Steve Bostrom: Home

In English, putting “a” with God-formed passions, we get “apathy,” another dangerous home.

Friend, when these sirens call us to “Ko” with them, let’s ask God to help us escape. He can give us new desires, a new return address.

Reconsidering our earthly home

We live in a spiritual/material world. God made a lot of matter. He beautified much of it. Even beneath the surface of what we call ugly can be hidden splendor.

Made in God’s image, let’s connect with him and his creation. God linked us to his handiwork in a way that captivates us – makes us “nostalgic” for “home.”

For example, although my wife and I took a twelve-year hiatus in SC and an eighteen-year-long one in NC – and although we enjoyed the wonders of those states – in 2006, we were especially happy to come back West. For reasons we can articulate and ones we cannot, we felt more at home here.

Most likely, you too have a “home/niche.”

Scripture describing our earthly home

Our yearning to connect with a place can come from God. “Ko” is Paul’s theme as he speaks to leading Athenians.