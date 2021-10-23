Steve Bostrom: Marriage and mercifully stubborn faithfulness

I needed a belt. An advertisement for a new ratcheting type intrigued me. The one I ordered worked well – until, suddenly, it broke.

Later, travelling through Big Timber, I stopped at The Fort and bought a solid leather belt. Years later, it still serves me well.

“Dabaq” is translated as “hold fast” or “hold together.” The Bible uses “dabaq” to describe “belt” Jeremiah 13:11, and “marriage:” Genesis 2:24: “A man shall leave his father and his mother and ‘hold fast’ (‘dabaq’) to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.”

Marriage shows us the wonder of the Trinity modestly reduplicated.

But, when marriages fail, we wonder: Did the spouses not “leave” father/mother? Because of an attachment disorder, did they not “cleave” (‘dabaq’)? Did the “world, the flesh and the devil” break connectors?

Not surprisingly, Daniel 2:41,43 shows “a divided kingdom…they will mix with one another in marriage, but they will not ‘hold together’ (‘dabaq’), just as iron does not mix with clay.”

Attempted fusions of iron and clay as well as husband and wife can fail to hold together. Eventually, trusted counselors may rightly advise a partner to leave an unrepentant, dangerous spouse.