided many with a unique perspective. He forwards a daily email written by Lyuda, a Ukrainian friend, wife of Presbyterian Pastor Sergey. Paul gave me permission to use these excerpts.

Now, reader, step into Lyuda’s shoes.

May 24, 2022 (Day 92 of the Russian war) “Yesterday, I met Irina. She came to our church for help. She cried. Her village has been bombed a lot. She and her husband have a big garden, where they grow fruits and vegetables. They have a cow and chickens and sell chicken meat, milk, fruits and vegetables.

Now their house is half ruined. Her husband asked her to leave. He stays there alone taking care of their farm. She can’t stop crying when she thinks about him milking the cow during the attacks.

May 28 (Day 96) “A pastor of a Pentecostal church came to meet with Sergey. He asked if their church can worship in our Presbyterian Church building.

“Despite the differences in the way we understand Scripture, Sergey told him they can meet here even if they can’t pay rent now.

“The biggest part of their congregation fled. But many children began to come. Because schools don’t work now and children are bored at home, there is much interest in their program, so they need a place.”

June 19 (Day 116) “A few days ago a security service officer from Ukraine arrested a Russian spy who directed bombs to our bridge that connected our area with the rest of Ukraine. It was hit with rockets again and again until it was completely destroyed.

Now people have to travel all the way around to get to Odessa and, having problems with fuel, makes it more problematic.”

June 24 (Day 121) “I talked to my son yesterday. Now, he speaks exclusively Ukrainian or English with me, no Russian. We used to speak Russian at home. Now Sergey preaches in Ukrainian. During church prayer, people have started praying in Ukrainian. We are re-experiencing our culture.

“Yesterday, Valery, our youngest grandchild, was swinging and let go. She fell and got scratched.

“I am thinking this is what happens to me when I am proud. I let go of God.”

July 7 (Day 132) “Our wheatfields are being harvested. Harvesters risk their lives every day. They can become a target of an air attack or hit mines in the fields. Thank God for their courage.”

September 11 (Day 193 ) “We had four air alarms during the night. Four times enemy planes from Crimea headed our direction and then turned back. They simply wanted to wake us up. We hope they will stop their jokes.”

September 24 (Day 213) “Oleg told a story of his friend, Peter, who fell in love. Peter met a girl from his city on a social network. Sometimes they have no way to communicate for weeks. Peter told Oleg the girl is a person with a deep soul.

“Oleg said Peter has become more attentive. ‘He is different in a battle.’ He says, ‘I have to survive. I want to go back and meet my girlfriend. Now I know why I am fighting.’

“Oleg is very impressed. He hopes to meet a girl with a deep soul too.”

September 26, 2022 (Day 215) “This week our church is fasting. We feel the escalation: our region is constantly attacked by drones, Russia is having a recruitment campaign, mobilizing new soldiers and there are more and more threats of a nuclear strike. We are going to stand before the Lord in prayer seeking His Face and His protection.”

September 30 (Day 219) “Although we try to cope and adapt, it is impossible to get used to terror, murder, the horrors of a cruel and merciless war. Some tragedies make our hearts stop. One witness wrote yesterday:

“‘I write, but my thoughts are confused. Today I saw hell from inside. This is a story of a family who lived in my street.

“There lived a family. Their father serves in the army. When the war began, the mother decided to move the kids to a safer place and brought them to Grandma who lived in a suburb.

“Today a Russian rocket exploded in that suburban house. People literally vanished -- including Grandmother Alla, mother Natasha, daughter Vasilisa, and son Ivan.

“No. I will be completely honest. People didn't just evaporate. They were found on neighbors' rooftops and on neighboring streets.

“When the rescuers arrived, their old dog Krym was sitting on the ruins howling. They took that deaf, blind and shell-shocked dog, to the animal shelter.

“Then, their father arrived.

“May I not continue? I saw everything with my own eyes.’

“There are many stories like this and I always think – what if it happened to my family?

Lyuda concluded: “Please, pray for the man whose family members were killed. Pray that threats of nuclear war will just be threats and not another terrible reality.”

October 2 (Day 221) “We woke up with no electricity. Maybe our church will have electricity and I can send my letter today from there.

Yesterday, a new family joined us – a couple and their 12-year-old daughter. Their village was occupied the first day of the war. They had stayed, hiding their daughter. It’s a miracle they got out. Volunteers regularly risk their lives to come to occupied territory to transport people to free territories.

In their village, people have some food in gardens. They didn’t starve, but they missed some special foods. When they came to our town the first thing they did – they went to the supermarket and bought a lot of ice-cream.

Friend, please pray for Ukraine. And marvel, God’s kingdom is coming.