Steve Bostrom: Shield

I served in a church with Nancy (not her name), one of our esteemed administrators. Repercussions from Nancy’s deeply scarred childhood reverberated throughout her life. During her early years, her mother, in a rage, killed Nancy’s father.

Somehow Nancy excelled at school.

When she joined our staff, we advanced. Once, our staff surprised Nancy by painting her office her favorite color, hot pink!

Years later, Nancy suggested that it was time for her to move on. I asked her to reconsider. She did.

At the time, our church faced tension-producing difficulties. Our new building complex stretched our budget. And, I had returned from vacation to a letter from one of the leaders who believed I misunderstood God’s calling. I never should have been a pastor. And he let others know.

Nancy told me I surprised her by the way I treated this man. We talked about Jesus’ challenging command: Mt 5:44: “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

A few years later, Nancy renewed her request to leave. It was time.

At her farewell party, Nancy gave me a clock engraved with: “Love never fails” (1 Cor 13:8). And I’ve never forgotten her spoken words: “God used you to teach me to love.”

God “shielded” Nancy.

Now, some etymological/military history

“Shield,” comes from Old English “scield” or “scild,” meaning “protector, defense.” To many of our forbearers, “shield” had a vitality we miss.

Used with “wall,” it became “shieldwall.” Standing shoulder to shoulder, overlapping large shields, soldiers formed a “shieldwall.” The left half of a soldier’s shield covered the unprotected right side of the soldier next to him. Now, not only did each soldier’s shield protect him but also his neighbor.

Imagine cohesive units pushing forward in this formidable formation with spears, or swords, long or short.

Some shieldwalls covered front, sides and above. This formation used outside ranks to form a dense vertical shieldwall and inside ranks held shields over their heads protecting each other from missiles.

When an army broke the opponents’ shieldwall, the battle turned into a dangerous, single-combat melee.

Commanders placed inexperienced fighters in the shieldwall’s middle front, providing trainees security. Remarkably, the Romans called these novice soldiers – the ones who had not yet learned the intricacies of shieldwall maneuvers -- “pagani.”

Christian authors, Tertullian (155-220) and Augustine (354-430), picked up this Roman military jargon for "rookie soldier" as they wrote about “pagans,” those not yet trained in following Christ.

Some Bible shield history

Fabulously wealthy Solomon made ostentatious shields. 1 Kings 10:16,17: “King Solomon” (990-931 BCE) “made 200 large shields of beaten gold; 600 shekels (about half a pound) of gold went into each shield. And he made 300 shields of beaten gold; three minas (about 3.75 pounds) of gold went into each shield. And the king put them in the House of the Forest of Lebanon” (a building in Solomon’s palace named for its imported cedar pillars -- a building which probably served as the entrance to the king's palace).

Imagine awe-struck guests who entered.

But, not for long.

Rehoboam, Solomon’s arrogant/power-hungry son, took over. Rehoboam had only reigned five years when Shishak, King of Egypt, attacked Jerusalem (2 Chron 12:2). The prophet Shemaiah brought a word from the Lord: “Since they (Jewish leaders) humbled themselves, I will not destroy them but will soon give them deliverance. My wrath will not be poured out on Jerusalem through Shishak. They will, however, become subject to him, so that they may learn the difference between serving me and serving the kings of other lands” (2 Chron 12:7-8). Instead of laying waste to Jerusalem, Shishak carried off “treasures, including gold shields,” from the Temple and royal palace (2 Chron 12:9,10).

If Solomon’s wealth and wisdom could not “shield” the next generation, who would?

The LORD

Nearly 1,200 years before Solomon, God promised Abraham: Genesis 15:1: “Fear not, Abram, I am your ‘shield.’” Notably, this is the first time ‘shield’ is used in the Bible.

Abraham believed God “shielded” him.

Faith keeps believing the promise of God – even in the midst of the battle.

God’s promise included Abraham’s descendants who lived by faith. His promise extended to and incorporated even believing Gentiles.

Also, hear David’s faith singing in enemy-laden Psalms:

Psalm 3:1-3 A Psalm of David, when he fled from Absalom his son. “O LORD, how many are my foes! Many are rising against me; many are saying of my soul, ‘There is no salvation for him in God.’ Selah. But you, O LORD, are a ‘shield’ about me.”

Psalm 18:1, 3, 35: A Psalm of David, the servant of the LORD, to the LORD on the day the LORD delivered him from the hand of all his enemies, and from Saul. “I love you, O LORD, my strength. I call upon the LORD, who is worthy to be praised, and I am saved from my enemies. You have given me the ‘shield’ of your salvation.”

Psalm 59:1, 11 A Psalm of David, when Saul sent men to watch his house to kill him. “Deliver me from my enemies, O my God; protect me from those who rise up against me; deliver me from those who work evil, and save me from bloodthirsty men, O Lord, our ‘shield!’”

Proverbs 2:7; 30:5 summarizes: The LORD “is a ‘shield’ to those who walk in integrity; a ‘shield’ to those who take refuge in him.”

Paul, Ephesians 6:16, expands: “In all circumstances take up the shield (“thyreós” -- a gate/door, the large, oblong Roman shield) of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one.”

Psalm 119:114 affirms: LORD, “you are my hiding place and my ‘shield.’”

So, Christian and those who will yet follow Christ, we sing to Our Shield: “You are my hiding place. You always fill my heart with songs of deliverance. Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. I will trust in You. Let the weak say, I am strong in the strength of the Lord” (Ledner Michael James).

Steve Bostrom is ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America. To contact him, email: stevebostrom@gmail.com.

